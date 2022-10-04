Read full article on original website
BBC
Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record
Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
SB Nation
How should Chelsea line up against Wolves to make it three wins in a row?
Chelsea’s next game is upon us already, with the Blues hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday. While the narrative thrust will be largely provided by the return of Diego Costa to Stamford Bridge, the more relevant concern for us should be whether we can build on the momentum created by the back-to-back wins over the past week. Wolves have struggled this season — they have just one win so far and have scored just three goals, the fewest of any team in the Premier League — and will be under interim management after sacking Bruno Lage.
BBC
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
SB Nation
October 7th-9th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
SB Nation
Thursday October 6th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Will Newcastle turn the 'big six' into 'big seven'?
In October last year - in the first game after the completion of Newcastle's controversial £305m Saudi-backed takeover - Steve Bruce's 19th-placed team were losing at home to Tottenham as "no noise from the Saudi boys" rang around St James' Park from the away end. The Public Investment Fund...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United
David de Gea - 4 Could have done better on the first goal by coming off his line. Not his best game going forward and was part of a backline that conceded two on the day. Hasn’t done enough in the minutes he’s got to suggest that he could take Raphael Varane’s spot once the French international recovers.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Southampton
Pep Guardiola threw the old okie[doke at me and set up the squad in a 4-2-4 formation against Copenhagen. It obviously worked stunningly against the Danish champion, but I expect Manchester City to return to their usual 4-3-3 against Southampton. Pep could use this game for some experimentation. He’s paired...
SB Nation
Team News: Fitness Update Ahead of Arsenal
In his press conference, manager Jürgen Klopp provided a fitness update ahead of the trip to London. Curtis Jones is nearing a return, as the midfielder took part in team training on Thursday. He has featured only once thus far this campaign, as he struggled with both an initial injury and a recurrence already in 2022/23.
BBC
'Now, we have to react' - Ten Hag looks to Everton
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag: "I think we started well, had a couple of chances and then were down unnecessarily. The mistake cannot happen so we have to take responsibility there. "We made two subs in that time and they really had an impact and that is really...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Bodø Glimt match thread: back in action
Arsenal play host to Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League this evening. A win sends the Gunners to the top of the group with a match in hand over the visitors and Zurich. You’ll recall that the match against PSV Eindhoven was rescheduled because of the Queen’s death. It’s important for Arsenal to win their group with the new format — coming first means you avoid an additional knock-out tie against a club dropping down from the Champions League.
SB Nation
Match Ratings: Leicester vs Nottingham Forest
The Foxes scored a huge win over rivals Nottingham Forest on Monday, ending their winless run to start the season. Let’s get to the match ratings from yours truly. Danny Ward: Earned himself his first clean sheet of the season while looking solid in goal. He made a couple of decent saves, although the communication between the backline as a whole is still lacking at times. 7.
SB Nation
SB Nation
First Professional Contract for Hannah Silcock
Hannah Silcock joined Liverpool’s Academy at age eight, and has today signed her first professional contract with Liverpool FC Women. The 18-year-old made her first team debut last season, and started for the Reds last weekend against Sunderland in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup. The centerback has looked promising in her early showings, and the contract is a just reward for her progression.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Brentford - Lineups & Match thread: One (year) for the board!
I have been the first man to kill Newcastle after the lads won just one game of the first seven played. The truth is that after that season-opening match against newly-promoted Nott Forest things had not really gone that well for the Magpies. Not just in terms of results, but actual play too.
BBC
'Cooper deserves time to settle' - Gerrard
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper "deserves the time to settle", according to his Aston Villa counterpart Steven Gerrard. On Wednesday it was confirmed that Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club. Forest are bottom of the Premier League table with just one win so far after...
SB Nation
New Group Involved in Everton Takeover Talks
There have been a number of groups that have shown interest in Everton in recent months, and the latest one to initiate conversations with the majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri is the most glamorous one yet, led by two Hollywood executive producers. The special purpose acquisition company LAMF Global Ventures Corp....
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Crush in UCL, Win 5-0
Manchester City 5, Khocholava 39’ (OG), Mahrez 55’ (Pen), Álvarez 76, Erling Haaland (7’, 32’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a great match where they played really well and Erling Haaland showed his goal scoring prowess. Manchester City win after playing...
SB Nation
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Get ready for another difficult top-four battle
There is no time to pause and reflect over the next two months, as it is a sprint to the World Cup for Tottenham Hotspur and the rest of the Premier League. Maybe there is a silver lining as the club cannot wallow on consecutive poor performances against Arsenal and Eintracht Frankfurt, but Antonio Conte will not be having uninterrupted full-week trainings anytime soon.
SB Nation
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea settled down quickly after a slightly nervous start, and other than brief flashes of danger from that man, Rafael Leão, controlled proceedings in the opening 45 minutes. We had done a good job on matching up with Leão throughout the half, and only once did he actually burst...
