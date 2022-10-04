ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show Us A Before And After Picture Of What You Looked Like Before And After Coming Out Of The Closet

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pe7WM_0iLvItB000

We, as gays and theys, love a good coming-out transformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FShM0_0iLvItB000
Because something special happens when you come out of the closet and live your full, authentic life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVzVJ_0iLvItB000
It's called a "gay glow-up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5a7s_0iLvItB000
Sooo, in honor of National Coming Out Day next week, let's see your before-and-after coming-out transformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zbma3_0iLvItB000
Send us your side-by-side or before-and-after gay glow-up pictures using the dropbox below, along with a description of the pictures, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3bPa_0iLvItB000
And for those asking, press that little picture button to upload your pic. Make sure you're logged in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqQEk_0iLvItB000
NewsBreak
