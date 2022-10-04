Read full article on original website
Cedric the Entertainer hits Herschel Walker in new attack ad
Herschel Walker faced an attack from an unlikely source Thursday as Cedric the Entertainer roasted Georgia's Republican Senate nominee with an ad looking to boost Democrats' odds in the crucial race. The 90-second spot, put out by the Progress Action Fund, takes aim at the Georgia Republican’s gaffes and controversial...
'He's gonna show up and embarrass me': Herschel Walker predicts he will lose debate
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker openly predicted that he would lose in a debate with his Democratic opponent, saying Sen. Raphael Warnock will "show up and embarrass" him, as he is "not that smart."
Woman at center of Herschel Walker abortion firestorm says she also had a child of his: report
Atlanta — A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday, undercutting the Georgia Republican Senate candidate's claims that he didn't know who she was. The Daily Beast, which first reported Monday on...
Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock
All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
Herschel Walker fires his campaign's political director for allegedly leaking to the press during the Trump-backed candidate's messiest week to date: report
Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker has fired his political director during a raging scandal. Republican aide Taylor Crowe was reportedly let go for leaking to the press. Walker is battling headlines about an alleged abortion and attacks from his disillusioned son. Embattled Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has fired his political...
Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, files for divorce
Perry Greene filed for divorce Wednesday on grounds his 27-year marriage to Marjorie Taylor Greene is “irretrievably broken.”
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion
Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
Jimmy Kimmel Laughs in Herschel Walker’s ‘Stupid’ Face
“Trump’s celebrity apprentice down in Georgia had a very bad day,” Jimmy Kimmel said during his monologue Tuesday night before launching into a merciless takedown of Herschel Walker following The Daily Beast bombshell about the anti-abortion candidate paying for a girlfriend’s abortion. Noting that Walker characterizes himself...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Divorce Could Have 'Financial Information' Sealed
The husband of the Georgia congresswoman said the pair's 27-year marriage is "irretrievably broken" in court filings.
Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell”
So, every once in a while the holy bowels of the sunken place spit out a Black pastor to testify before the MAGA ministry congregation full of people who likely assume Jesus didn’t season his food either. And, interestingly enough, all of these Black pastors look and sound exactly like this guy. Meet South Carolina […] The post Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child
The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Herschel Walker Suggests to Fox News That His MAGA Son Is Part of ‘the Left’
Scandal-plagued GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker suggested on Wednesday that his MAGA-supporting son was part of “the left” while complaining about the “tremendous damage” the burgeoning conservative influencer has wrought on his political campaign. Over the past couple of days, Christian Walker has publicly torn into...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
“Fellow adulterer” Newt Gingrich called out for defending “family man” Herschel Walker
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) is at the center of controversy for his recent attempt to defend Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker amid his latest scandal. During an appearance on Fox News, Gingrich lauded the former NFL star as "the most important...
‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Mocks Herschel Walker for Reportedly Paying for Girlfriend’s Abortion by Check: To Hide, ‘Pay Cash’ (Video)
”The hypocrisy just strikes you in the face,“ Navarro said. Ana Navarro has a piece of advice for politicians who are attempting to hide potentially damaging financial transactions: use cash. The host of “The View” offered this up to Herschel Walker on Monday, after a report surfaced that the Georgia senate candidate reportedly paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion with a check.
Walker’s Christian fans unfazed by abortion revelations
The anti-abortion GOP Senate nominee's supporters say they care more about his policies than about his behavior.
Herschel Walker's ticking time bomb
Public attacks from Herschel Walker's son have drawn fresh attention to fears about his troubled past that many Republicans have privately shared since the beginning of his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Driving the news: "You have no idea what me and my mom have survived," Christian Walker, a...
Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours. The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage. Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock […]
