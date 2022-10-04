ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory

Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report — Tesla, Twitter Pinterest, Credit Suisse Stocks In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a moderately lower opening on Thursday, potentially adding to the losses stocks incurred in the previous session. On Wednesday, the major averages retreated, as rate worries and profit-taking following two straight sessions of solid gains exerted downward pressure on stocks. The market opened lower and fell further in early trading as traders digested better-than-expected private payroll data. Stocks, however, cut their losses over the course of the session and yet closed modestly lower.
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
Motley Fool

Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes is in the grips of a bear market. This successful bottom-calling indicator portends significant additional downside for the broader market. For long-term investors, one investment strategy has proved unstoppable for over a century. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
via.news

USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.789% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 09:13 EST on Wednesday, 5 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is at 1.0093, 0.7889% up since the last session’s close. USD/EUR (USDEUR) Range. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.829% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00...
via.news

FTSE 100 Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – FTSE 100 (FTSE) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:08 EST on Tuesday, 4 October, FTSE 100 (FTSE) is at 7,086.46, 2.57% up since the last session’s close. Concerning FTSE 100’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.4% up from its 52-week low and 7.82% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 4% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 22:08 EST on Tuesday, 4 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 17,812.98, 4.29% up since the last session’s close. Is HANG SENG INDEX Index a Good Investment?. The Hang Seng Index is an index that...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 6% Drop In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 00:08 EST on Wednesday, 5 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 17,995.38, 6.4% down since the last session’s close. Is HANG SENG INDEX Index a Good Investment?. HANG SENG INDEX Range. About HANG SENG INDEX’s...
via.news

Rock Stock Bullish By 8% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rock (NYSE: RKT) rose 8.05% to $7.11 at 12:35 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.99% to $14,269.91, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Atlassian Stock Bullish By 8% As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) jumped 8.14% to $235.01 at 15:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 2.98% to $11,137.99, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Atlassian’s last...
via.news

NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:08 EST on Wednesday, 5 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,759.96, 2.9% down since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.47% up from its trailing 24 hours...
