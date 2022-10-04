It's time to check those lottery tickets. Inflation is killing us all lately. Gas prices are on the rise again, groceries are going up, and the real estate market is abysmal. Now, more than ever, we could use some extra cash. And if you're a lucky Ocean County Mega Millions ticket holder, you just scored some relief in the form of $10,000. That third prize winning ticket, and the top prized ticket worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO