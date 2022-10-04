(VIANEWS) – Due to some factors, the USD/CAD reduces two days of losses while rising almost 1% in New York. The USD/CAD trades at 1.3620 above the opening price. FXStreet reported that USD/CAD had solid support at 1.3500. This is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. It was 50-pips higher than the 20-day EMA. After plunging below the YTD high of 1.3800, FXStreet’s report said. The last few days have seen price action form a “tweezers bottom”, which means that the prices will likely rise. However, the flat slope of RSI suggests that prices might stabilize after falling from above-sold levels.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO