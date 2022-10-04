Which is the most popular Halloween candy in your state, according to online shopping data?

(NEXSTAR) – What types of candy can we expect to steal from our children’s trick-or-treating bags this year?

A new study just might have the answer.

CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has once again attempted to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies by state, based largely on historical sales data from 15 years’ worth of Halloweens. The site’s analysts say they also consulted with “major” candy manufacturers and distributors to fine-tune the findings — some of which came as a surprise to CandyStore’s own executives.

“It’s insane that every single state is not Reese’s Cups,” said Ben George, the marketing director of CandyStore.com, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “That alone is shocking enough, but some of the actual favorites from each state defy rational taste bud-ology.”

The results of the study suggest that parents of trick-or-treaters can expect to find plenty of Reese’s Cups, Skittles and M&M’s (the top-selling candies in the U.S., overall) to surreptitiously steal from their children when their little backs are turned.

But which candies, specifically, are the “most popular” in your neck of the woods? CandyStore has a state-by-state breakdown of top-purchased candies from its platform. Have a look at the chocolates, sweets and confections you can plan to pilfer from your little ones after they fall asleep on Oct. 31:

AlabamaSkittles

AlaskaSour Patch Kids

ArizonaHershey Kisses

ArkansasButterfinger

CaliforniaReese’s Cups

ColoradoHershey Kisses

ConnecticutAlmond Joy

DelawareSour Patch Kids

FloridaReese’s Cups

GeorgiaSwedish Fish

HawaiiHershey’s Mini Bars

IdahoSnickers

IllinoisSour Patch Kids

IndianaStarburst

IowaM&M’s

KansasM&M’s

KentuckyReese’s Cups

LouisianaLemonheads

MaineSour Patch Kids

MarylandHershey Kisses

MassachusettsSour Patch Kids

MichiganStarburst

MinnesotaHot Tamales

Mississippi3 Musketeers

MissouriMilky Way

MontanaTwix

NebraskaSour Patch Kids

NevadaHot Tamales

New HampshireM&M’s

New JerseyTootsie Pops

New MexicoHershey’s Mini Bars

New YorkSour Patch Kids

North CarolinaReese’s Cups

North DakotaHot Tamales

OhioM&M’s

OklahomaSkittles

OregonM&M’s

PennsylvaniaHershey’s Mini Bars

Rhode IslandTwix

South CarolinaButterfinger

South DakotaJolly Ranchers

TexasStarburst

UtahTootsie Pops

VermontM&M’s

VirginiaHot Tamales

Washington, DCM&M’s

WashingtonTootsie Pops

West VirginiaBlow Pops

WisconsinButterfinger

WyomingReese’s Cups

No matter which candy might be most popular in your state, CandyStore.com expects there to be plenty of it in 2022. The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending for Halloween to exceed pre-pandemic levels, at around $10.6 billion in total. What’s more, 96% of survey participants said they intend to spend around a third of their Halloween budget on candy alone.

More information, including the No. 2 and No. 3 “most popular” candies in each state, can be found at CandyStore.com.