Read full article on original website
Related
troytrojans.com
Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Tournament Schedule with Georgia Southern Fall Shootout
TROY, Ala. – After hurricane Ian forced last week's tournament to be canceled, the Troy women's tennis team opens their fall tournament schedule on Friday with the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout at the Wallis Tennis Center. Starting on Friday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m., the Trojans open the tournament...
troytrojans.com
Women’s Golf Finishes Strong on Final Day in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. – The Troy University women's golf team finished strong on Tuesday's second and final day of the Jupiter Women's Invitational. The Trojans shot the lowest round of any school in the field on Tuesday, netting a 284 to finish third overall. Newcomer Katelynn Altese led the Trojans...
troytrojans.com
Back in The Vet; Troy Hosts Southern Miss on Saturday
TROY, Ala. – Winners of two straight games, Troy returns to The Vet on Saturday when it welcomes Southern Miss to the Sun Belt Conference; kickoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Troy (3-2, 1-1 SBC) went on the road and knocked...
troytrojans.com
Troy Soccer Loses First-ever Match to Old Dominion
TROY, Ala. – After a scoreless 34 minutes, Old Dominion punched in the winning goal to defeat Troy, 1-0, in the program's first-ever meeting on Thursday night at the Troy Soccer Complex. The Trojans (3-6-2, 1-3-1 SBC) outshot the Monarchs (4-6-2, 2-2-1 SBC) 12-10 with seven shots on goal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
Rory McIlory hosts golf clinic on Palm Beach to benefit Youth on Course
PALM BEACH, Fla. — How would you like to get some golf tips from one of the game's all-time best? Four-time major champion Rory McIlory hosted a golf clinic Wednesday morning at the Palm Beach Par 3 course to benefit Youth on Course, which is an organization that tries to get kids playing the game of golf with just $5 rounds.
southfloridaweekend.com
PopStroke to reopen its Port St. Lucie location this October
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The popular entertainment venue co-owned by Greg Bartoli and Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, PopStroke, is set to reopen its Port Saint Lucie location on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. PopStroke has undergone renovations at the Port St. Lucie location including:...
upressonline.com
FAU moves up eight spots in national rankings for best public universities
Florida Atlantic University made some strides in presenting itself as one of the best universities in the United States. According to this year’s Best Public Schools Rankings from U.S. News and World Report, FAU went from 140th to 132th, the biggest jump by any public university in Florida. The university also ranked second from Florida in Campus Diversity, making it the second most racially, culturally and ethnically diverse school in the State University System.
Wellington man travels by boat to Pine Island to find his father
A Wellington man who lost connection with his father on Florida's coast during Hurricane Ian rounded up a group of his close friends to go find him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPTV
Veterans group remembers Cody Dudek, whose death state lists as casualty of Hurricane Ian
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy found the body of Cody Dudek last week, in shallow floodwater before Hurricane Ian made landfall. The flood was caused by the rain from the outer bands of the hurricane, which is why the regional medical examiner lists his death as storm-related.
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
floridasportsman.com
Savage 220 Bolt Action Shotgun with Nikon Slughunter Scope
For sale is a Savage 220 gauge) bolt action shotgun with a Nikon Slughunter scope. I used this gun in Iowa 3 times and shot one doe with it in Florida. Otherwise it has been sitting in the safe. I don't go to Iowa anymore so I don't need it. I have a few boxes of accutip ammo (saboted slugs) that will go with it as well. $700, FTF, to Florida resident, with bill of sale and copy of DL. I am in Boca Raton. Call or text at 561-715-2502.
liveforlivemusic.com
Allman Brother Band Family Rallies Around Berry Oakley Jr. After Hurricane Ian Destroys His Home
Berry Duane Oakley and his family were among the scores of Florida residents who lost their homes to the destructive Hurricane Ian last week. The extended Allman Brothers Band family is now rallying around Oakley—who plays alongside fellow ABB kin Devon Allman and Duane Betts in The Allman Betts Band and various other related projects—with an Oteil Burbridge-hosted benefit concert in Boca Raton, FL later this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians on the east coast are watching closely the devastation and recovery that's occurring on the west coast's barrier islands.
cbs12.com
TD12 will be short-lived, another wave is likely to develop
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We have just under two months left of hurricane season and there are two areas we are watching right now. Tropical Depression Twelve developed late Tuesday. This will be a short-lived storm and isn't expected to strengthen any further. It will likely dissipate by the end of the day Thursday.
Jupiter intersection near A1A bridge to close for 11 days for Brightline crossing improvements
JUPITER — Brightline is installing new rail crossing safety equipment at Riverside Drive and Alternate A1A next to the Loxahatchee River bridge, a project that will close the intersection for nearly 11 days. The project is part of Brightline preparing to run its trains along the FEC tracks from...
cw34.com
"Do your research": Port St. Lucie Tradition residents divided on new trail
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — “We’ve appealed, we've asked, we've done everything except get down on our knees and ask could you please not do this," said Del Webb Tradition resident Charlie Johnson. Johnson and Dan Marra are asking master developers Mattamy Homes to reconsider the...
7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help
Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast drivers and residents should be aware that Brightline will be testing their trains later this month.
veronews.com
Upcoming development projects excite county officials
Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
treasurecoast.com
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
Comments / 0