Natural Health Trends Corp., The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

DAQO New Energy And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – DAQO New Energy (DQ), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Continental Resources (CLR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
Companhia Paranaense de Energia And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP), Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund (PHK), Advance Auto Parts (AAP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t...
Sotherly Hotels, Saratoga Investment Corp New, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Sotherly Hotels (SOHOO), Saratoga Investment Corp New (SAR), Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Sotherly Hotels (SOHOO) 21.45 -1.36% 28.17% 2022-09-26 19:14:10. 2 Saratoga...
TeklaLife Sciences Investors, Medalist Diversified REIT, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – TeklaLife Sciences Investors (HQL), Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR), Lumen Technologies (LUMN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 TeklaLife Sciences Investors (HQL) 13.70 -2.21% 10.64% 2022-09-30 07:12:05. 2 Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) 0.81 -2.55%...
LMP Capital And Income Fund, FNF Group Of Fidelity National Financial, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD), FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (FNF), Kennedy (KW) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD) 11.27 1.44% 9.23% 2022-10-02 05:12:06. 2...
Targa Resources And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Targa Resources (TRGP), James Hardie Industries plc (JHX), Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Viper Energy Partners LP, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao ADS (CBD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) 30.99 0.98% 6.02% 2022-09-21 06:23:18.
Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund, Allianceberstein Holding L.P. Units, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP), Allianceberstein Holding L.P. Units (AB), Avista Corporation (AVA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) 6.44 0.94% 12.86% 2022-10-01 19:42:05.
Global Ship Lease, Delek Logistics Partners, L.P., Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Global Ship Lease (GSL), Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL), Enterprise Products (EPD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Global Ship Lease (GSL) 15.52 -4.14% 8.01% 2022-09-30 01:43:15. 2 Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL)...
New Residential Investment, Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – New Residential Investment (NRZ), Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (AGD), Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 New Residential Investment (NRZ) 0.00 0%...
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Deluxe Corporation (DLX), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL), Standard Register Company (SR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Drop So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 9.52% to $6.22 at 14:13 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 3.69% to $10,665.14, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, a very down trend exchanging session today.
SNDL Inc. Stock Bullish Momentum With A 22.12% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SNDL Inc. (SNDL) rising 22.12% to $2.76 on Thursday while NASDAQ fell 0.68% to $11,073.31. SNDL Inc.’s last close was $2.26, 76.46% below its 52-week high of $9.60. About SNDL Inc. SNDL Inc. is involved in the distribution and production...
Credit Suisse Group Stock Impressive Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Credit Suisse Group rising 13.4% to $4.87 on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 2.05% to $13,798.26, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
Aspen Group Stock Over 9% Down At Session Start On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell 9.59% to $0.38 at 10:11 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.68% to $11,073.31, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
NIO Expected to Rise Following New Models Announcement To Boost Global Deliveries But Drops by 8% So Far On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid 8.16% to $13.56 at 12:38 EST on Friday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 1.47% to $13,880.03, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Tilray And Harvard Bioscience On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Tilray, Globus Maritime Limited, and SNDL Inc.. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Tilray (TLRY)...
Cronos Group Stock 12.51% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Cronos Group (CRON) jumping 12.51% to $3.33 on Thursday while NASDAQ dropped 0.68% to $11,073.31. Cronos Group’s last close was $2.96, 56.41% under its 52-week high of $6.79. About Cronos Group. Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. The...
Aspen Group Already 6% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 6.97% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.42, 93.06% under its 52-week high of $6.04. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 4.73% to $0.42. NASDAQ dropped...
NeuroMetrix Stock 13.76% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with NeuroMetrix jumping 13.76% to $3.07 on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 3.8% to $10,652.40, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very negative trend exchanging session today. NeuroMetrix’s...
