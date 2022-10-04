Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next monthKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This WeekendKennardo G. JamesWilliamsburg County, SC
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
WMBF
Tiny homes community in Myrtle Beach receives roof donations for 25 homes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-five veterans on the verge of homelessness could be moving into their new tiny homes in about a month. The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the neighborhood that is located along 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. The...
wfxb.com
Hurricane Ian Damage Repair Will Cost North Myrtle Beach Millions Of Dollars
The damage that occurred during Hurricane Ian will cost North Myrtle Beach $13.1 million dollars. A total of 1,659 properties suffered damage from the storm. 82% of the structures were single family homes, 13% multi-family homes and 5% were commercial. It was reported that the Cherry Grove area took the hardest hit during the storm. The estimated amount does not include beach erosion, nor sand dunes, but it does include repairs of the damage done to the Cherry Grove Pier.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Tourists evacuated from Myrtle Beach Resort, Renaissance Towers, for critical foundation concerns
Horry County Fire and rescue began evacuating tourists staying in the 24 story high-rise, Renaissance Towers, of the Myrtle Beach Resort at 4 p.m. today. Some guests left the property with nothing more than a suitcase and the clothes they were wearing. Authorities say a construction contractor’s heavy equipment hit...
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle Beach
Let's take a look at the top three places for brunch in Myrtle Beach.Charlotte's Got a lot. For many, brunch is their favorite meal of the day. The benefit of brunch is you do not have to wake up too early or wait until normal lunch hours to eat some good food! Luckily, Myrtle Beach has many places that offer great brunch to keep people coming back for more! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top spots for brunch in Myrtle Beach. The eateries were chosen based on Google reviews, yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
WMBF
Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone. Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open,...
Man trying to do handstand falls from Myrtle Beach hotel’s 15th-floor balcony, dies
The man's death has been ruled an accident.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fire Rescue issues warning after homeowners throw gas on fire, causing damage
HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Horry County Fire Rescue has a simple message: Never throw gas or any kind of accelerant on a fire. This warning comes after the Fire Rescue was recently called to a structure fire in which they say residents threw fuel into a burning pit near a house.
leisuregrouptravel.com
The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
WMBF
Surfside Beach cleans up after Ian; Crews try beach-scraping to restore dunes
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the South Strand, crews are continuing cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian. Like several other beaches across the Grand Strand, Surfside Beach’s dunes are mostly gone. Surfside Mayor, Bob Hellyer, said public works crews began recovery before Hurricane Ian. He said their efforts first...
wfxb.com
A Ohio Man Died After Attempting A Handstand On Myrtle Beach Hotel Balcony
A tourist visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio died after attempting to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. 34-year-old, Markell Hope fell from the 15th floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel and died at the scene. Officials explained that there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved regarding the incident.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach requiring permits for storm damage repair, fees waived
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach is requiring permits for storm damage repair after Hurricane Ian but fees are being waived. A building permit can be applied for online and most requests can be approved within minutes, city officials said. However, fees for non-storm-related construction will...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Town Is Now Known As ‘Halloween, South Carolina’
This is a bold move. A city in South Carolina has changed it’s name to Halloween, South Carolina. Is this a city near you? Well, if you don’t live close to this town, you have seen it every time you go to Myrtle Beach. The State newspaper says...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a building Friday off of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at the TBonz Grill near 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street, Vest said. The driver of the car is believed […]
BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe
Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
wpde.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after being badly burned in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being badly burned outside a home Wednesday on Grain Bin Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to officials. Officials said the woman was burning trash when the incident happened. NEW:...
WMBF
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly. Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and...
WMBF
Anti-Semitic flyers continue to be distributed in Grand Strand communities
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the littering of anti-Semitic flyers in Grand Strand communities. According to the report, flyers are sealed in plastic zipper bags and thrown from cars in the early hours of the morning. GCSO said deputies have responded and...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million
A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
wpde.com
Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
