Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life

RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Tracking Triangle housing market trends

The price of homes in Wake County rose slightly last month, even though fewer people are buying. The median price for a home in September was $465,000. It's up $10,000 compared to August. WRAL TechWire's Jason Parker joined WRAL News at 7 p.m. to put the numbers in perspective. The...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Government
Raleigh, NC
Real Estate
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL

Durham leaders shaping future of Wheels Fun Park

The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center - but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center - but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Black Founders Exchange pitch event held in Durham

On Friday, Black entrepreneurs pitched their startups to investors at the seventh annual Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event at American Underground in Durham. On Friday, Black entrepreneurs pitched their startups to investors at the seventh annual Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event at American Underground in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

3 downtown Raleigh parking rules that could change next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh will consider changes to parking on three downtown streets this week. If approved, the changes would relocate parking spaces with time limits, expand those limits or remove required parking permits. They would go into effect seven days after council approval. Morson...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Gas leak closes Club Boulevard in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A gas line was struck by a construction crew in Durham on Wednesday, prompting a leak. Durham police said eight houses were evacuated along West Club Boulevard. West Club Boulevard is closed from Farthing Street to Acadia Street while the leak is being fixed by Dominion...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Police respond to gas station, car wash in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — At least one person was hurt in a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a gas station at the corner of Hardee and Cheek Streets. An employee at the Valero station said they heard roughly 20 shots fired in the parking lot around 9 p.m. Evidence markers were on the ground.
DURHAM, NC

