Bozeman, MT

XL Country 100.7

With A Packed House, This Artist Shows Montana How To Have Fun

For many artists, their first time performing in Montana isn't their last. There is just something about the mountain air that brings them back time and time again. This past weekend, Ashley McBryde made her way to Bozeman for her debut performance. She was scheduled to perform here around this same time last year, but had a horseback riding accident and had to postpone her show.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Video Perfectly Captures The Pain of Dating In Bozeman

This video is a little too accurate in its re-creation of the dating scene in Bozeman, and I can't stop laughing. Since I moved to Montana, dating has been a wild ride. Montana is filled with single people with so many different interests and perspectives, and Bozeman seems to be the hub of all these clashing personalities.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Love Grilled Cheese? 10 Best Spots in Montana

This is one of the best comfort foods if you are homesick, feeling unwell, or just want something easy to make. If there is one food that's always a joy to eat, it has to be a grilled cheese sandwich. It's simple to make, but can be dressed up if you're going for gourmet. Really, there's a grilled cheese out there for everyone. The question is, where are the best spots for grilled cheese in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

New Asian Restaurant Opening in the Gallatin Valley Mall

Lots of exciting news has been coming from the Gallatin Valley Mall, and we've got another announcement. The Gallatin Valley Mall announced that a new Asian food location will be opening up in their food court this fall. The new food offering is located next to Famous Wok and will offer something different than anything currently in the mall. The new spot is called JapanEats and will have fresh sushi, poke bowls, and smoothies.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?

This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here, but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Fun Bozeman Events: First Week of October

October is here but the weather is still nice! Enjoy every minute by attending these fun Bozeman area events this week. Don't waste any time...winter will be here before you know it!. Wednesday, October 5th, 2022: RAVEN ROSHI (solo) LIVE at Lockhorn Cider House - (21 South Wallace, downtown Bozeman)...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Bozeman Airport Adds 1,600 New Parking Spaces. What Will It Cost?

If you've ever struggled to find a parking spot at the airport, you're not alone. One airport in Montana is doing something to fix the problem and ease the struggles of travelers. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Montana's largest airport, has announced the addition of 1,600 new paid parking spaces. Construction...
XL Country 100.7

Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

New Opening Date Set For Old Gardiner Road in Yellowstone

Historic flooding earlier this year resulted in limited access to many areas of Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone National Park has been working with the Federal Highway Administration throughout the summer to restore access from Gardiner, MT to Mammoth Hot Springs via Old Gardiner Road. According to a press release from...
GARDINER, MT
XL Country 100.7

Bozeman, trade your backyard apples for cider

The Bozeman area grows some fantastic apples and Lockhorn Cider House crafts some incredible beverages. Each fall, our gathered backyard apples turn into a free pint and a locally made cider. Anyone who has apple trees in the Bozeman area knows that you have to pick those apples to keep...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Is Montana Being Scammed By These Beggars? Bozeman Says “Yes”

That's the question that a lot of Montanans have when it comes to the different folks "playing" instruments at different retail parking lots around town. All one has to do is head over to Target during the day here in Bozeman and you are more than likely to see one or more folks playing the violin or the accordion while asking for money.
XL Country 100.7

October Has a Meteor Shower Treat for Bozeman

Weather permitting, the Bozeman area will be able to see the Draconid meteor shower on the night between October 8th and 9th. This will be the first of TWO meteor showers that will be visible in October. Exciting stuff! The Draconid meteor shower is also known as the Giacobinids, and it should be quite visible in the sky above southwest Montana, including Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman, MT

Bozeman, MT
