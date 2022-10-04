ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

wach.com

$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Cold Case: SC double murder still unsolved 1 year later

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. On Oct. 3, 2021, 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins, her husband, 49-year-old John Michael Thompkins, and their dog, "Tipsy," were all found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the...
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Changes Made To Charges Of Fatal Hit And Run In Florence

Changes have been made in the charges connected to the hit and run that resulted in the death of Kentrey White-Long. The Florence Police Department stated, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Burgess for the fatal hit and run, failure to render aid and 1st offense driving under suspension for DUI. Burgess, Zae’Kwon Washington and Quandelin Washington, conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon falsely took responsibility for the crash in exchange for money and his charges for the hit and run were dropped. However, he is still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He has been released on bond as well as Quandelin. Burgess has outstanding warrants for other charges including criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to sale cocaine, and felon in possession of ammunition.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

14-year-old shot to death, 2 Bennettsville residents charged

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennesttsville residents are facing charges after a 14-year-old was shot to death Sunday night, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. Authorities charged Tybiriolls Fennell, 28, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville, with […]
News19 WLTX

Free weekly double Dutch class unites Sumter community

SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class. "There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time,...
SUMTER, SC
The Post and Courier

NC native selected to lead Georgetown County jail's society reentry program

GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office program designed to help inmates successfully reenter society has a new leader. North Carolina native Jonathan Branch takes over as coordinator of the Sheriff’s Reentry Program from Debbie Barr, who along with the late Sheriff Lane Cribb and current Sheriff Carter Weaver helped shape it over the years from its humble beginnings in a double-wide trailer to a state-of-the-art education center.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Society
WBTW News13

Documents: No charges for Darlington County deputy involved in deadly shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed against a Darlington County deputy who was involved in a deadly shooting in July, according to documents obtained by News13. A letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, dated Sept. 9, states “there is insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution.” The South Carolina Law […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

