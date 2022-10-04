ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Former Unum building getting new life in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The building at 1 Mercantile Street has gone through a number of changes in its short time in downtown Worcester. Insurance company Unum stunned the city in 2020 when they announced they and their 400-plus employees were leaving for good. They were the building’s largest tenant.
WORCESTER, MA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA

Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
MassLive.com

Worcester cannabis shop approved in 2019 finally plans to open under new name

A Worcester retail cannabis establishment which was previously approved in 2019 is finally planning to open next year, but under a new name. Cannabis of Worcester LLC is the new operator of the dispensary planned for 62 Millbrook St., the former home of DeBoise Auto Body. The establishment was approved by the city’s License Commission Thursday morning, the final approval needed at the local level; it will now go to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Permits OK'd for 218-unit apartment project on Shrewsbury Street

WORCESTER - The Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved two special permits Monday for a 218-unit residential project on Shrewsbury Street.  Lundgren Equity Partners of Auburn is proposing to build an approximately 205,000-square-foot, seven-story building at the rear of a shopping plaza at 225 Shrewsbury St. and fronting Albany Street. The proposed building will...
AUBURN, MA
hot969boston.com

Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts

Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
HINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Firefighter hurt in 2-alarm fire in Lunenburg, Massachusetts

LUNENBURG, Mass. — A firefighter was hurt battling a fire overnight in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. The fire broke out on Highland Street just after midnight. Fire officials said crews found heavy fire in the garage that extended into all levels of the home. None of the three people living in...

