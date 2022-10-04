Which is the most popular Halloween candy in your state, according to online shopping data?
(NEXSTAR) – What types of candy can we expect to steal from our children’s trick-or-treating bags this year?
A new study just might have the answer.
CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has once again attempted to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies by state, based largely on historical sales data from 15 years’ worth of Halloweens. The site’s analysts say they also consulted with “major” candy manufacturers and distributors to fine-tune the findings — some of which came as a surprise to CandyStore’s own executives.
“It’s insane that every single state is not Reese’s Cups,” said Ben George, the marketing director of CandyStore.com, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “That alone is shocking enough, but some of the actual favorites from each state defy rational taste bud-ology.”
The results of the study suggest that parents of trick-or-treaters can expect to find plenty of Reese’s Cups, Skittles and M&M’s (the top-selling candies in the U.S., overall) to surreptitiously steal from their children when their little backs are turned.
But which candies, specifically, are the “most popular” in your neck of the woods? CandyStore has a state-by-state breakdown of top-purchased candies from its platform. Have a look at the chocolates, sweets and confections you can plan to pilfer from your little ones after they fall asleep on Oct. 31:
AlabamaSkittles
AlaskaSour Patch Kids
ArizonaHershey Kisses
ArkansasButterfinger
CaliforniaReese’s Cups
ColoradoHershey Kisses
ConnecticutAlmond Joy
DelawareSour Patch Kids
FloridaReese’s Cups
GeorgiaSwedish Fish
HawaiiHershey’s Mini Bars
IdahoSnickers
IllinoisSour Patch Kids
IndianaStarburst
IowaM&M’s
KansasM&M’s
KentuckyReese’s Cups
LouisianaLemonheads
MaineSour Patch Kids
MarylandHershey Kisses
MassachusettsSour Patch Kids
MichiganStarburst
MinnesotaHot Tamales
Mississippi3 Musketeers
MissouriMilky Way
MontanaTwix
NebraskaSour Patch Kids
NevadaHot Tamales
New HampshireM&M’s
New JerseyTootsie Pops
New MexicoHershey’s Mini Bars
New YorkSour Patch Kids
North CarolinaReese’s Cups
North DakotaHot Tamales
OhioM&M’s
OklahomaSkittles
OregonM&M’s
PennsylvaniaHershey’s Mini Bars
Rhode IslandTwix
South CarolinaButterfinger
South DakotaJolly Ranchers
TexasStarburst
UtahTootsie Pops
VermontM&M’s
VirginiaHot Tamales
Washington, DCM&M’s
WashingtonTootsie Pops
West VirginiaBlow Pops
WisconsinButterfinger
WyomingReese’s Cups
No matter which candy might be most popular in your state, CandyStore.com expects there to be plenty of it in 2022. The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending for Halloween to exceed pre-pandemic levels, at around $10.6 billion in total. What’s more, 96% of survey participants said they intend to spend around a third of their Halloween budget on candy alone.
More information, including the No. 2 and No. 3 “most popular” candies in each state, can be found at CandyStore.com.
Comments / 0