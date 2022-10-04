ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Portage, MI
City
Oxford, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Portage, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Restaurants
State
Mississippi State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Portage, MI
Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Flint, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Panera#Deli#Salad#Signage#Food Drink#Westnedge St Mcalister
1049 The Edge

Are Kalamazoo & Battle Creek Drivers Out of Control?

There has been some growing concern from residents in Battle Creek about drivers blowing stop signs and generally being reckless drivers. The conversation has been brought up on multiple platforms, and most recently, a few drivers shared their stories about almost getting into accidents after seeing a careless driver violate driving laws:
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Spot is One of the Best in America for ‘Quick Eats’

It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Michigan has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Keystone State has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios

How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices

Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Is Professional Basketball Coming To Kalamazoo?

Kalamazoo is getting another professional sports team, this time it's a basketball team. The city of Kalamazoo is no stranger to professional sports and even semi-professional sports as teams like the K-wings, the Kalamazoo Titans, and the Kalamazoo Kings/Growlers have been playing here for years. Kalamazoo is a decent-sized town and has the revenue and interest to host several successful sports teams.
KALAMAZOO, MI
nbc25news.com

FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
HOMER, MI
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy