West Michigan theaters participating in National Cinema Week
National Cinema Week starts this Friday.
New Immersive Disney Experience Coming to Michigan in Early 2023
A new enchanting way to experience all your favorite Disney movies is headed to Michigan next year. From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Detroit and Grand Rapids comes the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience". According to the Disney Immersive website, each visitor will be able...
Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash is back for Halloween 2022
Caledonia, MI (9481 Cherry Valley Ave SE) Oct 28 & 29 from 7 – 10 p.m. Cascade, MI (6390 28th St SE) Oct 28-30 from 7 – 10 p.m. Grand Rapids, MI (4095 Plainfield Ave NE) Oct 28 – 31 from 7 – 10 p.m. Hudsonville,...
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
Muskegon nonprofit to take in shelter dogs stranded by Hurricane Ian
Bringing the dogs north not only helps the pets find forever homes, but it helps the shelters dealing with a decimated community.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
'He was purple': Good Samaritans in West Michigan rush to save unconscious fisherman found floating in Grand River
Officials in West Michigan said the quick actions of a group of anglers saved the life of a drowning man in Grand River on Thursday. The Grand Rapids Fire Department said their Water Rescue Team was called out to a section of the Grand River
Sound the Alarm – Check Out This Refurbished Grand Rapids Firehouse Up For Sale
This has to be one of the more unique residences for sale in Grand Rapids!. Near downtown GR, an authentic, historic firehouse at 40 Lexington Ave. NW has hit the market. According to the listing, the building once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 in the early 1900s.
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
Rockford couple builds carbon neutral home
ROCKFORD, Mich. — With the looming impacts of our changing climate, living a more environmentally friendly lifestyle is becoming increasingly important. One couple in Rockford is reducing their carbon footprint in a big way. "We're proof that you can live carbon-free in Michigan," stated homeowner Jon Miner. With solar-powered...
Is Olga’s Kitchen Closing their Woodland Mall Location?
-- CLICK! -- Without even trying to answer my question, they just hung up on me!. Since that time I've continue to see more posts that the rumor may be true. I posted the question on Facebook to find out if anyone had a definite answer to the rumors. On Friday morning, I received a comment from Shirley. She said received the following email from Erin from Olga's Support Team...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
Tudor Dixon makes campaign stop at Holland restaurant that defied state COVID-19 orders
HOLLAND, Michigan — Republican Tudor Dixon made a campaign stop in Holland on Wednesday, talking small business support at a restaurant that made headlines during the pandemic. Marlena's Bistro was the latest stop on Dixon's tour around the state. It was so full, she gave two speeches, one indoors...
'I wish they would reconsider': Casino shuttle service ending in November
WAYLAND, Mich. — A shuttle service that offers West Michigan seniors rides to Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is coming to an end in about a month. One couple tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE this will mean losing out on a weekly trip they always look forward to. Donna...
Grand River fishermen pull fellow angler from water
A man was rescued by his fellow fishermen in the Grand River on Thursday, authorities say.
Hudsonville beats Rockford to remain unbeaten in the OK Red
Hudsonville and Rockford squared off in high school volleyball tonight with the Eagles winning to remain perfect in OK Red play
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
New home, new hope: Muskegon Heights getting first new house in 17 years
After years of neighborhood decay and demolition, Muskegon Heights city leaders hope a single-family home now under construction is a turning point, or, perhaps, at least a start.
