BALTIMORE - The Wes Moore campaign said the candidate paid a $21,000 water bill after a report that the last water payment for his Baltimore home was more than a year and a half ago.Less than five weeks before the general election, Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor is dealing with a personal issue that's made the news.City records shows that the water bill at Moore's Baltimore home was $21,200.26 and the last payment of $2,000 was on March 31, 2021.The Baltimore Brew was first to report this story and within hours of the article, Brian Jones, the spokesperson...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO