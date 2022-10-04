Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next monthKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This WeekendKennardo G. JamesWilliamsburg County, SC
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
WMBF
Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone. Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open,...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Tourists evacuated from Myrtle Beach Resort, Renaissance Towers, for critical foundation concerns
Horry County Fire and rescue began evacuating tourists staying in the 24 story high-rise, Renaissance Towers, of the Myrtle Beach Resort at 4 p.m. today. Some guests left the property with nothing more than a suitcase and the clothes they were wearing. Authorities say a construction contractor’s heavy equipment hit...
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle Beach
Let's take a look at the top three places for brunch in Myrtle Beach.Charlotte's Got a lot. For many, brunch is their favorite meal of the day. The benefit of brunch is you do not have to wake up too early or wait until normal lunch hours to eat some good food! Luckily, Myrtle Beach has many places that offer great brunch to keep people coming back for more! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top spots for brunch in Myrtle Beach. The eateries were chosen based on Google reviews, yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
WMBF
Dining with Dockery: Winna’s Kitchen
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re back with another new Dining with Dockery for you in the heart of Myrtle Beach! In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, we head to Winna’s Kitchen in downtown Myrtle Beach. Winna’s Kitchen is known to have “relaxed, elevated, comfort...
WMBF
Winna’s Kitchen offers fresh tastes and drinks to Downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen’s Chef Jess Sagun took home the Chef Swap at The Beach winner’s knife for her creative use of rosemary caramel in her sweet-meets-savory take on a pork breakfast meatball!. That’s just the start of what Winna’s Kitchen has to offer....
New Publix in Market Common area nearly finished, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is nearly finished, according to officials with the City of Myrtle Beach. The new location will be located along Coventry Boulevard across from South Strand Hospital. The city officials said final inspections have been called and once completed and […]
wfxb.com
What’s Happening This Weekend on The Grand Strand
The Market Common always has something going on and this weekend is no different with “Art in the Park” hosted by the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild. That’s in Valor Park Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You’ll find woodworking, photography, jewelry and more!
Watch: Popular shrimp boat featured in TV shows, music video refloated after Hurricane Ian
Crews worked day and night to refloat a popular shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after Hurricane Ian blew the abandoned ship onto a beach.
BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe
Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking near capacity; parking expansion in the works
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking at Myrtle Beach International Airport is nearing capacity Friday, according to airport officials. Signs are located throughout the airport directing passengers to overflow parking. Passengers are encouraged to arrive early as overflow parking may take more time, according to officials. In a tweet, the airport said a parking expansion […]
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next month
If you've been looking for another option for doing your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand Strand
Taking a look at three of the best food trucks on the Grand Strand!Facebook. Food trucks have become quite popular over the last several years, and the reason why is simple - they have some of the best food you will ever eat. Rather it be mouthwatering cheeseburgers, seafood, Mexican, soul food, or even pizza, there is a food truck out there that has something to satisfy your taste buds! In this article we are taking a look at three of the best food trucks on the Grand Strand. These food trucks were selected based on Google reviews, Yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
The Post and Courier
With dunes washed away by Hurricane Ian, SC beach towns assess risk
Marsh grass covered U.S. Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet after Hurricane Ian blew through, a sign the storm had pushed the ocean farther ashore there than any other time since Hugo. On Pawleys Island, Mayor Brian Henry watched the water approach the notch in the steps he'd made to...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Wild Water & Wheels sold
Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
wfxb.com
Hurricane Ian Damage Repair Will Cost North Myrtle Beach Millions Of Dollars
The damage that occurred during Hurricane Ian will cost North Myrtle Beach $13.1 million dollars. A total of 1,659 properties suffered damage from the storm. 82% of the structures were single family homes, 13% multi-family homes and 5% were commercial. It was reported that the Cherry Grove area took the hardest hit during the storm. The estimated amount does not include beach erosion, nor sand dunes, but it does include repairs of the damage done to the Cherry Grove Pier.
Ohio man dies after falling from 15th floor balcony at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office. Markell Hope, 34, […]
wfxb.com
A Ohio Man Died After Attempting A Handstand On Myrtle Beach Hotel Balcony
A tourist visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio died after attempting to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. 34-year-old, Markell Hope fell from the 15th floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel and died at the scene. Officials explained that there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved regarding the incident.
Hurricane Ian caused $13M in damage in North Myrtle Beach, officials say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Ian caused about $13 million in damage in North Myrtle Beach, according to city officials. The $13.1 million figure does not include beach erosion or dune damage. There were 1,659 properties that were damaged within North Myrtle Beach city limits, according to officials. The damage ranged from minor […]
Comments / 1