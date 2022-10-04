ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBAL Radio

Wes Moore pays $21,200 water bill for Baltimore home

In our Commitment 2022 report, Wes Moore, the nominee for the Democrats in the gubernatorial race, has paid a $21,200 water bill. This made news after a published report surfaced citing online court records that said the bill had not been paid on his north Baltimore home. In a statement...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Game-changer tool will help city officials tackle Baltimore's vacant house problem

BALTIMORE -- Housing officials and a Baltimore City Council member are describing a new tool to address vacant and abandoned properties as a "game-changer."Judicial In Rem Foreclosure allows the city's Housing department to foreclose on properties where the value of liens exceeds the assessed value."Yes, we will be acquiring more properties, but we can continue this work on a block-by-block basis," Councilwoman Odette Ramos, D-District 14, said in an informational hearing on Sept. 20.As of October 5, Baltimore City reports 14,614 vacant properties on its rolls. Of that, less than 1,200 are owned by Baltimore City."The city can only dispose of...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Making Black America| Baltimore Visionaries- Bob Wallace

Visionaries share their perspective and stories about Baltimore's racial, political, and social history in one-on-one interviews on Today With Dr. Kaye. Topics include redlining, faith and religion, politics, Pennsylvania Avenue and the Arts and Music District, racial segregation, and the struggle for civil rights.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hill

Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. “The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian...
MARYLAND STATE
Towerlight

TU Turning Point leader confirms authenticity of leaked messages

A student spokesperson for the Towson University chapter of Turning Point USA acknowledged that disparaging comments he made in the clubs group chat were authentic, according to screenshots of GroupMe messages The Towerlight received Wednesday. As previously reported by The Towerlight, screenshots posted to Instagram that reportedly showed members of...
TOWSON, MD
Next City

Will The Inflation Reduction Act Finally Tear Down Baltimore’s Highway To Nowhere?

This story is co-published with Nexus Media News and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. Growing up in Rosemont, a once vibrant Black neighborhood on Baltimore’s West Side, Glenn Smith remembers “having everything you needed” — parks, markets and even a movie theater — within walking distance of the home he shared with his parents and seven siblings. “It was a Norman Rockwell existence,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore's campaign says outstanding $21,000 water bill paid off

BALTIMORE - The Wes Moore campaign said the candidate paid a $21,000 water bill after a report that the last water payment for his Baltimore home was more than a year and a half ago.Less than five weeks before the general election, Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor is dealing with a personal issue that's made the news.City records shows that the water bill at Moore's Baltimore home was $21,200.26 and the last payment of $2,000 was on March 31, 2021.The Baltimore Brew was first to report this story and within hours of the article, Brian Jones, the spokesperson...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore pays $21K water bill out of caution, campaign spokesperson says

BALTIMORE -- Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore paid a $21,000 water bill "out of an abundance of caution," campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday.The large payment comes after the Baltimore Brew published a story about Moore's delinquent Baltimore City water bills.The Baltimore Brew cited online records that showed that Moore and his wife, Dawn, did not pay any water or sewage charges over the span of 18 months."The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges," Moore's campaign spokesperson Brian Jones told WJZ.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County breaks ground on replacement for Lansdowne High School

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County officials broke ground on the replacement for Lansdowne High School. "Nearly 60 years after Lansdowne's initial opening, we have seen the community and the need for this new school continue to grow," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Olszewski said that the school...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

With towing reform shot down by the City Council, high fees and aggressive practices will continue in Baltimore

Pouncing on unsuspecting parkers, demanding cash at triple the rate allowed in Washington – Baltimore’s towing industry escapes the latest attempt at regulation. Between 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Greenwood Towing Inc. made $2,700 in towing fees off a 27-space parking lot nestled north of the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

In rebuff of mayor, Mosby delays vote to assess value of conduit system

-- City Council President Nick Mosby delayed a vote to assess the value of the city's conduit system until after Election Day, rebuffing Mayor Brandon Scott's desire to enlist a contractor to determine how it could be monetized. In November, Baltimore voters will weigh in on Question E prohibiting the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Matters

Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more

Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
92Q

Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area

  The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD

