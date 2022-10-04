ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

nhschiefadvocate.org

Nonnewaug Unified Earns Second National Champion Banner

WOODBURY — There are 185 high schools in Connecticut. Just 2% of these schools have met the requirements for being a National Champion Unified School for 2022 — and Nonnewaug High School team is part of that 2% that met every single one of the requirements. Nonnewaug’s Unified...
WOODBURY, CT
MassLive.com

Westfield PumpkinFest promises fun for whole community next weekend

WESTFIELD — What’s more synonymous with Halloween than a festively carved pumpkin, all aglow with candlelight?. Hundreds of kids and their families will get the chance to test those creative skills at this year’s PumpkinFest, slated for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, rain or shine, on the athletic fields behind Amelia Park off South Broad Street in Westfield. Now in its sixth year, the event is organized by Westfield on Weekends, and according to Co-President Bob Plasse, more than 100 people volunteer their time to make this event happen.
WESTFIELD, MA
NewsBreak
nhschiefadvocate.org

Nonnewaug Girls Soccer Team Hopeful with Move to Class L

WOODBURY — The Nonnewaug girls soccer team has found much success in the Berkshire League, winning multiple titles in the last decade. This fall, the Chiefs look to repeat last year’s unbeaten streak with a BL title. While they do thrive in the BL, the Chiefs hope they...
WOODBURY, CT
WUPE

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Single mom fueling a tribe of go-getters, one power bite at a time

WESTERN MASS. – Tribe Power Bites LLC began as a healthy on-the-go snack alternative for owner/founder Kim Prada, a single mom who bought a mixer and started experimenting with recipes. Two years later, she has turned it into a full-fledged business and movement to bring people together. “I didn’t...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Photo Of The Week: DPW Excavates A Fatberg

The town experienced a severe sewer line blockage on August 26 that caused sewage to enter and damage a single family home and two Amherst College dormitories. The blockage was caused by the improper disposal of cooking grease into our sewer system in the downtown area. Fats, oils, and grease should not be disposed of in sinks, drains, or toilets that connect to the Town’s sewer system.
AMHERST, MA

