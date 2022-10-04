Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Person taken to hospital after being stabbed at Community Kitchen in Myrtle Beach: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers are on scene at the Community Kitchen for a report of an aggravated assault, according to Myrtle Beach police. One person was located with an apparent stab wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police explained around 1:30 p.m. Officers will...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect. Tru Jamal Lee, 26, is wanted in connection with a shooting Aug. 30 in the Murrells Inlet area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Police said Lee is considered “armed and dangerous” due to the nature of […]
Vehicle crashes into restaurant off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a building Friday off of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at the TBonz Grill near 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street, Vest said. The driver of the car is believed […]
WJCL
Man killed in South Carolina while performing handstand on hotel balcony during hurricane
A man was killed in South Carolina after falling from a hotel balcony while trying to do a handstand during Hurricane Ian. Markell Hope, 34, of Ohio, fell from the 15th-floor balcony at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Cold Case: SC double murder still unsolved 1 year later
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. On Oct. 3, 2021, 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins, her husband, 49-year-old John Michael Thompkins, and their dog, "Tipsy," were all found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the...
wfxb.com
A Ohio Man Died After Attempting A Handstand On Myrtle Beach Hotel Balcony
A tourist visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio died after attempting to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. 34-year-old, Markell Hope fell from the 15th floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel and died at the scene. Officials explained that there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved regarding the incident.
McMaster requests analyzing law enforcement response to statewide school shooting hoaxes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has requested an analysis of law enforcement’s response to statewide school shooting hoaxes that were made on Wednesday. McMaster sent a letter Friday to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel asking the agency to work with local agencies for the analysis. “According to […]
WECT
Woman arrested, charged with driving off after fatal collision with pedestrian
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) -A woman has been charged with a DWI and felony hit and run in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian near Bladenboro on Saturday, October 1. Per a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative, fire crews were called to a minor accident located 1.8 miles southwest of Bladenboro on NC-410 at around 9:20 p.m. A passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Haley Jasmine Skipper, stepped outside of the car to review to damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Reported shooting a Horry County Schools a hoax, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School Wednesday morning are false. MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m. middle. “Our schools here are safe,”...
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach damages from Hurricane Ian exceed $15M in total
MYRTLE BEACH — Damage to residential and commercial properties in the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have exceeded $15 million in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Within their respective city limits, North Myrtle Beach saw $13.1 million in damage, while Myrtle Beach saw about $2.6 million in damage. These damage assessments do not include beach erosion or damage to the sand dunes, which are currently being assessed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Hurricane Ian caused $13M in damages to North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hurricane Ian caused $13.1 million in damages to the City of North Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Donald Graham, WPDE reported. In total, 1,659 properties were either destroyed to moderately damaged, officials said. WPDE reported damages to 82% of single-family homes, 13% of multifamily homes and 5% of commercial structures.
Myrtle Beach man quits job to help people in Florida after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Alastar Cogan lived in Cape Coral for two years. When he saw the devastation in the place he once called home, he knew he wanted to do what he could to help. He packed up a 1996 Chevy crane, six deep sea batteries and a 25-foot Gooseneck trailer, and he […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Tiny homes community in Myrtle Beach receives roof donations for 25 homes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-five veterans on the verge of homelessness could be moving into their new tiny homes in about a month. The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the neighborhood that is located along 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. The...
wpde.com
Student taken to hospital after Horry County school bus crash, official confirms
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A student was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus Thursday at around 4:15 p.m., according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bouricer. A Forestbrook Middle school bus was involved in the incident at the intersection of Socastee Boulevard and...
Injuries reported in crash on Highway 501 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Friday in a crash on Highway 501 in the Conway area, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of Academy Drive, according to SCHP. Injuries have been reported in the crash. South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras in the […]
WECT
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co.
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Brunswick County. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Jon Downey, of Shallotte, was killed in the collision, which took place on Gray Bridge Road near Tar Landing Road at around 6:40 a.m.
Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrests 43, seizes 950+ grams of drugs in September
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrested a total of 43 people and seized more than 950 grams of drugs in September, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force, a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and the Florence Police Department, began […]
Ohio man dies after falling from 15th floor balcony at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office. Markell Hope, 34, […]
WMBF
Horry County school bus involved in crash; one student transported to hospital
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Forestbrook Middle School bus was involved in an accident that sent one person to the hospital. At around 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon the school bus was involved in an accident at the intersection of Socastee Boulevard and Anne Street, according to Horry County Schools Spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier.
Comments / 0