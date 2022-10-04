Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Roca’s Young Mother’s Program holds first graduation ceremony in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Tatiana Silva, in a traditional cap and gown, held her head high walking into the lobby that had been transformed into an event space adorned with glittering, rose gold balloons and white roses. She was one of nine participants to complete the Young Mothers Program at Roca,...
nhschiefadvocate.org
Nonnewaug Unified Earns Second National Champion Banner
WOODBURY — There are 185 high schools in Connecticut. Just 2% of these schools have met the requirements for being a National Champion Unified School for 2022 — and Nonnewaug High School team is part of that 2% that met every single one of the requirements. Nonnewaug’s Unified...
Springfield fire called to electrical issue at Western New England University
Firefighters were called to a building on the Western New England University campus.
6th annual food truck festival in Indian Orchard
Representative Orlando Ramos in collaboration with Indian Orchard Citizen Council will host the 6th annual food truck festival on Saturday.
Westfield PumpkinFest promises fun for whole community next weekend
WESTFIELD — What’s more synonymous with Halloween than a festively carved pumpkin, all aglow with candlelight?. Hundreds of kids and their families will get the chance to test those creative skills at this year’s PumpkinFest, slated for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, rain or shine, on the athletic fields behind Amelia Park off South Broad Street in Westfield. Now in its sixth year, the event is organized by Westfield on Weekends, and according to Co-President Bob Plasse, more than 100 people volunteer their time to make this event happen.
List of bands performing during two-day Oktoberfest in downtown Springfield
Springfield's Original Mighty Oktoberfest is back to Fort Street in Springfield on Friday and Saturday.
Westfield family surprised with free year of internet
A family was surprised Thursday morning with free internet for a year in celebration of Whip City Fiber's 15,000th customer.
Springfield teen’s artwork displayed in Wahlburgers at MGM
A young teen artist from Springfield is bringing her art to the community in places like Wahlburgers.
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival: Here are the food trucks coming Saturday
The annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival returns on Saturday with delectable dishes from numerous rolling kitchens in the Greater Springfield area. The festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. in the parking lot across from Myrtle Street Park at 117 Main St. It includes at least eight food trucks offering tacos, chicken wings, waffles and more.
High School Football Game of the Week Preview: No. 1 Springfield Central, No. 2 Westfield face-off in clash of WMass powers (video)
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 1 Springfield Central and No. 2 Westfield will face-off in a battle between two of Western Massachusetts’ best on Friday night.
nhschiefadvocate.org
Nonnewaug Girls Soccer Team Hopeful with Move to Class L
WOODBURY — The Nonnewaug girls soccer team has found much success in the Berkshire League, winning multiple titles in the last decade. This fall, the Chiefs look to repeat last year’s unbeaten streak with a BL title. While they do thrive in the BL, the Chiefs hope they...
Springfield drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of two disinfection byproducts from samples taken on September 6.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
thereminder.com
Single mom fueling a tribe of go-getters, one power bite at a time
WESTERN MASS. – Tribe Power Bites LLC began as a healthy on-the-go snack alternative for owner/founder Kim Prada, a single mom who bought a mixer and started experimenting with recipes. Two years later, she has turned it into a full-fledged business and movement to bring people together. “I didn’t...
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Dakin Humane Society receives homeless cats from Florida
Dakin Humane Society received over a dozen cats from Florida to make room for additional animals impacted by Hurricane Ian.
amherstindy.org
Photo Of The Week: DPW Excavates A Fatberg
The town experienced a severe sewer line blockage on August 26 that caused sewage to enter and damage a single family home and two Amherst College dormitories. The blockage was caused by the improper disposal of cooking grease into our sewer system in the downtown area. Fats, oils, and grease should not be disposed of in sinks, drains, or toilets that connect to the Town’s sewer system.
