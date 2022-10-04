Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
The stock market likely just bottomed and a 15% rally could take hold into year-end, Fundstrat says
The stock market has likely bottomed this week and could stage a 15% rally, according to Fundstrat. The firm highlighted favorable seasonal trends heading into the fourth quarter, as well as depressed investor sentiment. "Risk/reward certainly favors betting on an above-average bounce in the 'Bear Killer' month of October," Fundstrat...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory
Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
3 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in October
You'll want to hold on to these players for the long term.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report — Tesla, Twitter Pinterest, Credit Suisse Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a moderately lower opening on Thursday, potentially adding to the losses stocks incurred in the previous session. On Wednesday, the major averages retreated, as rate worries and profit-taking following two straight sessions of solid gains exerted downward pressure on stocks. The market opened lower and fell further in early trading as traders digested better-than-expected private payroll data. Stocks, however, cut their losses over the course of the session and yet closed modestly lower.
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
Motley Fool
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests
Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes is in the grips of a bear market. This successful bottom-calling indicator portends significant additional downside for the broader market. For long-term investors, one investment strategy has proved unstoppable for over a century. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy During a Market Crash
The Fed’s hawkish stance to control inflation has given rise to recessionary fears. With the possibility of the stock market sell-off deepening, we think fundamentally strong blue-chip stocks Microsoft (MSFT),...
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.789% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 09:13 EST on Wednesday, 5 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is at 1.0093, 0.7889% up since the last session’s close. USD/EUR (USDEUR) Range. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.829% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00...
via.news
FTSE 100 Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – FTSE 100 (FTSE) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:08 EST on Tuesday, 4 October, FTSE 100 (FTSE) is at 7,086.46, 2.57% up since the last session’s close. Concerning FTSE 100’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.4% up from its 52-week low and 7.82% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 4% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 22:08 EST on Tuesday, 4 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 17,812.98, 4.29% up since the last session’s close. Is HANG SENG INDEX Index a Good Investment?. The Hang Seng Index is an index that...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 6% Drop In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 00:08 EST on Wednesday, 5 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 17,995.38, 6.4% down since the last session’s close. Is HANG SENG INDEX Index a Good Investment?. HANG SENG INDEX Range. About HANG SENG INDEX’s...
via.news
Rock Stock Bullish By 8% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rock (NYSE: RKT) rose 8.05% to $7.11 at 12:35 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.99% to $14,269.91, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Atlassian Stock Bullish By 8% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) jumped 8.14% to $235.01 at 15:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 2.98% to $11,137.99, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Atlassian’s last...
via.news
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:08 EST on Wednesday, 5 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,759.96, 2.9% down since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.47% up from its trailing 24 hours...
Comments / 0