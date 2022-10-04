Read full article on original website
via.news
USD/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.763% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 09:20 EST on Thursday, 6 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is at 0.9871, 0.7626% up since the last session’s close. USD/CHF (USDCHF) Range. About USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.571% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.98...
via.news
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.784% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 06:21 EST on Thursday, 6 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1398, 0.7843% down since the last session’s close. GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) Range. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.297% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14...
via.news
S&P 500 Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:21 EST on Thursday, 6 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,744.52, 5.91% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2479800000, 11.92% above its average volume of 2215661772.18. S&P...
via.news
S&P 500 Bearish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 7 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,643.68, 2.69% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1264626000, 42.71% below its average volume of 2207679823.04. S&P...
via.news
EUR/GBP Solid Resistance At 0.8720 : 0.779% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Although the EUR/GBP rebounded from Tuesday’s closing price, it is now edging higher. However, solid resistance around the 20-day EMA 0.8768 kept the cross-currency trend at bay. The EUR/GBP retreated just below Tuesday’s high. The EUR/GBP is still positive and trading at 0.8726 above its opening price of 0.31%.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 3% Up In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 06:08 EST on Friday, 7 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,482.51, 3.04% up since the last session’s close. Is DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Index a Good Investment?. The DAX is an index that measures the performance of German...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Bearish By 6% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:34 EST on Thursday, 6 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,485.50, 6.31% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 823101716, 74.29% below its average volume of 3202241119.25.
via.news
USD/CAD Inverted Head-and-Shoulers For The Hourly Chart: Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Due to some factors, the USD/CAD reduces two days of losses while rising almost 1% in New York. The USD/CAD trades at 1.3620 above the opening price. FXStreet reported that USD/CAD had solid support at 1.3500. This is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. It was 50-pips higher than the 20-day EMA. After plunging below the YTD high of 1.3800, FXStreet’s report said. The last few days have seen price action form a “tweezers bottom”, which means that the prices will likely rise. However, the flat slope of RSI suggests that prices might stabilize after falling from above-sold levels.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Remains Hesitant: (NDX) Drops By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 7 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,181.73, 2.64% down since the last session’s close. If the jobs number is strong, people will start to extrapolate that the Federal Reserve will continue to...
via.news
EUR/GBP Modest Intraday Gains But Lacks Follow Through Buying : 0.828% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – For the third consecutive day, the EUR/GBP currency cross saw some buying on Thursday. However, it maintained its intraday gains throughout the European session. The cross currently trades near the upper end of its daily trading range at mid-0.8700s and looks to continue the recovery from Tuesday’s nearly 3-week-low.
via.news
Pound Sterling Saw A Slight Pause, But Continued To Advance Towards 1.1400: Slides By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – While the GBP/USD pair is feeling a slight selling pressure, it still aims to surpass the Tokyo session’s immediate barrier of 1.1400. Investors continue to hold long positions in risk-perceived currency pairs. Ten-year US Treasury yields are now above 3.75% after recovering from their decline. The S&P500 has not given up on its gains, and it is maintaining at high levels.
via.news
Box Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Box (NYSE: BOX) rose by a staggering 15.25% in 7 days from $24.39 to $28.11 at 16:06 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. Box’s last close...
via.news
EUR/JPY Daily Chart May Show A Bearish Trend: 0.889% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/JPY trades at 142.88 as of the writing. This is below the opening price when the Asian session starts. FXStreet reported that Wednesday’s EUR/JPY price action closed at Tuesday’s close. It then hit a daily low of 142.44, before closing at 142.98. As shown on the EUR/JPY daily charts, traders should know that there is a bearish-harami chart pattern. If the EUR/JPY fails to break decisively in October, the EUR/JPY daily chart shows that the EUR/JPY 5 low of 142.44 may be a catalyst for more losses.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bearish By 5% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:08 EST on Thursday, 6 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 29,926.94, 5.24% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 303884731, 20.53% below...
via.news
SNDL Inc. Stock Impressive Rise 15% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose by a staggering 15.93% to $2.62 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.7% to $11,070.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
EUR/USD Continues To Rise Despite A Weaker USD And Approaches Parity : 0.783% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD gained even more during the American session, climbing to 0.9977. This was the highest weekly level. The EUR/USD is still at the top of the charts, with an increase of more than 150 points per day and 440 over last week’s lowest. FXStret reported that...
via.news
EUR/USD More Losses Possible Below Parity : Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD traded in a direction that was unclear below the 0.9900 area on Thursday. FXStreet stated that the pair did not test/surpass parity in the previous sessions. This opens the possibility of further weakness over the near-term. In order to continue the rebound, EUR/USD should be able...
via.news
Aspen Group Already 6% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 6.97% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.42, 93.06% under its 52-week high of $6.04. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 4.73% to $0.42. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
NeuroMetrix Stock 13.76% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with NeuroMetrix jumping 13.76% to $3.07 on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 3.8% to $10,652.40, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very negative trend exchanging session today. NeuroMetrix’s...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, Canaan Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Canaan‘s pre-market value is already 4.61% down. Canaan’s last close was $3.47, 68.99% under its 52-week high of $11.19. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canaan (CAN) rising 3.27% to $3.47. NASDAQ dropped 0.68% to $11,073.31,...
