ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

Comments / 0

Related
nhschiefadvocate.org

Nonnewaug Girls Soccer Team Hopeful with Move to Class L

WOODBURY — The Nonnewaug girls soccer team has found much success in the Berkshire League, winning multiple titles in the last decade. This fall, the Chiefs look to repeat last year’s unbeaten streak with a BL title. While they do thrive in the BL, the Chiefs hope they...
WOODBURY, CT
nhschiefadvocate.org

NHS Golf Opens with Hopeful Start to Season

WOODBURY — As autumn begins and sports are working their way to that halfway mark in the season. Football, soccer, cross country, are all things that highlight the fall sports season, but not many students are aware of the excitement of Nonnewaug golf. High school golf has started in...
WOODBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Woodbury, CT
Woodbury, CT
Sports
nhschiefadvocate.org

Nonnewaug Unified Earns Second National Champion Banner

WOODBURY — There are 185 high schools in Connecticut. Just 2% of these schools have met the requirements for being a National Champion Unified School for 2022 — and Nonnewaug High School team is part of that 2% that met every single one of the requirements. Nonnewaug’s Unified...
WOODBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Couple follows dream by opening CrossFit gym in Newington

NEWINGTON – A soon-to-be-wed couple has followed their dream and opened their own CrossFit gym right here in town. Pennsylvania-born Kevin Witchey and Southbury native Hayley McCormick recently opened the doors to CrossFit Topside at 190 Fenn Rd. “The beauty of CrossFit as a whole is that everyone shares...
NEWINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Berkshire League Title#Bl#Highlanders
WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
SHELTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Wild Video of Bears Scaling Trees at Brookfield Home

He's a former radio host, a karaoke host, a football coach and a Brookfield resident, his name is Johnny Love and this happened in his backyard. Johnny sent the following videos to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Morning Show on I95. Johnny knows we covered the movements of the Danbury moose recently, and asked the question: "Can we get back to the bears?" NOTE - 2 Videos in Instagram post below.
BROOKFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Register Citizen

Plan to relocate West Haven students during school construction hits snag

WEST HAVEN — School officials said the least obtrusive option for relocating Washington Elementary School students during the construction of a new building may be off the table. Ken Carney, chairman of the city’s Building Oversight Committee, told Board of Education members in August that the safest and most...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold At Bristol Gas Station

A Connecticut resident claimed a $100,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a gas station. An unnamed resident of the Hartford County city of Bristol won the "Hot Millions" prize from a ticket purchased at Citgo gas station in Bristol, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4. CT Lottery...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Anthony’s was years in the making

ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
ENFIELD, CT
iheart.com

The Meriden Humane Society Adoption Event

Come on down on Saturday 10/8/2022 -12-4 pm for the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event. Featuring adoptable cats and dogs from the Meriden Humane Society!. There will be an adoption bus with adoptable cats and some of the MHS pups will be making a special appearance. MHS is offering special adoption rates for any cats adopted during the event.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Sale of MMH, RGH to Yale goes through

Yale New Haven Health has reached an agreement to acquire two Connecticut health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., including Rockville General Hospital in Vernon and Manchester Memorial Hospital, returning the hospitals to not-for-profit status, the companies announced today. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets,...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills

Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
NEWTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy