Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
The Most Dangerous Cities in AmericaTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore pays $21,200 water bill for Baltimore home
In our Commitment 2022 report, Wes Moore, the nominee for the Democrats in the gubernatorial race, has paid a $21,200 water bill. This made news after a published report surfaced citing online court records that said the bill had not been paid on his north Baltimore home. In a statement...
Former Mayor Jack Young tells Baltimore City not to sell underground conduit
Young attended the City's weekly Board of Estimates meeting to protest the potential sale of Baltimore's underground conduit.
Wbaltv.com
Liberty Road Task Force present ideas for revitalization projects in neighborhoods
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Community leaders in Baltimore County are laying out some specific ideas for two revitalization projects to help breathe new life into some neighborhoods. Members of the Liberty Road Task Force toured three sites on the stretch of road Wednesday night, sharing their areas to revitalize the...
Game-changer tool will help city officials tackle Baltimore's vacant house problem
BALTIMORE -- Housing officials and a Baltimore City Council member are describing a new tool to address vacant and abandoned properties as a "game-changer."Judicial In Rem Foreclosure allows the city's Housing department to foreclose on properties where the value of liens exceeds the assessed value."Yes, we will be acquiring more properties, but we can continue this work on a block-by-block basis," Councilwoman Odette Ramos, D-District 14, said in an informational hearing on Sept. 20.As of October 5, Baltimore City reports 14,614 vacant properties on its rolls. Of that, less than 1,200 are owned by Baltimore City."The city can only dispose of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
GOP candidate for Baltimore County Executive unveils plan to stop violence in schools
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Republican candidate for Baltimore County Executive Pat McDonough unveiled what he called a "two punch" plan designed to stop violence in Baltimore County Schools. The first part of McDonough's plan would encourage parents to report violence to the police instead of reporting it to...
weaa.org
Making Black America| Baltimore Visionaries- Bob Wallace
Visionaries share their perspective and stories about Baltimore's racial, political, and social history in one-on-one interviews on Today With Dr. Kaye. Topics include redlining, faith and religion, politics, Pennsylvania Avenue and the Arts and Music District, racial segregation, and the struggle for civil rights.
Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. “The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian...
Towerlight
TU Turning Point leader confirms authenticity of leaked messages
A student spokesperson for the Towson University chapter of Turning Point USA acknowledged that disparaging comments he made in the clubs group chat were authentic, according to screenshots of GroupMe messages The Towerlight received Wednesday. As previously reported by The Towerlight, screenshots posted to Instagram that reportedly showed members of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will The Inflation Reduction Act Finally Tear Down Baltimore’s Highway To Nowhere?
This story is co-published with Nexus Media News and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. Growing up in Rosemont, a once vibrant Black neighborhood on Baltimore’s West Side, Glenn Smith remembers “having everything you needed” — parks, markets and even a movie theater — within walking distance of the home he shared with his parents and seven siblings. “It was a Norman Rockwell existence,” he said.
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore's campaign says outstanding $21,000 water bill paid off
BALTIMORE - The Wes Moore campaign said the candidate paid a $21,000 water bill after a report that the last water payment for his Baltimore home was more than a year and a half ago.Less than five weeks before the general election, Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor is dealing with a personal issue that's made the news.City records shows that the water bill at Moore's Baltimore home was $21,200.26 and the last payment of $2,000 was on March 31, 2021.The Baltimore Brew was first to report this story and within hours of the article, Brian Jones, the spokesperson...
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore pays $21K water bill out of caution, campaign spokesperson says
BALTIMORE -- Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore paid a $21,000 water bill "out of an abundance of caution," campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday.The large payment comes after the Baltimore Brew published a story about Moore's delinquent Baltimore City water bills.The Baltimore Brew cited online records that showed that Moore and his wife, Dawn, did not pay any water or sewage charges over the span of 18 months."The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges," Moore's campaign spokesperson Brian Jones told WJZ.
foxbaltimore.com
Water bills were paid 'out of an abundance of caution' says Wes Moore's campaign
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A spokesperson for Democratic candidate for governor Wes Moore's campaign says the over $21,000 in water bills has been paid on his multi-million dollar home "out of an abundance of caution." The statement was released late Wednesday night by Brian Adam Jones, the spokesperson for Moore's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wypr.org
Baltimore City’s police district boundaries shifting for first time in decades
For the first time in 63 years, the Baltimore City Police Department has new police district boundaries. Baltimore City council members approved the new maps in a split vote 12-3 on Monday night. Council members Eric Costello, Robert Stokes Sr. and Antonio Glover who represent Districts 11, 12 and 13...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County breaks ground on replacement for Lansdowne High School
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County officials broke ground on the replacement for Lansdowne High School. "Nearly 60 years after Lansdowne's initial opening, we have seen the community and the need for this new school continue to grow," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Olszewski said that the school...
baltimorebrew.com
With towing reform shot down by the City Council, high fees and aggressive practices will continue in Baltimore
Pouncing on unsuspecting parkers, demanding cash at triple the rate allowed in Washington – Baltimore’s towing industry escapes the latest attempt at regulation. Between 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Greenwood Towing Inc. made $2,700 in towing fees off a 27-space parking lot nestled north of the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.
foxbaltimore.com
Is the Inner Harbor swimmable? Baltimore officials release report on water quality
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials released the "Harbor Heartbeat" report that says the water quality of the Inner Harbor is "much safer for recreation now than it was ten years ago" but also said there were factors to consider before swimming in the water. The data for the...
foxbaltimore.com
Advocates question MTA expansion as light rail, buses struggle with delays, cancelations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Administration is rolling out plans to expand its services to better connect downtown Baltimore with Towson. MTA Administrator Holly Arnold held a "Twitter Town Hall" at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the seven different options, including three rail proposals, pitched in the "north-south corridor study."
CBS News
In rebuff of mayor, Mosby delays vote to assess value of conduit system
-- City Council President Nick Mosby delayed a vote to assess the value of the city's conduit system until after Election Day, rebuffing Mayor Brandon Scott's desire to enlist a contractor to determine how it could be monetized. In November, Baltimore voters will weigh in on Question E prohibiting the...
Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more
Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area
The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Comments / 0