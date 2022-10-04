Three Years In Office, Mayor Cooper Advances 47 of 51 Commitments to Nashvillians

Today, marking three years in office, Mayor John Cooper released the latest update to his administration’s Commitment Tracker. Mayor Cooper published the Commitment Tracker on Nashville.gov on his 100th day in office and has updated the progress of each commitment periodically over the past three years.

The document tracks progress on 51 commitments made by Mayor Cooper during the 2019 mayoral campaign that serve as the foundation for his agenda as Mayor.

Entering into his fourth year in office, which officially begins this week, he has met or is in progress of meeting 47 out of his 51 commitments. 35 of those commitments have been met, and 13 are in progress. The remaining four commitments took on new directions or are not yet in progress, all of which is documented below.

“When I ran for Mayor, I campaigned with a 47-page policy platform, so residents knew exactly where I stood on the most important issues facing Nashville, and what I planned to do on each one if elected,” said Mayor Cooper. “Transparency and accountability are at the heart of any effective, responsible government, and by publishing my commitments and keeping the public apprised of our progress, I hope to establish a new standard for how Nashvillians can evaluate how their elected officials are serving them. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made as a city – moving forward on key issues despite facing multiple crises – and recognize the important work ahead to make Nashville a city that works for everyone.”

Below is a summary of all 51 commitments and their current status, followed by a more detail breakdown of each with additional data and context.