Fox 59
Indy restaurant news: Alley Cat, Cinnaholic, Big Woods and more
INDINAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always has the latest on the food scene in Central Indiana. She stopped by Monday with updates on one closure, several expansions and a new spot that had lines out the building and down the street on opening day. Wyliepalooza ice cream...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Anderson rallies behind 'The Can Man'
Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years. VanNess, 75 has been collecting pop tabs around Anderson for the last 19 years.
multihousingnews.com
Senior Community Opens Near Indianapolis
Sterling Group developed the 126-unit property in Franklin, Ind. Astral at Franklin, a 126-unit senior housing community in Franklin, Ind., has officially opened its doors to residents. Sterling Group developed the $32 million project together with Nelson Construction and American Structurepoint. Franciscan Advisory Services will be the managing company. The...
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
casscountyonline.com
Food Pantries, Meals and Programs in Cass County, Indiana
With generous support from United Way of Cass County, we have compiled the following list of organizations and resources that provide assistance with meals and groceries. This is a work in progress. Please contact the organization offering the program or service for specific details. If you represent an organization or...
WIBC.com
NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
TheHorse.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
wrtv.com
13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
1 dead, 3 injured in shootings within an hour Wednesday evening in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in two separate shootings that happened less than 10 minutes apart on Tuesday. And, less than an hour later, a fourth person who had been shot showed up at a northeast side hospital. 6 p.m. The first happened just after 6 p.m. on...
Person shot, killed near church in Haughville, Indy police say
A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.
Woman shot, carjacked at gas station on Indy's southwest side
A woman was shot in a suspected carjacking early Tuesday on Indianapolis' southwest side, police say.
Fox 59
Tracking early showers; Cold front arrives tonight
Light, spotty showers are on the radar this morning, while temperatures start milder out thedoor, under thicker cloud cover. These showers are weak and widely scattered, so not everyone will receive rainfall along the front. Most rain chances should be east of downtown by 10 a.m., while sunshine begins to build back in out west.
Fox 59
1 injured during fire on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s east side. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of North Whittier Place. The fire...
cbs4indy.com
A few more great days; big changes ahead
It’s the first week of October and the month is known to bring big swings in our weather conditions. Just a few years ago, in 2019, we opened the month with record-smashing temperatures in the 90s. We hit 92° both the 1st and 2nd that year. We’ve been as cold as 20° which we hit in October 1981. Plus, we’ve even seen snow in October. Indy’s earliest date for the first measurable snowfall was on October 18, 1989.
Taxpayer Refunds Are Printed & Mailed
More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed, confirmed State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
WISH-TV
Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
WISH-TV
IMPD calls Carmel SWAT team for person barricaded in vehicle with knife
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Tuesday night were in the area of Stop 11 Road and Arlington Avenue where a person was barricaded in a vehicle with a knife. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it contacted Carmel Police Department’s special weapon and tactics team “for additional resources.”
