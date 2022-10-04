Going retro: Hollywood Theatre produces Movie Madness VHS tape

The video highlights commercials, news footage and more from the past 30 years of the iconic store's operation.

Hollywood Theatre pays homage to videos of yesteryear and iconic store Movie Madness, releasing a 30-year anniversary VHS tape — yep, you read that right — of Movie Madness commercials, mixed with old-school Portland commercials and news footage from the past three decades.

The "Movie Madness: 30 Years of Movies to Die For," an original VHS tape, will be released on International Independent Video Store Day, Saturday, Oct. 15.

It also includes footage of the store's virtual 30th anniversary party and interviews with store founder Mike Clark, who sold the store at 4320 S.E. Belmont St. to the Hollywood Theatre in January 2018.

"This project was inspired by the virtual 30th anniversary party we threw for Movie Madness in early 2021," said co-producer Alison Hallett, the Hollywood Theatre's director of education and community engagement. "We did a ton of research for that event, and uncovered just an incredible trove of old news articles, TV footage, commercials, and more. A lot of that material went into the production of our book, 'Movie Madness: 30 Years Behind the Counter of Portland's Iconic Video Store,' which came out late last year. And a lot of it found its way into this VHS tape."

She hoped the film captures the "vibe" of something that was taped from late-night TV, commercials and such, "like an old VHS you might find in your grandparent's basement."

Matt Parnell, Movie Madness managing director and head curator, co-produced the film with Hallett. Josh Lunden directed.

"Movie Madness is one of the last video stores in the country, and one of the biggest," Parnell said. "And over the last 30 years it's been an important part of so many people's lives, in ways little and big. Hundreds of people have worked at the store over the years, and thousands more have picked up movies for movie night, or finally found the missing film in their favorite director's filmography, or tracked down their classics from their childhood to share with their own kids. We're hoping to pay homage to that legacy with this tape."

Tapes will be sold for $30 at the release party Oct. 15 at Movie Madness.

For more: www.hollywoodtheatre.org and www.//www.moviemadness.org.