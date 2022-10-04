ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska bands compete in the 2022 Pierce Marching Band Invitational

PIERCE, Neb. -- One northeast Nebraska high school welcomed bands from all over the region to participate in a battle of musical talents. The 2022 Pierce Marching Invitational took place Wednesday, inviting high school marching bands and color their color guard teams from all over Nebraska. Bands were able to...
PIERCE, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Newman Grove HS crowns homecoming royalty

Spirit Week and homecoming activities culminated at Newman Grove High School Saturday night, Oct. 1, with coronation of King Kaison Volker and Queen Booke Milam. The royal court, above, includes (l.-r.) Keira Voelker, Sarah Glatter, Christyan Anderson, Mara Ranslem, Autumn Patzel, Queen Brooke Milam, King Kaison Voelker, David Miller, Darren Petersen, Austin Wiese, Max Giggel and Micah Cuevas.
NEWMAN GROVE, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Nebraska Angus Tour stops in Albion

Nebraska Angus Association finished up its 2022 tour on Tuesday, Sept. 27 with stops in Nance and Boone counties. The tour began Monday, Sept. 26, in the Northeast district and included ranch tours, several cattle displays, meals, door prizes, speakers and special interest stops all along the way. Albion was...
ALBION, NE
1011now.com

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPS school board member submits resignation

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school board is going to have a vacancy right before the upcoming election. According to the agenda for Monday's Norfolk School Board meeting, board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite has submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately. No reason was given for the resignation, but in...
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
HALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk surveying residents about downtown

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community wants to know what residents think of its downtown. The City of Norfolk is requesting public input through an online survey to identify community priorities for the River Point District. City officials said results of the survey will provide them with regional perspectives surrounding the dynamics of downtown Norfolk’s economy, environment, and experience.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County

PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
PIERCE COUNTY, NE
Two people hospitalized in Thursday Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, including a helicopter from Mercy One. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said it was a two-vehicle accident that left two injured. Dwinell said the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident on Merrick County still being investigated

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man takes plea deal in obscene photo case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be sentenced next month in connection with a case of sending obscene photos to two teenage girls. Court records show Grayson Fries, 21, was convicted of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor distributing obscene literature and material to minors. He’ll be sentenced Nov. 18. The max penalty for each crime is one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

