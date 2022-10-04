ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

WMBF

Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone. Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle Beach

Let's take a look at the top three places for brunch in Myrtle Beach.Charlotte's Got a lot. For many, brunch is their favorite meal of the day. The benefit of brunch is you do not have to wake up too early or wait until normal lunch hours to eat some good food! Luckily, Myrtle Beach has many places that offer great brunch to keep people coming back for more! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top spots for brunch in Myrtle Beach. The eateries were chosen based on Google reviews, yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Dining with Dockery: Winna’s Kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re back with another new Dining with Dockery for you in the heart of Myrtle Beach! In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, we head to Winna’s Kitchen in downtown Myrtle Beach. Winna’s Kitchen is known to have “relaxed, elevated, comfort...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
City
Surfside Beach, SC
Surfside Beach, SC
Lifestyle
WBTW News13

New Publix in Market Common area nearly finished, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is nearly finished, according to officials with the City of Myrtle Beach. The new location will be located along Coventry Boulevard across from South Strand Hospital. The city officials said final inspections have been called and once completed and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend on The Grand Strand

The Market Common always has something going on and this weekend is no different with “Art in the Park” hosted by the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild. That’s in Valor Park Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You’ll find woodworking, photography, jewelry and more!
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe

Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
CONWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend

Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach International Airport parking near capacity; parking expansion in the works

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking at Myrtle Beach International Airport is nearing capacity Friday, according to airport officials. Signs are located throughout the airport directing passengers to overflow parking. Passengers are encouraged to arrive early as overflow parking may take more time, according to officials. In a tweet, the airport said a parking expansion […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand Strand

Taking a look at three of the best food trucks on the Grand Strand!Facebook. Food trucks have become quite popular over the last several years, and the reason why is simple - they have some of the best food you will ever eat. Rather it be mouthwatering cheeseburgers, seafood, Mexican, soul food, or even pizza, there is a food truck out there that has something to satisfy your taste buds! In this article we are taking a look at three of the best food trucks on the Grand Strand. These food trucks were selected based on Google reviews, Yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
CONWAY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Wild Water & Wheels sold

Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Hurricane Ian Damage Repair Will Cost North Myrtle Beach Millions Of Dollars

The damage that occurred during Hurricane Ian will cost North Myrtle Beach $13.1 million dollars. A total of 1,659 properties suffered damage from the storm. 82% of the structures were single family homes, 13% multi-family homes and 5% were commercial. It was reported that the Cherry Grove area took the hardest hit during the storm. The estimated amount does not include beach erosion, nor sand dunes, but it does include repairs of the damage done to the Cherry Grove Pier.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

A Ohio Man Died After Attempting A Handstand On Myrtle Beach Hotel Balcony

A tourist visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio died after attempting to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. 34-year-old, Markell Hope fell from the 15th floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel and died at the scene. Officials explained that there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved regarding the incident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

