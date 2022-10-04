Read full article on original website
Bowling
3d ago
Rest in piece little one … ppl have Lost their everlasting mind
WKYT 27
Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges. According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive. Both were arrested on charges of criminal...
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Triple Fatality Vehicle Collision in Marion County, Kentucky
LEBANON, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that yesterday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:58 AM EST, KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on US 68 in Marion County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Matthew Brady (32) of Lebanon,...
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
wevv.com
Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess Co. arrested after being released from the hospital
There's an update to a deputy-involved shooting out of Daviess County, Kentucky. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says that 39-year-old Gregory Embry of Owensboro was arrested on Thursday morning after being released from the hospital. Embry was shot by a deputy in Daviess County after being accused of breaking into...
Wave 3
Family says body found on Ky. creek bank is woman missing since July flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of Nancy Cundiff, according to family members. Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of...
WLKY.com
Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
wevv.com
Man killed in Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a Thursday morning shooting in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department said the shooting happened on Thursday just after 11:30 a.m. in the area of West 10th Street and Western Court. Police later told us that...
Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit
DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
14news.com
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
14news.com
Officials and neighbors react to Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
wevv.com
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
WKYT 27
Confrontation over cheating leads to three being arrested on drug charges
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in Richmond. Jerrod Parrish, Jayson Nickerson and Jonneisha Lewis were arrested on Thursday. Police say they were called to a home on Aqueduct Drive after they say a fight led up to a shooting. According to Parrish’s arrest citation,...
Wave 3
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
fox56news.com
Large police responded to reported gunfired near Tates Creek Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large presence of Lexington police Thursday drew much attention, following what police said was evidence of shots being fired. Police told us they responded to the Sherard Circle near Tates Creek after 1 p.m. for a report of gunfire, with evidence and damage showing that shots had gone off.
kentuckytoday.com
3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County
LEBANON, Ky. (KT) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. 68 in Marion County has claimed three lives, according to Kentucky State Police at Post 15 in Columbia. The KSP says shortly before 11:00, Central Time, Matthew Brady, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US...
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
Ohio County sheriff still looking for two missing women
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking the public for any information relating to two ongoing missing person’s cases. Deputies say Shelia Henderson and Magan Howard Baize are still missing. Henderson was last seen in the 200 block of N. Lafayette St. in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped […]
WBKO
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
wymt.com
Two arrested for allegedly vandalizing church buses
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the vandalism of two church buses in Laurel County. 29-year-old Ashley Cope and 27-year-old Natasha Scott are accused of cutting holes in the gas tanks of two church buses in the parking lot of Victory Baptist Church near London. The pair was observed on surveillance tape leaving the church in a red pickup truck.
wevv.com
Evansville Police Department says missing teen has been found safe
Police say the missing teen has been found safe. The Evansville Police Department is asking for the community's help in the search for a missing teenager. A Thursday morning news release from the department says the search is for 16-year-old Tyler William Dennison. EPD says Dennison was reported missing on...
