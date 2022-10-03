ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Comments / 0

Related
troytrojans.com

Women’s Golf Finishes Strong on Final Day in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. – The Troy University women's golf team finished strong on Tuesday's second and final day of the Jupiter Women's Invitational. The Trojans shot the lowest round of any school in the field on Tuesday, netting a 284 to finish third overall. Newcomer Katelynn Altese led the Trojans...
TROY, AL
troytrojans.com

Back in The Vet; Troy Hosts Southern Miss on Saturday

TROY, Ala. – Winners of two straight games, Troy returns to The Vet on Saturday when it welcomes Southern Miss to the Sun Belt Conference; kickoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Troy (3-2, 1-1 SBC) went on the road and knocked...
TROY, AL
troytrojans.com

Troy Soccer Loses First-ever Match to Old Dominion

TROY, Ala. – After a scoreless 34 minutes, Old Dominion punched in the winning goal to defeat Troy, 1-0, in the program's first-ever meeting on Thursday night at the Troy Soccer Complex. The Trojans (3-6-2, 1-3-1 SBC) outshot the Monarchs (4-6-2, 2-2-1 SBC) 12-10 with seven shots on goal...
TROY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Troy, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jupiter, FL
Sports
City
Troy, AL
City
Jupiter, FL
WPBF News 25

Rory McIlory hosts golf clinic on Palm Beach to benefit Youth on Course

PALM BEACH, Fla. — How would you like to get some golf tips from one of the game's all-time best? Four-time major champion Rory McIlory hosted a golf clinic Wednesday morning at the Palm Beach Par 3 course to benefit Youth on Course, which is an organization that tries to get kids playing the game of golf with just $5 rounds.
PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

PopStroke to reopen its Port St. Lucie location this October

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The popular entertainment venue co-owned by Greg Bartoli and Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, PopStroke, is set to reopen its Port Saint Lucie location on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. PopStroke has undergone renovations at the Port St. Lucie location including:...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
upressonline.com

FAU moves up eight spots in national rankings for best public universities

Florida Atlantic University made some strides in presenting itself as one of the best universities in the United States. According to this year’s Best Public Schools Rankings from U.S. News and World Report, FAU went from 140th to 132th, the biggest jump by any public university in Florida. The university also ranked second from Florida in Campus Diversity, making it the second most racially, culturally and ethnically diverse school in the State University System.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Asheville#Troy University#Striking Distance#Florida Gulf Coast#Landing Golf Club
floridasportsman.com

Savage 220 Bolt Action Shotgun with Nikon Slughunter Scope

For sale is a Savage 220 gauge) bolt action shotgun with a Nikon Slughunter scope. I used this gun in Iowa 3 times and shot one doe with it in Florida. Otherwise it has been sitting in the safe. I don't go to Iowa anymore so I don't need it. I have a few boxes of accutip ammo (saboted slugs) that will go with it as well. $700, FTF, to Florida resident, with bill of sale and copy of DL. I am in Boca Raton. Call or text at 561-715-2502.
FLORIDA STATE
liveforlivemusic.com

Allman Brother Band Family Rallies Around Berry Oakley Jr. After Hurricane Ian Destroys His Home

Berry Duane Oakley and his family were among the scores of Florida residents who lost their homes to the destructive Hurricane Ian last week. The extended Allman Brothers Band family is now rallying around Oakley—who plays alongside fellow ABB kin Devon Allman and Duane Betts in The Allman Betts Band and various other related projects—with an Oteil Burbridge-hosted benefit concert in Boca Raton, FL later this month.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs12.com

TD12 will be short-lived, another wave is likely to develop

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We have just under two months left of hurricane season and there are two areas we are watching right now. Tropical Depression Twelve developed late Tuesday. This will be a short-lived storm and isn't expected to strengthen any further. It will likely dissipate by the end of the day Thursday.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help

Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Upcoming development projects excite county officials

Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy