He's a former radio host, a karaoke host, a football coach and a Brookfield resident, his name is Johnny Love and this happened in his backyard. Johnny sent the following videos to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Morning Show on I95. Johnny knows we covered the movements of the Danbury moose recently, and asked the question: "Can we get back to the bears?" NOTE - 2 Videos in Instagram post below.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO