Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
WJCL

Cold Case: SC double murder still unsolved 1 year later

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. On Oct. 3, 2021, 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins, her husband, 49-year-old John Michael Thompkins, and their dog, "Tipsy," were all found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

A Ohio Man Died After Attempting A Handstand On Myrtle Beach Hotel Balcony

A tourist visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio died after attempting to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. 34-year-old, Markell Hope fell from the 15th floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel and died at the scene. Officials explained that there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved regarding the incident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

McMaster requests analyzing law enforcement response to statewide school shooting hoaxes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has requested an analysis of law enforcement’s response to statewide school shooting hoaxes that were made on Wednesday. McMaster sent a letter Friday to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel asking the agency to work with local agencies for the analysis. “According to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Woman arrested, charged with driving off after fatal collision with pedestrian

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) -A woman has been charged with a DWI and felony hit and run in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian near Bladenboro on Saturday, October 1. Per a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative, fire crews were called to a minor accident located 1.8 miles southwest of Bladenboro on NC-410 at around 9:20 p.m. A passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Haley Jasmine Skipper, stepped outside of the car to review to damage.
BLADENBORO, NC
#Domestic Violence#Myrtle Beach Police
WMBF

Reported shooting a Horry County Schools a hoax, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School Wednesday morning are false. MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m. middle. “Our schools here are safe,”...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach damages from Hurricane Ian exceed $15M in total

MYRTLE BEACH — Damage to residential and commercial properties in the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have exceeded $15 million in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Within their respective city limits, North Myrtle Beach saw $13.1 million in damage, while Myrtle Beach saw about $2.6 million in damage. These damage assessments do not include beach erosion or damage to the sand dunes, which are currently being assessed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Hurricane Ian caused $13M in damages to North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hurricane Ian caused $13.1 million in damages to the City of North Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Donald Graham, WPDE reported. In total, 1,659 properties were either destroyed to moderately damaged, officials said. WPDE reported damages to 82% of single-family homes, 13% of multifamily homes and 5% of commercial structures.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Injuries reported in crash on Highway 501 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Friday in a crash on Highway 501 in the Conway area, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of Academy Drive, according to SCHP. Injuries have been reported in the crash. South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras in the […]
CONWAY, SC
WECT

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Brunswick County. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Jon Downey, of Shallotte, was killed in the collision, which took place on Gray Bridge Road near Tar Landing Road at around 6:40 a.m.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

