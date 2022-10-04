Read full article on original website
Sandra Finger
3d ago
why are the one who are in their 30 are dying in jail but they say no foul play. the person was healthly goubg to jail so something killed him and the rest . what is really going on I. the jails
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?
Upon the premiere release date of a brand new television show, ‘Alaska Daily’, starring Hollywood celebrity Hilary Swank, comes a spotlight of the long history regarding Alaska’s missing persons. Specifically, the show focuses on Native Alaskan women who have disappeared. Swank’s character, a downwardly out New York reporter, named Eileen Fitzgerald, takes a position writing for a much smaller newspaper that is based in Anchorage, Alaska. Situated in a strip mall, the news office is sparsely staffed and filled with younger reporters who are new to journalistic writing.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Grand Jury indicts man for alleged Manslaughter
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage grand jury issued a supplemental indictment for one charge of manslaughter against Roderick McClam after the victim, Robert Malone, succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 26, from a vehicle collision. McClam allegedly caused the collision on Sept. 10, at the intersection of Northern Lights...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla resident lost PFD after hackers redirected banking information
The FAA has established 30 new GPS guided routes, in addition to updating 24 already existing T-Routes, to help pilots fly at a lower altitude to avoid icing conditions. “It will be enforced on Thursday, October 20,”, said Parks and Rec Director Mike Braniff. “In the meantime, everybody here has been noticed that they have plenty of time to gather their things and work towards their next destination.”
kinyradio.com
Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
kinyradio.com
Escaped Anchorage prison inmate sentenced to 50 years
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Oct. 4, Superior Court Judge Eric A. Aarseth sentenced 36-year-old Kevin Gerald Tuckfield to serve 50 years for escape, robbery, and attempted kidnapping. Tuckfield pled guilty to escape in the second degree prior to his June 2022 jury trial on charges of robbery in the...
Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law
A Juneau jury awarded almost $1.2 million to a former Alaska Department of Law attorney this week, finding at trial that the department failed to follow state laws governing promotions and then wrongfully fired her when she complained. Joan Wilkerson, the attorney who filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the department, said she hopes the […] The post Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage grand jury indicts man for beating death of girlfriend
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on very serious charges related to his late girlfriend. On Oct. 6, an Anchorage grand jury indicted William Gonzalez III for Murder in the Second Degree for the alleged beating death of his girlfriend, Loni Perez, in East Anchorage, on Sept. 22.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Man convicted by jury on drug and firearm charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal jury convicted an Anchorage man for possessing heroin, pure methamphetamine, and a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Anchorage Police Department officers responded...
radiokenai.com
State Senators Ask Attorney General To Investigate Spike In Fuel Prices
Two Democratic State Senators wrote a letter to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor asking the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s high price spike at the gasoline pump and to determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. The letter penned by Anchorage Sen. Bill Wielechowski, and Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kowasaki urges Taylor to find out why pump prices went up so much in the past week.
alaskasnewssource.com
5 bicycles owned by Anchorage School District stolen from Chugach Optional Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five bicycles were reported stolen from an Anchorage elementary school over the weekend. A staff member from Chugach Optional School retrieved one of the missing bikes from the north fence of the school on Sunday. By Monday, they realized that four other bikes were missing and that the Anchorage School District trailer that held the bikes had been broken into.
travelness.com
Where to see the Northern Lights in Alaska?
Are you looking to see the Northern Lights during your stay in Alaska? If so, you’re in for a treat!. Seeing the northern lights is probably the most spectacular moments you’ll experience while in the Last Frontier, and it’s one the top reasons people go to Alaska.
NEA pushes transgender-identity agenda in Alaska
A major movement afoot to completely change our culture is being systematically pushed across America through our schools. This includes the movement to sexualize our children in the K-12 classrooms. Alaska is not exempt from this radical change. It is seen in Alaska’s schools, including the Anchorage School District, the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Sutton man killed in rollover crash
SUTTON, Alaska (KTUU) - A Sutton man was killed in a crash in Sutton early Thursday morning, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers. At 12:30 a.m. Thursday, troopers got a report of a single-vehicle crash on North Jonesville Mine Road in Sutton. Arriving troopers and Emergency Medical Services...
Were you scammed? State orders Anchorage-based Tycoon Trading LLC to cease and desist in case involving Alaska investors and millions of dollars
Alaska investors may have lost millions of dollars what is being characterized as a fraudulent securities operation being run by an Anchorage business that is now in hot water with the State Division of Banking and Securities. The division says Tycoon Trading LLC and its sole owner Garrett A. Elder...
Two Russians Fleeing Military Service Detained After Boating to Alaska
Two Russians, discovered near Gambell on St. Lawrence Island just 40 miles from the Russian coast on Tuesday, are now being held by federal authorities in Anchorage, according to Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The Department of Homeland Security is working in conjunction with Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard to determine whether or not the foreign nationals will be allowed admission to the United States given the current heightened tension with Russia, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) said in a statement. “We don’t anticipate a continual stream of individuals or a flotilla of individuals. We have no indication that’s going to happen, so this may be a one-off,” said Dunleavy during a Wednesday press conference. The two men told villagers that they were escaping the Russian military, and had departed from Egvekinot, Russia, which is about 300 miles across the ocean.Read it at Alaska NewsSource
alaskasnewssource.com
City gives eviction notice to remaining campers at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday, something new appeared at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Parks and Recreation posted notices around the campground stating the site is due to empty in 15 days, and all remaining campers would have to leave. “It will be enforced on Thursday, Oct. 20,” Parks...
NEW DATA: Louisiana ranks 5th in violent crime nationwide, Alaska rings in at first
According to research conducted by criminal law experts jorgevelalaw.com, Alaska has the highest rate of violent crimes, New Mexico ranks second, Tennessee ranks third, and Arkansas places fourth.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Troopers sum up summer narcotics operation results
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety joined by Alaska Department of Health officials and local, state, and federal law enforcement partners announced the results of a summer operation that targeted drug seizures across the state during a live press briefing in Anchorage today. Over 212 pounds...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans helping Alaskans: National Guard returns from Western Alaska mobilizations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wicked winds, harsh rainfall and intense flooding of Typhoon Merbok caused houses to be ripped off their foundations in dozens of Western Alaska villages. Many streets now face erosion problems, leaving the villages that span over 1,300 miles of coastline of Alaska in need of repairs — and people to complete them.
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead following fire at Glencaren Court mobile home community
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Fire Department is reporting that a person has died following a fire on Muldoon Road early Thursday morning. The department received a call at 4:36 a.m. alerting fire crews to a structural fire at the Glencaren Court mobile home community. Firefighters arrived on the scene...
