Read full article on original website
Related
'Warning To The West': Nuclear Military Train Seen Moving Through Russia As Vladimir Putin Ramps Up War In Ukraine
A freight train connected to Moscow’s nuclear arm’s division was spotted moving through Russia as Vladimir Putin continues to ramp up his ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The train – which was reportedly transporting specialist military equipment for Russia’s Ministry of Defense – was seen traveling...
Daily Beast
Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North
Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
Former Kremlin Aide Says Putin Ouster Could Be Right Around the Corner
After a series of battlefield losses in Ukraine, pressure is mounting in Russia for Vladimir Putin to call it quits. And he may not be serving in his role much longer, according to Abbas Gallyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter. “Putin’s image is tarnished,” Gallyamov told CNN on Thursday. “The next...
Woman in charge of bogus 'referendum' on joining Russia in occupied Ukraine is killed alongside her husband in one of two 'double-executions' targeting Putin cronies
The woman in charge of Putin's 'bogus referendum' which would see citizens in occupied Ukraine vote on whether to join the Russian Federation was killed today in an evident sabotage attack. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in Berdyansk in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and had been preparing to implement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The army Putin spent 2 decades building has been largely destroyed in Ukraine, and Russia's 'strategic defeat' could threaten his grip on power
Russia's military will have to be rebuilt because of the war in Ukraine, experts say. The war has dramatically altered perceptions of Russia's military strength, one expert told Insider. Putin's grip on power may now be in jeopardy as he faces rare instances of dissent. Over the roughly two decades...
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Ukraine makes ‘biggest breakthrough’ on Southern front in latest blow to Putin days after he declared the region Russian
UKRAINIAN forces have achieved their biggest breakthrough on the southern front since the war as they are now storming towards the key city of Kherson. Brave soldiers have reportedly made rapid progress along the Dnipro River on Monday, encircling thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine
LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s call for partial military mobilization. Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia’s setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
Hong Kong CNN — The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a “new era” in international relations. Amid a Western diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and a looming crisis...
Putin 'Going All In' to Turn Ukraine War Into Conflict With NATO, Ally Says
Vladimir Putin is going "all in" to turn the Ukraine war into a conflict with NATO, an ally of the Russian president said ahead of referendums later this month on joining Russia in four occupied regions. Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT, the state-controlled Russian media organization, made the remarks on...
On his 70th birthday, Putin hoped to be leading a resurgent Russian empire. Instead his army is in retreat and his enemies are united against him like never before.
Despite being one of the most powerful people in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to be feeling invincible on his landmark 70th birthday. An apparent desire to recapture Russia's old empire, to reclaim land that he saw as Russian, drove Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine. At one point he explicitly compared himself to the Russian conqueror Peter the Great.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and...
Russia can't figure out exactly where the borders are for the land Putin just took from Ukraine as his army is forced to retreat
The Kremlin announced it'd have to ask locals where the borders were for the occupied territory Russia has sought to annex.
Ukraine annexation could be beginning of the end for Vladimir Putin
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin's bizarre ceremonies formalizing Russia's annexation of some 15% of Ukraine once again revealed the yawning chasm between Kremlin triumphalism and reality. Never mind Russian forces didn't even fully control the territories Putin brought under the Russian flag. Never mind Russia's "referendums" were a...
msn.com
Putin's dream of victory slips away in Ukraine
"The truth is on our side and truth is strength!" Vladimir Putin boomed into a microphone on Red Square last week, after a grand ceremony at which he proclaimed four large chunks of Ukrainian territory to be part of Russia. "Victory will be ours!" But in the real world, things...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Putin annexes four regions of Ukraine in major escalation of Russia’s war
Vladimir Putin has signed “accession treaties” formalising Russia’s illegal annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine, marking the largest forcible takeover of territory in Europe since the second world war. The signing ceremony, held in defiance of international law, took place in the Grand Kremlin Palace in...
Protecting Ukraine’s future security
On Sept. 30, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan deflected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for accelerated admission to NATO – for a “different time” – and said the best way to help Ukraine was through “practical on-the-ground support.” With tangible Western backing, Ukraine has gained battlefield momentum. This support may remain vital.
Kremlin insider tells Putin directly he disagrees with handling of Ukraine war efforts: report
A close adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the Russian leader directly that he disagrees with the way that Russia’s war on Ukraine has been handled, according to U.S. intelligence. Officials anonymously told The Washington Post that the disagreement was detailed in President Biden’s daily intelligence briefing...
Comments / 0