ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Which is the most popular Halloween candy in your state, according to online shopping data?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31u6ZC_0iLuxgPd00

(NEXSTAR) – What types of candy can we expect to steal from our children’s trick-or-treating bags this year?

A new study just might have the answer.

CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has once again attempted to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies by state, based largely on historical sales data from 15 years’ worth of Halloweens. The site’s analysts say they also consulted with “major” candy manufacturers and distributors to fine-tune the findings — some of which came as a surprise to CandyStore’s own executives.

“It’s insane that every single state is not Reese’s Cups,” said Ben George, the marketing director of CandyStore.com, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “That alone is shocking enough, but some of the actual favorites from each state defy rational taste bud-ology.”

The results of the study suggest that parents of trick-or-treaters can expect to find plenty of Reese’s Cups, Skittles and M&M’s (the top-selling candies in the U.S., overall) to surreptitiously steal from their children when their little backs are turned.

But which candies, specifically, are the “most popular” in your neck of the woods? CandyStore has a state-by-state breakdown of top-purchased candies from its platform. Have a look at the chocolates, sweets and confections you can plan to pilfer from your little ones after they fall asleep on Oct. 31:

AlabamaSkittles

AlaskaSour Patch Kids

ArizonaHershey Kisses

ArkansasButterfinger

CaliforniaReese’s Cups

ColoradoHershey Kisses

ConnecticutAlmond Joy

DelawareSour Patch Kids

FloridaReese’s Cups

GeorgiaSwedish Fish

HawaiiHershey’s Mini Bars

IdahoSnickers

IllinoisSour Patch Kids

IndianaStarburst

IowaM&M’s

KansasM&M’s

KentuckyReese’s Cups

LouisianaLemonheads

MaineSour Patch Kids

MarylandHershey Kisses

MassachusettsSour Patch Kids

MichiganStarburst

MinnesotaHot Tamales

Mississippi3 Musketeers

MissouriMilky Way

MontanaTwix

NebraskaSour Patch Kids

NevadaHot Tamales

New HampshireM&M’s

New JerseyTootsie Pops

New MexicoHershey’s Mini Bars

New YorkSour Patch Kids

North CarolinaReese’s Cups

North DakotaHot Tamales

OhioM&M’s

OklahomaSkittles

OregonM&M’s

PennsylvaniaHershey’s Mini Bars

Rhode IslandTwix

South CarolinaButterfinger

South DakotaJolly Ranchers

TexasStarburst

UtahTootsie Pops

VermontM&M’s

VirginiaHot Tamales

Washington, DCM&M’s

WashingtonTootsie Pops

West VirginiaBlow Pops

WisconsinButterfinger

WyomingReese’s Cups

No matter which candy might be most popular in your state, CandyStore.com expects there to be plenty of it in 2022. The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending for Halloween to exceed pre-pandemic levels, at around $10.6 billion in total. What’s more, 96% of survey participants said they intend to spend around a third of their Halloween budget on candy alone.

More information, including the No. 2 and No. 3 “most popular” candies in each state, can be found at CandyStore.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Walmart Just Made A Big Change To Its Return Policy For The Holidays

Despite what some may think about Christmas talk just as we're getting started in October, the truth is that it's never too early to consider Christmas shopping for family and friends. Costco was rolling out Christmas decorations in July, after all. And isn't it better to get your presents wrapped up before Halloween than have to fight your way to them on Black Friday?
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Candies#Online Shopping#Fish#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Candystore Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Halloween
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi urgently recalls sauce with 'do not eat' warning to shoppers

Aldi has urgently recalled a table sauce warning customers not to eat it. Anyone who has bought the Bramwells Tartare Sauce can return it to the store for a full refund. The budget chain said it was recalling the sauce, which is generally served with fish, as it was incorrectly labelled. A safety warning issued by the Food Standards Agency said: "ALDI is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

What Time Should You Be Shopping At Costco?

Ah yes, time for the monthly trip to Costco. Since the opening of its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has been deemed as one of the world's preferred supermarkets, growing a cult-like membership customer base. With its convenient discounted bulk items, high minimum wage rates for employees in the United States (via CNN), the endlessly delicious three-pound rotisserie chicken for only $4.99, and more, the hype for Costco has been at an all-time high.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
MONROE, LA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos￼

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
HAMILTON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy