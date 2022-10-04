Show Us A Before And After Picture Of What You Looked Like Before And After Coming Out Of The Closet

Related
Show Us The "Gayest" Picture From Your Childhood, Like One That Screams, "Mom, The Signs Were Everywhere!!"
Dig through those photo albums and go through your Instagram grid because I want to see the cream of the crop.
People Are Sharing Creepy Stories Of Things That Happened To Them, And They'll Send A Chill Up Your Spine
A few stories to get you in the Spooky Season mood.
Child-Free People Over 30 Are Sharing What Their Lives Are Like Without Kids, And It's A Mixed Bag
"I’m 38, and I’ll be fully retired by the time I’m 40. I live in a beach resort town in Mexico and own two properties. I have four cats and one dog (all rescues). No debt. I have wonderful friends and am happily single. What’s life like being childless? It's awesome, thank you very much."
"It Makes Me Gag Just Thinking About It": People Are Sharing The Jobs They Have Mad Respect For But Would NEVER Do Themselves
"Nursing. Pee, poop, snot, mucus, vomit, no thanks. Mad respect for the nurses that actually enjoy working on the painful boil that grew on my ass and had to be lanced, drained, and treated several times. I'm a grown man and could never do that job. I'm glad there are those that can."
This Wedding Planner Is Sharing What She Absolutely WON'T Be Doing For Her Own Wedding, And It May Be Controversial
"I know so many couples who have fallen victim to planning the wedding of their parents' dreams, and they ALWAYS regret it."
I'm Dying Laughing At All These Bosses Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Complete And Total Oblivion
Let's be honest: they had it comin'.
This Reddit Thread Is Going Viral Because Married People Are Being Very Honest About How To Make Marriages Work
"Your single problems will be your married problems. Marriage and your spouse can't fix you. Work on yourself as much as you can before you get married."
12 New Details The Try Guys JUST Revealed About The Removal Of Ned Fulmer, Including Why They Won't Have A New Fourth Member
"I'm going to be frank. That era of the Try Guys is over. It's not coming back. The four of us are not making videos together. Something new is coming," Zach said.
David Harbour Is Playing Santa In “Violent Night,” And The First Trailer Is Already A Jolly Good Time
Yes, you read all of those words correctly, and in the right order. Merry holidays.
