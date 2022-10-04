Read full article on original website
Changes Made To Charges Of Fatal Hit And Run In Florence
Changes have been made in the charges connected to the hit and run that resulted in the death of Kentrey White-Long. The Florence Police Department stated, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Burgess for the fatal hit and run, failure to render aid and 1st offense driving under suspension for DUI. Burgess, Zae’Kwon Washington and Quandelin Washington, conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon falsely took responsibility for the crash in exchange for money and his charges for the hit and run were dropped. However, he is still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He has been released on bond as well as Quandelin. Burgess has outstanding warrants for other charges including criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to sale cocaine, and felon in possession of ammunition.
Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrests 43, seizes 950+ grams of drugs in September
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrested a total of 43 people and seized more than 950 grams of drugs in September, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force, a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and the Florence Police Department, began […]
Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two students of Southeastern Community College were arrested on drug charges after a joint effort from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and SCC Campus Police led to finding marijuana in their cars. SCC Campus Police contacted the CCSO to utilize a K-9 to conduct free air-sniff...
Police accuse man of firing shots inside Darlington home
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have accused a man of firing shots inside a Darlington home, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Nicholas Hy’Keen Thomas, 22, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and several other charges, according to online booking records. Police […]
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office search for wanted man in connection with shooting
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting. On October 1, investigators responded to a call of shots fired on Covington Farms Road and found someone shot. Investigators secured an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jamaine Rodriguez of St. Pauls. Anyone with information about […]
Heroin, fentanyl & guns seized during search warrant at Robeson Co. home
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A search warrant Monday at a home on Croom Road in the Maxton area of Robeson County led to the seizure of eight ounces of cocaine, 13.5 grams of cocaine base, seven grams of heroin, four grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of marijuana, according to a news release from the Maxton Police Dept.
2 men charged after 28-year-old Marlboro Co. man overdoses, dies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies have charged Adam Goff and Harry James Roller with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Michael Ward. Deputies said Ward died last month at a home in the McColl area of Marlboro County due to an overdose. Goff and Roller sold Ward...
Florence County deputies seize thousands of doses of heroin, meth after man’s arrest
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Severe thousands of doses of heroin and methamphetamine were taken off the streets after deputies arrested a Florence man wanted on a drug charge, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin Robert Demont Washington remained in the Florence County Detention Monday afternoon on charges of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine […]
Florence man faces multiple drug charges after deputies search home
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sept. 28, a man who was wanted for a previous drug charge was charged with multiple narcotic violations, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Robert Demonte Washington, 49, is charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution...
Welfare check on Chesterfield County man leads to death investigation
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday night on Highway 9 in the Town of Chesterfield in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield Police Chief Eric Hewett. Hewett said they got a call to do a welfare check on a man and when they went inside...
Timmonsville man arrested in North Carolina charged with attempted murder in October 2021 shooting
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Timmonsville man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another person in the face and stealing their pickup truck nearly a year ago. Anthony Wade Lamb was arrested Tuesday with the vehicle in North Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been […]
Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old dies from overdose, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County mother was arrested Wednesday after a 3-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose in March, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Ana Latoria Jones, 32, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse, according to deputies. Deputies responded March 16 to a […]
14-year-old shot to death, 2 Bennettsville residents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennesttsville residents are facing charges after a 14-year-old was shot to death Sunday night, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. Authorities charged Tybiriolls Fennell, 28, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville, with […]
2 Dillon schools on lockdown following incident reported off campus
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon Middle and High Schools are on lockdown at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said they asked for the schools to be locked down following a shooting...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a building Friday off of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at the TBonz Grill near 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street, Vest said. The driver of the car is believed […]
