News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska bands compete in the 2022 Pierce Marching Band Invitational
PIERCE, Neb. -- One northeast Nebraska high school welcomed bands from all over the region to participate in a battle of musical talents. The 2022 Pierce Marching Invitational took place Wednesday, inviting high school marching bands and color their color guard teams from all over Nebraska. Bands were able to...
albionnewsonline.com
Newman Grove HS crowns homecoming royalty
Spirit Week and homecoming activities culminated at Newman Grove High School Saturday night, Oct. 1, with coronation of King Kaison Volker and Queen Booke Milam. The royal court, above, includes (l.-r.) Keira Voelker, Sarah Glatter, Christyan Anderson, Mara Ranslem, Autumn Patzel, Queen Brooke Milam, King Kaison Voelker, David Miller, Darren Petersen, Austin Wiese, Max Giggel and Micah Cuevas.
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Angus Tour stops in Albion
Nebraska Angus Association finished up its 2022 tour on Tuesday, Sept. 27 with stops in Nance and Boone counties. The tour began Monday, Sept. 26, in the Northeast district and included ranch tours, several cattle displays, meals, door prizes, speakers and special interest stops all along the way. Albion was...
1011now.com
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska wineries gather to host the 2022 TOAST Nebraska Holiday Wine Festival.
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. – The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association (NWGGA) is excited to launch ticket sales for their second wine festival of the year. The TOAST Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival is the second largest gathering of wineries in the state, succeeding their spring festival hosted last May in Omaha.
kfornow.com
Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman
Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
News Channel Nebraska
NPS school board member submits resignation
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school board is going to have a vacancy right before the upcoming election. According to the agenda for Monday's Norfolk School Board meeting, board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite has submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately. No reason was given for the resignation, but in...
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk surveying residents about downtown
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community wants to know what residents think of its downtown. The City of Norfolk is requesting public input through an online survey to identify community priorities for the River Point District. City officials said results of the survey will provide them with regional perspectives surrounding the dynamics of downtown Norfolk’s economy, environment, and experience.
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County
PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
News Channel Nebraska
Two people hospitalized in Thursday Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, including a helicopter from Mercy One. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said it was a two-vehicle accident that left two injured. Dwinell said the...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident on Merrick County still being investigated
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Thursday Evening Traffic Collision
WAYNE – A two vehicle accident was reported Thursday evening resulting in a transport by helicopter. According to a Friday afternoon release from Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell, his office investigated a two vehicle traffic collision at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 7. The accident took place at...
News Channel Nebraska
Wisner man arrested on drug charges during murder investigation seeks competency evaluation
WAYNE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man who was arrested after authorities found a marijuana grow operation during a murder investigation has filed a motion for a competency evaluation. On Wednesday, lawyers for 30-year-old Carl Ruskamp filed the motion in Wayne County Court. Ruskamp made his appearance via video conference...
Sioux City Police request help locating missing indigenous woman
36-year-old Brenda Payer went missing last week and now the Sioux City Police Department is looking for the public's help to find her.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man takes plea deal in obscene photo case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be sentenced next month in connection with a case of sending obscene photos to two teenage girls. Court records show Grayson Fries, 21, was convicted of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor distributing obscene literature and material to minors. He’ll be sentenced Nov. 18. The max penalty for each crime is one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
