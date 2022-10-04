Read full article on original website
Modern Live-Work Residence Built With 14,000 Recycled Tiles
We've highlighted over the years the various ways that the building industry could be greener. To do that, designers and builders need to keep embodied carbon emissions (also known as upfront carbon, or the emissions associated with materials and construction processes) top of mind. Before constructing new buildings that are more resource and energy efficient, it also helps to follow the reuse imperative, in other words, preserve and retrofit what is already there, rather than building anew.
Woven Designs L Shape Vacation Home Vertes Retreat
Vertes Retreat is a vacation home for a family of four located on the Sunshine Coast in BC Canada. The home is perched 30′ above a pristine lake in the form of an L shape plan that hugs the existing rocky landscape. Flat roofs hover above two wings of the home, providing large overhangs and covered outdoor spaces. A one storey wing contains the Great Room, while a two storey wing contains the Garage, Media room and Bedrooms above. Skylights extend the entire length of the circulation paths at both wings of the home, flooding these areas with much needed natural light during the long rainy winters of the Pacific Northwest. Large glass openings throughout the home frame stunning lake views with glimpses of the rocky landscape behind positioned in select locations. The home is at one with the landscape and provides its occupants with a place to play and rest during their escapes from urban.
MAD Architects Completes Sci-Fi-Inspired Sports Stadium in Quzhou
After revealing its first project in Europe, a 13-story apartment complex in Paris, MAD Architects has now announced that it has officially completed Quzhou Stadium, the 30,000-seat capacity centerpiece of its futuristic Quzhou Sports Park complex. Quzhou is a small city in Zhejiang, situated approximately 4-hours drive inland away from Shanghai. Surrounded by dense forests and towering mountain ranges in the distance, the sculpted landscape of the sports complex evokes planets portrayed in science fiction books and movies. When completed, the 120,600 sqm (1,298,127 square feet) Quzhou Sports Park will be the biggest Earth-sheltered complex in the world.
These Sculptural Tables Are Made From One of the World’s Most Sustainable Materials: Cork
Playfulness, sustainability and fine craftsmanship are at the heart of Grain’s new Clover collection. The Seattle-based, three-person design studio released their latest collection in New York at Jean Lin’s design co-op Colony, where the side tables and coffee tables were on display. The Clover collection is designed in the shape of four-leaf clovers, a shape Grain has used in the past. The Clover collection is uniquely made of cork, a durable, renewable, carbon-positive and biodegradable material. This is the brand’s second all-cork collection, which comes after the company recently received its B-Corp certification. While cork might seem like an unexpected material...
Our editor thinks John Pawson's Neuendorf is the best minimalist house in the world. Take a look inside
In the rugged red-earth landscape of southern Majorca, a world away from the beaches and bustle of Palma, there stands a pink-tinted building that has become an icon to students of architecture. But back in the late 1980s, this modern home told a different story. ‘Fellow expats used to travel to see our house as a form of entertainment,’ remembers owner Caroline Neuendorf. ‘They would make a day of it, coming to see this crazy house and laughing at how it didn’t even have furniture, blah blah blah…’
