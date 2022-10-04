Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
WRAL
Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life
RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
WRAL
Tracking Triangle housing market trends
The price of homes in Wake County rose slightly last month, even though fewer people are buying. The median price for a home in September was $465,000. It's up $10,000 compared to August. WRAL TechWire's Jason Parker joined WRAL News at 7 p.m. to put the numbers in perspective. The...
cbs17
Work to start converting Raleigh extended stay hotel into affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For people having a hard time getting into an apartment, an extended stay often becomes home. The former Hospitality Inn off Capital Boulevard and Brentwood Road is often used by low-income residents who face challenges getting into any sort of housing. The city purchased the...
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
WRAL
Parents share concerns after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
Pictures sent to WRAL News show a man wearing tactical gear on Wednesday at Kiwanis Park in Raleigh. Pictures sent to WRAL News show a man wearing tactical gear on Wednesday at Kiwanis Park in Raleigh.
WRAL
New data shows success of Durham's guaranteed income program
Nonprofit StepUp Durham provided data on how its guaranteed basic income program doing since launching in March. Nonprofit StepUp Durham provided data on how its guaranteed basic income program doing since launching in March.
WRAL
Durham leaders shaping future of Wheels Fun Park
The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center - but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center - but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
WRAL
Black Founders Exchange pitch event held in Durham
On Friday, Black entrepreneurs pitched their startups to investors at the seventh annual Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event at American Underground in Durham. On Friday, Black entrepreneurs pitched their startups to investors at the seventh annual Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event at American Underground in Durham.
WRAL
Woman's passion for helping serve Siler City's Latino community a life's calling
SILER CITY, N.C. — A Siler City woman has dedicated more than 30 years of service to the community. She’s done it all, from helping as an interpreter to encouraging people to get tested during COVID. Ilana Dubester came to America from Brazil In 1989, she wanted to...
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
cbs17
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
cbs17
3 downtown Raleigh parking rules that could change next week
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh will consider changes to parking on three downtown streets this week. If approved, the changes would relocate parking spaces with time limits, expand those limits or remove required parking permits. They would go into effect seven days after council approval. Morson...
WRAL
Gas leak closes Club Boulevard in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A gas line was struck by a construction crew in Durham on Wednesday, prompting a leak. Durham police said eight houses were evacuated along West Club Boulevard. West Club Boulevard is closed from Farthing Street to Acadia Street while the leak is being fixed by Dominion...
Big mess: Amazon driver hits roof of parking deck at Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amazon delivery van on Tuesday hit a sprinkler line inside a Raleigh parking deck, creating a big mess. The crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 616 at the Village Apartments near Village District. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of...
WRAL
Queer Prom creates special memories for LGBTQIA+ community in Raleigh
Prom is supposed to be a magical night, a coming of age moment in most young people's lives. However, not all people have the opportunity to safely be themselves during their high school years - or attend prom with the person of their desire. Prom is supposed to be a...
Wake County school superintendent is now using her Hispanic first name. Here’s why.
Listen carefully at board meetings and you’ll hear that it’s now “Catty” Moore instead of “Cathy.” “It’s not a statement,” she says.
WRAL
With water restrictions in place, a look at ways to cut down on your water bill
From coast to coast, water restrictions are in place as drought conditions worsen, affecting tens of millions of people. While we are not struggling with drought conditions in the Triangle, you can still take steps to conserve water and cut down on your bill. Do you know where your water...
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
cbs17
‘It’s a sad day’: Supermarket owner closing after 20 years in east Durham following rent hike
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For 20 years, Miguel Collado ran Los Primos Supermarket at the intersection of East Main Street and North Alston Avenue in Durham. “This store was the heart of this community here,” Collado said. Collado said the supermarket was a family business he started in...
WRAL
Police respond to gas station, car wash in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — At least one person was hurt in a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a gas station at the corner of Hardee and Cheek Streets. An employee at the Valero station said they heard roughly 20 shots fired in the parking lot around 9 p.m. Evidence markers were on the ground.
