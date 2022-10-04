Boy hospitalized after fight at Statesville HS; 5 teens identified as suspects, police say

CHARLOTTE — A ninth-grade student at Statesville Senior High School was hospitalized after he was punched, knocked down and stomped on during an attack on Monday, according to local police and the boy’s mother.

Ara McClain showed Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty some injuries on her son, Camden. The mother said a foot impression could still be seen on the 14-year-old boy’s forehead.

“He’s afraid to go back to school and I’m afraid to send him back to school, because these boys are still walking around campus,” Ara said.

On Tuesday evening, the Statesville Police Department said it was investigating the fight and has identified the five teens suspected of beating up McClain.

The district attorney’s office plans to seek felony assault charges on each of the suspects, according to SPD. Due to their age, none of the suspects will be named, police said.

Camden said he isn’t sure why he was targeted in a stairwell at school. He said a coach and teacher intervened, but the group of older students ran off after the attack.

“I was just in shock that it was happening and then I was just mad, really, because it just happened out of nowhere,” Camden said.

The school superintendent said the incident stems from ongoing community issues and there will be extra security at the school.

“We will not compromise the safety of our campuses and are removing these students from the campus,” Superintendent Jeff James said in a statement. “We will be pressing charges to the fullest extent of the law.”

Camden is recovering at home after taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment. He’ll still have to go through physical therapy and have an orthodontist fix three teeth, his mom said.

Aside from the physical scars, Ara is concerned about the mental impact.

“I want it to be a message that bullying should not be tolerated, and that the school system should stand up for these children,” she said. “And not let this continue the happen to anyone else.”

