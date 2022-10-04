ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.763% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 09:20 EST on Thursday, 6 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is at 0.9871, 0.7626% up since the last session’s close. USD/CHF (USDCHF) Range. About USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.571% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.98...
MARKETS
via.news

GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.784% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 06:21 EST on Thursday, 6 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1398, 0.7843% down since the last session’s close. GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) Range. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.297% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14...
MARKETS
via.news

S&P 500 Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:21 EST on Thursday, 6 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,744.52, 5.91% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2479800000, 11.92% above its average volume of 2215661772.18. S&P...
STOCKS
via.news

S&P 500 Bearish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 7 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,643.68, 2.69% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1264626000, 42.71% below its average volume of 2207679823.04. S&P...
STOCKS
via.news

EUR/GBP Solid Resistance At 0.8720 : 0.779% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – Although the EUR/GBP rebounded from Tuesday’s closing price, it is now edging higher. However, solid resistance around the 20-day EMA 0.8768 kept the cross-currency trend at bay. The EUR/GBP retreated just below Tuesday’s high. The EUR/GBP is still positive and trading at 0.8726 above its opening price of 0.31%.
MARKETS
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 3% Up In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 06:08 EST on Friday, 7 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,482.51, 3.04% up since the last session’s close. Is DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Index a Good Investment?. The DAX is an index that measures the performance of German...
STOCKS
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Bearish By 6% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:34 EST on Thursday, 6 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,485.50, 6.31% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 823101716, 74.29% below its average volume of 3202241119.25.
STOCKS
via.news

USD/CAD Inverted Head-and-Shoulers For The Hourly Chart: Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – Due to some factors, the USD/CAD reduces two days of losses while rising almost 1% in New York. The USD/CAD trades at 1.3620 above the opening price. FXStreet reported that USD/CAD had solid support at 1.3500. This is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. It was 50-pips higher than the 20-day EMA. After plunging below the YTD high of 1.3800, FXStreet’s report said. The last few days have seen price action form a “tweezers bottom”, which means that the prices will likely rise. However, the flat slope of RSI suggests that prices might stabilize after falling from above-sold levels.
MARKETS
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Remains Hesitant: (NDX) Drops By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 7 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,181.73, 2.64% down since the last session’s close. If the jobs number is strong, people will start to extrapolate that the Federal Reserve will continue to...
STOCKS
via.news

Pound Sterling Saw A Slight Pause, But Continued To Advance Towards 1.1400: Slides By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – While the GBP/USD pair is feeling a slight selling pressure, it still aims to surpass the Tokyo session’s immediate barrier of 1.1400. Investors continue to hold long positions in risk-perceived currency pairs. Ten-year US Treasury yields are now above 3.75% after recovering from their decline. The S&P500 has not given up on its gains, and it is maintaining at high levels.
CURRENCIES
via.news

Box Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Box (NYSE: BOX) rose by a staggering 15.25% in 7 days from $24.39 to $28.11 at 16:06 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. Box’s last close...
STOCKS
via.news

EUR/JPY Daily Chart May Show A Bearish Trend: 0.889% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – The EUR/JPY trades at 142.88 as of the writing. This is below the opening price when the Asian session starts. FXStreet reported that Wednesday’s EUR/JPY price action closed at Tuesday’s close. It then hit a daily low of 142.44, before closing at 142.98. As shown on the EUR/JPY daily charts, traders should know that there is a bearish-harami chart pattern. If the EUR/JPY fails to break decisively in October, the EUR/JPY daily chart shows that the EUR/JPY 5 low of 142.44 may be a catalyst for more losses.
CURRENCIES
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Bearish By 5% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:08 EST on Thursday, 6 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 29,926.94, 5.24% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 303884731, 20.53% below...
STOCKS
via.news

Aspen Group Already 6% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 6.97% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.42, 93.06% under its 52-week high of $6.04. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 4.73% to $0.42. NASDAQ dropped...
STOCKS
via.news

NeuroMetrix Stock 13.76% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with NeuroMetrix jumping 13.76% to $3.07 on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 3.8% to $10,652.40, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very negative trend exchanging session today. NeuroMetrix’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, Canaan Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Canaan‘s pre-market value is already 4.61% down. Canaan’s last close was $3.47, 68.99% under its 52-week high of $11.19. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canaan (CAN) rising 3.27% to $3.47. NASDAQ dropped 0.68% to $11,073.31,...
