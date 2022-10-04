Read full article on original website
Kathy Yaeger
3d ago
hurricane relief just for people of color and now just for for business owners to..isn't all of this racist or at least favoritism
4
A Wisconsin conservative group is suing Biden's student-loan forgiveness because it intentionally helps Black borrowers
The group argues that Biden's plan to cancel student debt has an "improper racial motive" and is unconstitutional. They're seeking to halt the plan.
Addressing Government Assistance Pain Points for Small Business
In this month’s “Money Mobility Tracker®,” PYMNTS analyzes why the record surge in stimulus checks made clear why governments need the ability to make digital payments to meet modern consumers’ and businesses’ disbursement needs. Posted on October 5, 2022. An interview with John Moshier,...
Experienced Senior Credit Officer Joins First Internet Bank Small Business Administration Team
FISHERS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- First Internet Bank announced today that David Bybee has joined its Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team as Vice President, Senior Credit Officer. In this role, he will oversee credit guidelines, underwriting and the credit approval process for the bank’s small business lending effort. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005947/en/ David Bybee, First Internet Bank VP, Senior Credit Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
Food stamps benefits to jump 12.5% starting in October due to inflation
Come October, it will be a little easier for food stamp recipients to afford groceries. Their monthly benefits are going up 12.5%, or $104 for a family of four, thanks to soaring inflation, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That brings the maximum benefit for this size household to $939 a month, up from $835.
The 33 states that boosted SSI benefits by up to $120 as second September payments worth $841 sent out
DOZENS of states offer boosted Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. It comes as eight million Americans started receiving October benefits worth at least $841 on September 30. This was the second payment issued of the month. Normally, SSI benefits are paid out on the first of each month but October...
States are sending out inflation relief checks, but some say they could contribute to rising prices
One Harvard professor has argued that the payments in California, one of the biggest programs, could contribute to inflation. Several states are sending taxpayers money to help them cope with inflation, but some economists warn that the payments will do little to alleviate the pain of rising costs and could further fuel inflation.
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
Want a 3-day weekend? Work at one of these companies
The four-day workweek is spreading like wildfire. Could your company be next?. You’ve probably heard the news by now: Four-day workweeks—a perk that would’ve sounded unthinkable pre-pandemic—are all the rage. While doing away with one-fifth of the workweek may remain untenable in some industries (like banking,...
Millions of PPP Loans Were Flagged as Potentially Fraudulent. Many Were Never Investigated.
If the protesters who clashed with police and smashed their way through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, truly wanted to "stop the steal," perhaps their ire should have been directed a few blocks south. While the chaos was unfolding at the Capitol, bureaucrats at the Small Business Administration...
Payment service Zelle is 'rampant with fraud and theft, and few customers are getting refunded,' Elizabeth Warren warns in her latest crackdown on banking tech
Zelle repaid just $3 million in payments for the over $200 million in fraud through 2021 and early 2022, a report from Sen. Elizabeth Warren found.
Biden Administration Shifts Loan Eligibility Requirements Amid Opening Forgiveness Applications
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, according to the federal aid website. This shift is a major one as the Department of Education makes final preparations to open applications for the debt relief. The Biden administration is canceling $10,000 in...
A Look at the Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problem
Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problempostermywall.com. Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problem. The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, with a land area of about 9,000,000 square kilometers. With such a vast area to cover and protect, it’s no surprise that there are concerns over border security. If you read the news or watch it often enough, you might think that the only type of immigration we have in America is illegal immigration. There are many reasons why someone may choose to come to America without following the legal channels for doing so – from war and political unrest in their home country to grinding poverty. But what do we know about illegal immigration into America? How big a problem is it really? Do you need a green card if you want to stay here indefinitely as an immigrant? Let’s take a closer look at border control in the US and the illegal immigration problem.
You could still be owed $3,600 from an unclaimed $3.7billion pot – but there is a fast approaching deadline in weeks
PARENTS have about one month left to claim up to $3,600 from the increased Child Tax Credit in 2021. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed in a recent report that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to send the advance child tax credits to 4.1 million households, worth a total of $3.7billion.
Security Benefit Promotes Brianne Johnson to Independent Broker Dealer Manager
TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Security Benefit, a leading provider of retirement planning products and solutions, today announced that Brianne Johnson would be promoted to National Accounts Manager for Independent Broker Dealers. Johnson will oversee key relationships with large scale independent broker-dealer distribution partners and aid in new business development. She will report directly to Mike Maghini, SVP, Head of National Accounts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005173/en/ Brianne Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)
Biden's Student Debt Relief Plan Driven By 'Improper Racial Motive,' New Lawsuit Says
The legal action filed Tuesday by a Wisconsin organization states the plan violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Find Out If You Qualify & How to Apply
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022. On Sept. 29, the administration sent out the first email update with details, including who’s eligible, what you might be eligible for, how it will work and what’s next. Under the plan, up to $10,000 in federal...
Families Can Still Receive Child Tax Credit Up to $3,600 Through Nov. 15
If you missed out on receiving the expanded child tax credit -- worth up to $3,600 per child -- there is still time. Eligible Americans can still apply through November 15. Credit: Cavan Images (Getty Images)
Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue
The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
