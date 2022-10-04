ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxb.com

Hurricane Ian Damage Repair Will Cost North Myrtle Beach Millions Of Dollars

The damage that occurred during Hurricane Ian will cost North Myrtle Beach $13.1 million dollars. A total of 1,659 properties suffered damage from the storm. 82% of the structures were single family homes, 13% multi-family homes and 5% were commercial. It was reported that the Cherry Grove area took the hardest hit during the storm. The estimated amount does not include beach erosion, nor sand dunes, but it does include repairs of the damage done to the Cherry Grove Pier.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle Beach

Let's take a look at the top three places for brunch in Myrtle Beach.Charlotte's Got a lot. For many, brunch is their favorite meal of the day. The benefit of brunch is you do not have to wake up too early or wait until normal lunch hours to eat some good food! Luckily, Myrtle Beach has many places that offer great brunch to keep people coming back for more! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top spots for brunch in Myrtle Beach. The eateries were chosen based on Google reviews, yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
WMBF

Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone. Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
leisuregrouptravel.com

The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remodeling#West Shore Home
wfxb.com

A Ohio Man Died After Attempting A Handstand On Myrtle Beach Hotel Balcony

A tourist visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio died after attempting to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. 34-year-old, Markell Hope fell from the 15th floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel and died at the scene. Officials explained that there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved regarding the incident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe

Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
CONWAY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million

A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
DILLON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy