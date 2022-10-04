People HATED That "House Of The Dragon" Episode 7 Was Super Dark, And They Made A Lot Of Jokes About It
If you were one of the millions who tuned in for House of the Dragon this week, then you probably need no reminder that Episode 7, "Driftmark," was a truly great episode. And frankly, we all needed it after the previous week's absolutely devastating story.
Note: If you haven't caught up with the show (what are you waiting for?!), keep in mind that there are spoilers ahead!
As a casual reminder, the most recent installment of the popular platinum blonde–haired saga was full of bloodshed, dragon riding, and everyone's ~favorite~ awkward-to-watch pastime...incestuous Targaryen sex!
And while this means there was a WHOLE LOT to see this week, viewers found themselves having a hard time actually seeing it because their screens were so damn dark. Literally.
Now, for those who don't already know, the Game of Thrones –verse is no stranger to dark production lighting. Fans will probably remember many instances during Game of Thrones , especially in the final season, where audiences had a REALLY hard time seeing what the heck was going on. The most infamous example of this, of course, was "The Long Night" (aka The Battle of Winterfell) episode.
And fans had plenty to say about that back then:
BTW, "The Long Night" was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed "Driftmark" this week... 👀.
So far, the lighting on House of the Dragon has more or less followed suit — I mean, look, there's not a ton of artificial lighting happening in fantasy medieval times — but Episode 7 really threw fans for a loop. And while they all still loved the show, they had plenty of funny jokes to make about how hard it was to see:
@marinachiling
Truly thought my TV screen was broken for a hot second 🥹 #houseofthedragon #episode7 #dimlighting #gameofthrones #daemonandrhaenyra♬ original sound - Marina
Comments / 0