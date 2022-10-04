ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Changes Made To Charges Of Fatal Hit And Run In Florence

Changes have been made in the charges connected to the hit and run that resulted in the death of Kentrey White-Long. The Florence Police Department stated, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Burgess for the fatal hit and run, failure to render aid and 1st offense driving under suspension for DUI. Burgess, Zae’Kwon Washington and Quandelin Washington, conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon falsely took responsibility for the crash in exchange for money and his charges for the hit and run were dropped. However, he is still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He has been released on bond as well as Quandelin. Burgess has outstanding warrants for other charges including criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to sale cocaine, and felon in possession of ammunition.
FLORENCE, SC
Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
FLORENCE, SC
2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two students of Southeastern Community College were arrested on drug charges after a joint effort from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and SCC Campus Police led to finding marijuana in their cars. SCC Campus Police contacted the CCSO to utilize a K-9 to conduct free air-sniff...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Police accuse man of firing shots inside Darlington home

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have accused a man of firing shots inside a Darlington home, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Nicholas Hy’Keen Thomas, 22, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and several other charges, according to online booking records. Police […]
DARLINGTON, SC
Florence County deputies seize thousands of doses of heroin, meth after man’s arrest

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Severe thousands of doses of heroin and methamphetamine were taken off the streets after deputies arrested a Florence man wanted on a drug charge, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin Robert Demont Washington remained in the Florence County Detention Monday afternoon on charges of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Florence man faces multiple drug charges after deputies search home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sept. 28, a man who was wanted for a previous drug charge was charged with multiple narcotic violations, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Robert Demonte Washington, 49, is charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution...
FLORENCE, SC
Timmonsville man arrested in North Carolina charged with attempted murder in October 2021 shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Timmonsville man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another person in the face and stealing their pickup truck nearly a year ago. Anthony Wade Lamb was arrested Tuesday with the vehicle in North Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
14-year-old shot to death, 2 Bennettsville residents charged

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennesttsville residents are facing charges after a 14-year-old was shot to death Sunday night, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. Authorities charged Tybiriolls Fennell, 28, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville, with […]
2 Dillon schools on lockdown following incident reported off campus

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon Middle and High Schools are on lockdown at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said they asked for the schools to be locked down following a shooting...
DILLON, SC

