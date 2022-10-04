Elko District Court

Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Death penalty trial to begin next week
ELKO – A man charged with shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked at a fast food restaurant in Elko is scheduled to go on trial next week, and Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram is seeking the death penalty. Justin Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca is accused...
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
Elko Daily Free Press
Man seeks fuel assistance for stolen pickup
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week in Wells after he contacted authorities for fuel voucher assistance to gas up a stolen pickup. A deputy from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a gas station shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on the fuel voucher request. James M. Huskey, 55, was walking toward the deputy when dispatch reported that the 2002 Chevrolet had been reported stolen.
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Gift card scam targets Elko residents
ELKO – A gift card scam in which the perpetrators pretend to be law enforcement officers is making the rounds again. Callers are contacting businesses and claiming to be conducting an investigation, according to the Elko Police Department. The person tells the unsuspecting manager or employee they need them to take money from the business and use it to purchase gift cards.
Elko Daily Free Press
Justice of the peace candidates debate law degree, experience in forum
ELKO – What qualifies a candidate to be a judge in a rural community?. That was one of the talking points discussed by candidates for Elko Justice of the Peace Department B during a candidate forum hosted by the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening at the Elko Conference Center.
2news.com
Reno Police investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Reno Police say a man who appeared to be homeless was killed after being struck by a commercial vehicle in downtown Reno Friday. The Reno Police Department , Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded at approximately 7:48 A.M. to a crash on East Fifth Street and Elko Ave. A commercial...
Elko Daily Free Press
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— NEVADA BUSINESS COLLEGE, Elko, Nevada: The following are the studies comprised in our regular Business Course: Book-keeping and Actual Business Practice, Penmanship, Business Arithmetic, Business Law, Practical Grammar, Correspondence and Spelling. In addition to these students may take Typewriting at an additional cost of fifty cents per month rent for machine. The Shorthand Course has for its principal branches: Shorthand, Typewriting, Correspondence and Spelling. Tuition will be $10 per month. A reduction of ten per cent is made from this figure when two or more students from one family enter at the same time. Fall term opens Nov. 1, 1897, in the High School Building.
Elko Daily Free Press
James Matthew Kline
CARLIN—James Matthew Kline passed away at his home in Carlin, Nevada on August 11, 2022. Born James Paul Cowley on January 21, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois to James, Robert (Bob) Cowley and Lula (Jones) Cowley, he grew up in Canyonville, Oregon, graduating from Canyonville High School, and returning often to attend the ‘all school’ reunions. After high school he joined the Marines and served as a radio operator during the Vietnam era. He was very proud of his service and his flag will be donated to the local American Legion.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County burn ban ends Saturday
ELKO — The Elko County Fire Protection District will open controlled burning effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Burning hours are 6 a.m. to noon daily. All-natural vegetation burning must be completely extinguished by noon. Small warming or cooking fires are permitted at any hour. If the burn...
Elko Daily Free Press
Camaro crashes into building on College Parkway
ELKO – A late-night car crash resulted in injuries and damage to a building on College Parkway. Elko Police are investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block. “Upon arrival on scene, officers found a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro crashed into a business and...
kunr.org
Nevada tribes sue county officials over ‘grossly unequal’ voting opportunities
The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation filed a lawsuit on Sept. 16 against Elko County, Nev., and several county officials alleging “grossly unequal voting opportunities” for the 2022 election. The suit claims Elko County is giving tribal members on the reservation an early voting window...
Elko Daily Free Press
Local government in the week ahead
Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider disbursing $475,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Vitality Unlimited for a Women’s Treatment Residence, and $79,418.11 in ARPA funds to the Western Folklife Center, after it was confirmed that the 2023 Cowboy Poetry Gathering would be held in-person.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: School policy unfair to some students
Let’s examine the counterproductive priorities of the Elko County School District. They preach compliance with ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act), and IDEA, but their decisions are contradictory. Students that work hard for years to overcome obstacles get punished. In other Nevada school Districts, students are given regular class credit...
Elko Daily Free Press
Plans for Vitality Women’s Residence in Elko move forward
ELKO — Vitality Center is another step closer to having a new women’s residence. Elko City Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 4, conditionally approved a conditional use permit for a new Vitality Unlimited Women’s Residence on Southside Drive. Vitality Unlimited CEO Ester Quilici told the planning commissioners...
Elko Daily Free Press
Birth announcement
Savanah and Tyler Vera are the parents of a daughter, Renae Avery Vera, born at 10:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 21 inches.
Elko Daily Free Press
Mayoral candidates discuss economy, air service and rec center
ELKO – Elko’s mayoral candidates found much common ground in several hot button issues during a candidate forum hosted by the Government Affairs Committee of the Elko Area Chamber. Incumbent Mayor Reece Keener and challenger Michael Hagen discussed their thoughts on airline service, the economy, and a proposed...
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Elko Daily Free Press
Police release clearer photos of exposure suspect
ELKO — The Elko Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in two local businesses. Anyone with information as to his identity or location is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
