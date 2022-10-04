ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

MyTexasDaily

Dallas police continuing to seek leads in 2021 homicide

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is continuing to seek leads in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of 43-year-old Ashley Moore. On February 12, 2021, Moore's body was discovered in the woods in the 8100 block of Clark Road, dead of homicidal violence, according to police.
MyTexasDaily

Dallas police shoot, kill armed man in exchange of gunfire

DALLAS, Texas — On September 28, 2022, at approximately 05:33 a.m., Dallas police officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road in Dallas, Texas. The preliminary investigation determined several people called 911 reporting a man walking around the area with a pistol in his hand.
MyTexasDaily

Dallas man charged in $26 million real estate scam

DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of real...
MyTexasDaily

Dallas police investigation shooting that left two dead

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is investigating a Thursday evening shooting that left two dead. The shooting occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 2800 block of Casey Street in south Dallas. Upon arrival, Dallas Police Department officers located a shooting victim, identified as 26-year-old Cory...
MyTexasDaily

