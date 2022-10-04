Read full article on original website
With Halloween right around the corner, why not ditch the classic costumes and go with something terrifying, like an out-of-state home buyer?. Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. Watching Missoula locals go all out on their costumes every year is on another level. This year, I thought, why not go with some newly terrifying Missoula-themed costumes? The city has seen some huge changes in the past few years, and a lot of them are not so positive. We might as well have a little fun with it, right? Here are my top 5 scary Missoula-themed Halloween costumes for this year.
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
New England might get all the national fall foliage fans. And there's no dispute photographing the fall colors in Colorado is a must you should experience at least once. However, Western Montana is also an amazing place to turn fall colors into fine art. The trick is knowing when, and where to look.
The phrase "Keep Missoula Weird" exists for a reason. I mean what's normal about dressing up in a tweed suit and riding an antique bicycle around with your friends?. I've lived in Missoula on and off for about twenty years. I can tell you with full honesty about once a week I learn of an ongoing tradition or event that puts a smile on my face because it is so weird and funny. Just last week I learned about an upcoming goat race at our local brewery. A freekin goat race, you guys!
Every year around this time, people show an elevated interest in the paranormal. Well, we have a special treat for you: the story behind one of the most haunted locations in Missoula. Our friends at Paranormal Montana have put together a great re-enactment of some of the reports that a local home may be haunted by a demon. The stories are true and TSI has evidence to prove it.
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
October is here, and everyone has got their minds set on Halloween and pumpkin spice. I, for one, have already begun the process of deciding what I am going to dress up as this year. But, as most of us are thinking about dressing up, others are planning to undress.
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Missoula Pre-Release Center announced that one of their residents had escaped. Treatment Coordinator Alianna Noah-Rayon provided the following information. “Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center,” Noah-Rayon said. “He was last seen at approximately 0700...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
In Missoula, you will have a ton of options when it comes to Halloween parties. May I suggest a Goth Ball at our local Arts and Community Center?. Have you been to the Zootown Arts and Community Center yet? This is such a great local, non-profit organization. Also known as the "Zacc", they support local and regional artists, musicians, performing artists, and much more. The Zacc prides itself on being an all-inclusive, safe space for artists from all walks of life and gives them a unique Missoula space to create and showcase.
The official dedication of the Beartracks Bridge means there will be some changes for drivers making their way around downtown Missoula.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
The Addams Family have been around since they were created as a comic back in 1938. Since then, they have been everywhere from video games to the big screen. Now, it appears the Addams Family are hitting Broadway. With an Addams Family Musical coming to MCT this month. Who are...
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There will be a community meeting to discuss the opening of the Emergency Winter Shelter, also known as the Johnson Street Shelter on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the shelter in Franklin Park. KGVO News spoke to Emily Armstrong, Houseless Program Manager with the...
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the 4800 block of Old Grant Creek Road. Near a motorhome, they encountered a female, a male, and 57-year-old Billy Rogers. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Billy Rogers is under arrest for felony...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a public meeting Tuesday night at the Seeley Lake Elementary School, a sizable crowd gathered to make their thoughts and feeling known about the purchase of the iconic Holland Lake Lodge to POWDR, a Utah-based recreation company. Facilitated by the U.S. Forest Service, Tamara...
