The Supreme Court started a new term earlier this week with a history-making new justice on the bench, a docket already loaded with high-profile cases and the lingering effects of its decision last term to end nationwide access to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade. With all of that has come renewed focus on the court and the role it plays in American life. But we want to start this hour with a focus on one key figure on the court, Chief Justice John Roberts. That's because in a lot of ways, the chief justice is a more central figure than ever this term. That's in part because of the court's dramatic shift to the right and its polarizing decisions. The chief justice has been called upon to defend the court's legitimacy more than ever.

