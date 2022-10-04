Read full article on original website
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Second person charged with murder of Pennsauken, NJ grandmother
PENNSAUKEN — Nine months after a woman was killed in a home invasion and one person was arrested in connection with the death days later, a second individual has been apprehended and charged with felony murder. The arrest of Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden on Sept. 28 followed the...
New Jersey man indicted for savage stabbing as he broke into a Seaside Park, NJ home
A Seaside Heights man's day in court on Thursday resulted in a Grand Jury in Ocean County indicting him on several charges including Attempted Murder for a stabbing incident that occurred in the neighboring borough of Seaside Park on June 30, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Porfirio Serrano-Cruz,...
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
Threat of violence against Keansburg, NJ cancels game in Asbury Park
The threat of violence against their opponent has forced the cancellation of Asbury Park's Homecoming Game. The Asbury Park school district said Keansburg informed them the Titans would not play the game at Asbury Park High School after they received "unspecified threats of violence concerning the impending game." "It is...
Three New Jersey residents peddled copious amounts of cocaine across Ocean County, NJ
Three residents in Ocean County have been arrested and charged after a multi-law enforcement agency investigation uncovered that they were dealing a sizable amount of cocaine out of homes in Toms River and Lakewood. The arrests of Ivan Contreras-Cruz, 41, of Toms River, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, 27, of Lakewood, and Natalia...
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
New Jersey man threatens to murder Amazon delivery driver in “racist neighborhood”
A Lacey Township man turned himself into police to face charges from a reported racially motivated incident that occurred with an Amazon delivery driver last month. John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, is being charged with Bias Intimidation and Terroristic Threats stemming from the September 5 incident, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Someone in Ocean County, New Jersey is $10k Richer. Is it you?
It's time to check those lottery tickets. Inflation is killing us all lately. Gas prices are on the rise again, groceries are going up, and the real estate market is abysmal. Now, more than ever, we could use some extra cash. And if you're a lucky Ocean County Mega Millions ticket holder, you just scored some relief in the form of $10,000. That third prize winning ticket, and the top prized ticket worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
Ghost stories from NJ haunts to be told in Toms River on Saturday
TOMS RIVER — The founder of the New Jersey Ghost Hunters Society, a group that has grown to more than 900 people worldwide, will be at this branch of the Ocean County library this weekend to share updates on her experiences with the supernatural. L'Aura Hladik Hoffman is an...
Ocean City, NJ may increase beach tag cost by a lot — are Wildwoods next?
As the City Council in Ocean City takes the first step at Thursday’s meeting toward increasing the cost of beach tags, the mayors of the Wildwoods also are considering ways to increase revenues including beach fees. The Ocean City council will take its first vote on an ordinance that...
Drugged driver sentenced for crash that killed Atlantic County, NJ man
A Pleasantville man has been sentenced to prison for a crash in 2021 that claimed the life a 33-year-old pedestrian. Michael Doyle, 32, was sentenced to eight years on a vehicular homicide charge and five years for endangering the welfare of a child. The sentences will be served concurrently. According...
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash goes off overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
Woman escapes abduction during afternoon in park in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A woman escaped a man who attempted to abduct her near Lake Carasaljo Tuesday afternoon. Lakewood police Capt. Gregg Staffordsmith said that a 55-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. along Lake Drive by a man who covered her mouth and tried to drag her into a wooded area. The woman was able to break away and call 911.
Facebook Hack Threatens Holiday Light Display in Union Beach, NJ
An enormously popular holiday light display in Monmouth County that raises money for the Children's Miracle Network is in jeopardy because someone hacked the Facebook page used to promote it. For years, thousands have flocked to the Gress Holiday Light Spectacular in Union Beach. Brandon Gress and his family deck...
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Pleasantville Death Investigation
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has released some information involving a collaborative investigation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department. “We are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in. Pleasantville, NJ on October 4, 2022. At approximately 10:47 p.m., the Pleasantville...
Low turnout as NJ voters approve borrowing $600M for school projects
Ten of 11 school referendums were passed by voters in Thursday’s special election with one vote so far tied. A yes vote allows the projects to move forward and to be funded by up to 40% debt service aid from the state, which offsets property taxes in the school district.
Exciting Updates About Huge, New Go Kart Racetrack Coming To New Jersey
We've already told you about the massive entertainment complex being built in Edison. Among their attractions will be the new, humongous go-kart track that I personally cannot wait to experience. By the way, did you know that this will be the largest go-kart racetrack in the entire world once completed?...
Certain Beaches In New Jersey Are Now Closed, Here’s What We Know
Hurricane Ian came and went, and left a trail of destruction in its path. Florida, of course, was absolutely devastated by the storm with millions out of power, and many unable to get food and water in a timely manner. There are a few ways to help, making a donation...
