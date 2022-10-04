Read full article on original website
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
When Kalamazoo locals find themselves asking, "What's that smell?" it's never usually a good thing. The Northside neighborhood has long been known to be plagued with putrid smells thanks to commercial global packaging company, Graphic Packaging. However, when Kzoo resident Meredith Donmyer noticed a unique smell as she was driving...
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
There has been some growing concern from residents in Battle Creek about drivers blowing stop signs and generally being reckless drivers. The conversation has been brought up on multiple platforms, and most recently, a few drivers shared their stories about almost getting into accidents after seeing a careless driver violate driving laws:
A Haslett holiday hallmark is no more, following complaints and a cease and desist letter.
It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Michigan has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Keystone State has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Kalamazoo is getting another professional sports team, this time it's a basketball team. The city of Kalamazoo is no stranger to professional sports and even semi-professional sports as teams like the K-wings, the Kalamazoo Titans, and the Kalamazoo Kings/Growlers have been playing here for years. Kalamazoo is a decent-sized town and has the revenue and interest to host several successful sports teams.
National Cinema Week starts this Friday.
PORTAGE, MI — Whether desiring a quaint, cozy atmosphere or something a little bit larger and louder, Breakfast at Tiffiny’s has you covered with its two Kalamazoo County eateries. Open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch, husband and wife Bill and Tiffiny Manuszak stay busy serving...
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
It's Thursday so that means it's time for Dog Days!. This sweetheart's name is Ganache. If you don't know, ganache is a cream mixed with whatever chocolate you like and used for frostings, fillings, and so on. It's sweet. It's comforting. Just like our Ganache!. Ganache is about 2 years...
