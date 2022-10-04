Extremely low water levels will likely cause huge shipping issues. The low water is in the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is the second-longest river in North America. The water in the river has dropped to historically low levels. In fact, it’s the lowest the water has been in a decade. It was caused by the severe drought happening in the Midwest. Because of this, economic issues have begun to happen.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO