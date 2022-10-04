Read full article on original website
Dallas police continuing to seek leads in 2021 homicide
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is continuing to seek leads in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of 43-year-old Ashley Moore. On February 12, 2021, Moore's body was discovered in the woods in the 8100 block of Clark Road, dead of homicidal violence, according to police.
Allen man guilty of multiple federal crimes related to attempting to stage murder of client as suicide
DALLAS, Texas — An Allen man has been found guilty of multiple federal violations related to a fraud scheme that included the murder of a Carrollton man, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Keith Todd Ashley, 50, was found guilty by a jury of wire...
Dallas Police Department seeking information on alleged vehicle involved in aggravated assault
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information from the public on a vehicle allegedly involved in an aggravated assault. Police described the suspect vehicle as a 2008-2012 White Chevrolet Silverado 4-door, Chrome rear bumper, tinted blue LED headlights, with a short bed pickup truck. On September...
Dallas police shoot, kill armed man in exchange of gunfire
DALLAS, Texas — On September 28, 2022, at approximately 05:33 a.m., Dallas police officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road in Dallas, Texas. The preliminary investigation determined several people called 911 reporting a man walking around the area with a pistol in his hand.
Dallas man sentenced to life in prison for concealing, transporting meth in boxes of cauliflower
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas man who accepted a delivery of $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine concealed in boxes of cauliflower was sentenced Tuesday to life in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded guilty in March to...
Dallas police seeking public's assistance identifying individuals in connection with homicide that left 14-year-old dead
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying individuals in connection with a shooting which left a 14-year-old dead earlier this week. On September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:24 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block...
Dallas Police Department seeking leads in fatal shooting on Scyene Road
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information in a fatal shooting on Scyene Road Saturday night in Dallas. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. According to police, preliminary...
Dallas man charged in $26 million real estate scam
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of real...
Dallas Police Department officer trainee arrested, charged with DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas Police Department police officer trainee was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, the department announced Thursday. On September 21, 2022, Police Officer Trainee Maricela Guzman was arrested by fellow members of the Dallas Police Department and charged...
Men who stole pistols from seller in Arlington parking lot sentenced to 18-plus years in federal prison
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two defendants who stole guns from a man in an Arlington parking lot have been sentenced to a combined 18 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Cuedell Javon Henry, 20, and Tyrique Raashad Wesley, 25, were...
Dallas police investigation shooting that left two dead
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is investigating a Thursday evening shooting that left two dead. The shooting occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 2800 block of Casey Street in south Dallas. Upon arrival, Dallas Police Department officers located a shooting victim, identified as 26-year-old Cory...
Large-scale, international drug trafficker 'Big Papa' arrested in Mexico and extradited to the United States on federal violations
PLANO, Texas — A Mexican national with dual citizenship has been extradited from Mexico to the United States to face drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Nazario Cavazos-DeLuna, 59, of Mexico, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct....
