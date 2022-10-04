ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estacada, OR

Spooky Walk returning to downtown Estacada on Oct. 31

By Pamplin Media Group
 5 days ago
Organizer Estacada Community Watch says volunteer assistance would be greatly appreciated

The Spooky Walk is returning to Broadway Street in downtown Estacada from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The event is fun for all ages. Last year more than 1,500 trick-or-treaters—from as far away as Beaverton—made their way between local businesses.

Organizers of the event welcome help from downtown businesses or community members. Between 10 and 15 crossing guards are needed.

If you want to volunteer, call Estacada Community Watch at 503-272-9500, Ext. 101.

Others can participate in the trunk-or-treat portion of the event by parking on Broadway Street by 3 p.m. Participants are asked to fill their trunk with candy and back vehicles into the desired spot.

