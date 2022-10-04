Read full article on original website
nhschiefadvocate.org
Nonnewaug Girls Soccer Team Hopeful with Move to Class L
WOODBURY — The Nonnewaug girls soccer team has found much success in the Berkshire League, winning multiple titles in the last decade. This fall, the Chiefs look to repeat last year’s unbeaten streak with a BL title. While they do thrive in the BL, the Chiefs hope they...
fox61.com
Guilford High School senior becomes first female to score varsity touchdown in school history
GUILFORD, Conn. — As their lead against Lyman Hall grew Friday night, the Guilford High School head football coach decided it was time to inject some girl power into the lineup, which resulted in history being made. Brianna Seixas, a senior, who began playing football in 5th grade, was...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield girls swim to historic wins over Cheshire, Greenwich, snap Cheshire's 92-meet win streak
Greenwich and Cheshire have traditionally been two of the big dogs in Connecticut high school swimming. Ridgefield won six events, including a sweep of the relays, as the Tigers scored decisive victories over Greenwich and Cheshire on Monday at the Cheshire Community Pool. It was a night to remember for...
nhschiefadvocate.org
NHS Golf Opens with Hopeful Start to Season
WOODBURY — As autumn begins and sports are working their way to that halfway mark in the season. Football, soccer, cross country, are all things that highlight the fall sports season, but not many students are aware of the excitement of Nonnewaug golf. High school golf has started in...
NewsTimes
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The highest-rated recruit in Yale men’s basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan’s father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson’s...
nhschiefadvocate.org
Nonnewaug Unified Earns Second National Champion Banner
WOODBURY — There are 185 high schools in Connecticut. Just 2% of these schools have met the requirements for being a National Champion Unified School for 2022 — and Nonnewaug High School team is part of that 2% that met every single one of the requirements. Nonnewaug’s Unified...
Register Citizen
Newington cop and North Haven coach who died suddenly was 'one of our shining stars'
NEWINGTON — A local police officer who died suddenly over the weekend was a family man and consummate professional who put himself in harm’s way to help others, former colleagues said. Alan Brent Tancreti II, 49, of North Haven, died due to an “unexpected medical emergency” while off-duty...
New Britain Herald
Couple follows dream by opening CrossFit gym in Newington
NEWINGTON – A soon-to-be-wed couple has followed their dream and opened their own CrossFit gym right here in town. Pennsylvania-born Kevin Witchey and Southbury native Hayley McCormick recently opened the doors to CrossFit Topside at 190 Fenn Rd. “The beauty of CrossFit as a whole is that everyone shares...
Norwalk Man Charged With Attacking Youth Football Coach With Helmet
A Fairfield County man has been charged with allegedly attacking a youth football coach with a helmet. The incident took place in Norwalk at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Brien McMahon High School field during a game. According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police, the assault...
Report ranks Westport, Greenwich among best school districts in the state; Bridgeport, Orange ranked lowest
Westport and Greenwich ranked among the best schools in Connecticut while Bridgeport and Orange ranked the lowest, according to a new report.
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
Wild Video of Bears Scaling Trees at Brookfield Home
He's a former radio host, a karaoke host, a football coach and a Brookfield resident, his name is Johnny Love and this happened in his backyard. Johnny sent the following videos to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Morning Show on I95. Johnny knows we covered the movements of the Danbury moose recently, and asked the question: "Can we get back to the bears?" NOTE - 2 Videos in Instagram post below.
Register Citizen
Plan to relocate West Haven students during school construction hits snag
WEST HAVEN — School officials said the least obtrusive option for relocating Washington Elementary School students during the construction of a new building may be off the table. Ken Carney, chairman of the city’s Building Oversight Committee, told Board of Education members in August that the safest and most...
Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold At Bristol Gas Station
A Connecticut resident claimed a $100,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a gas station. An unnamed resident of the Hartford County city of Bristol won the "Hot Millions" prize from a ticket purchased at Citgo gas station in Bristol, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4. CT Lottery...
Anthony’s was years in the making
ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
iheart.com
The Meriden Humane Society Adoption Event
Come on down on Saturday 10/8/2022 -12-4 pm for the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event. Featuring adoptable cats and dogs from the Meriden Humane Society!. There will be an adoption bus with adoptable cats and some of the MHS pups will be making a special appearance. MHS is offering special adoption rates for any cats adopted during the event.
Journal Inquirer
Sale of MMH, RGH to Yale goes through
Yale New Haven Health has reached an agreement to acquire two Connecticut health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., including Rockville General Hospital in Vernon and Manchester Memorial Hospital, returning the hospitals to not-for-profit status, the companies announced today. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets,...
Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills
Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
