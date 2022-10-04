Read full article on original website
$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
Cold Case: SC double murder still unsolved 1 year later
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. On Oct. 3, 2021, 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins, her husband, 49-year-old John Michael Thompkins, and their dog, "Tipsy," were all found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the...
Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
3-year-old Florence girl honors dad, dresses in police uniform for school project
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence girl, 3-year-old Addilyn Gregg, wanted to honor her father, Ryan Gregg, who is a police officer with the Florence Regional Airport Public Safety Dept. So, Addilyn dressed just like her dad Tuesday for Community Heroes Day at her school, Precious Learning Center in Florence.
Changes Made To Charges Of Fatal Hit And Run In Florence
Changes have been made in the charges connected to the hit and run that resulted in the death of Kentrey White-Long. The Florence Police Department stated, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Burgess for the fatal hit and run, failure to render aid and 1st offense driving under suspension for DUI. Burgess, Zae’Kwon Washington and Quandelin Washington, conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon falsely took responsibility for the crash in exchange for money and his charges for the hit and run were dropped. However, he is still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He has been released on bond as well as Quandelin. Burgess has outstanding warrants for other charges including criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to sale cocaine, and felon in possession of ammunition.
14-year-old shot to death, 2 Bennettsville residents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennesttsville residents are facing charges after a 14-year-old was shot to death Sunday night, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. Authorities charged Tybiriolls Fennell, 28, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville, with […]
Vehicles broken into, hit by bullets outside Pee Dee Regional Center office in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into and hit by bullets outside the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Office in Florence. Florence police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pee Dee Regional Center at 714 National Cemetery Road, where an employee reported hearing […]
Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrests 43, seizes 950+ grams of drugs in September
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrested a total of 43 people and seized more than 950 grams of drugs in September, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force, a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and the Florence Police Department, began […]
Free weekly double Dutch class unites Sumter community
SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class. "There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time,...
NC native selected to lead Georgetown County jail's society reentry program
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office program designed to help inmates successfully reenter society has a new leader. North Carolina native Jonathan Branch takes over as coordinator of the Sheriff’s Reentry Program from Debbie Barr, who along with the late Sheriff Lane Cribb and current Sheriff Carter Weaver helped shape it over the years from its humble beginnings in a double-wide trailer to a state-of-the-art education center.
Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
Documents: No charges for Darlington County deputy involved in deadly shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed against a Darlington County deputy who was involved in a deadly shooting in July, according to documents obtained by News13. A letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, dated Sept. 9, states “there is insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution.” The South Carolina Law […]
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Schools across South Carolina Wednesday morning received shocking calls that were threatening and/or notifying officers of "shots fired" in the facilities. After hours of investigating, officials now say this is part of a "TikTok prank" where someone calls a school threatening to “shoot them...
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
GASTONIA, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Horry County Police officer’s gun and other items were stolen from an unmarked police car in the parking lot of a Gastonia hotel. A representative from the Gastonia Police Department told our sister station, WBTV, a member of the...
2 men charged after 28-year-old Marlboro Co. man overdoses, dies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies have charged Adam Goff and Harry James Roller with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Michael Ward. Deputies said Ward died last month at a home in the McColl area of Marlboro County due to an overdose. Goff and Roller sold Ward...
Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
SLED: Man killed in Darlington Co. deputy-involved shooting pointed gun at deputy while in bed
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The case has been closed in a deadly deputy-involved shooting case in Darlington County. WMBF News obtained the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigative report on the July 22 shooting through a Freedom of Information Act request. It states that in the early...
1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
