Read full article on original website
Related
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prize Livestock Sold at State Fair of Texas Youth Market Live Auction
Inside the Brisco Carpenter Livestock Center at the State Fair of Texas, prize-winning livestock were lined up in Grand Champion's row. "This is Blondie," Aven Horn said answering passers-by's questions about her Grand Champion Youth Market Steer. "Pretty big 2-year-old if you ask me!" Blondie weighed in at 1,389 pounds,...
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
Cardiologist weighs in on State Fair of Texas fried delectables
This year, if you find yourself perusing the food vendors at the Dallas institution, you may come across delectables such as a fried charcuterie board, a deep-fried strawberry shortcake crunch roll or, the somehow structurally sound, deep-fried honey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Favorite Houston watering hole opens 'longest bar in Texas' in bustling Woodlands locale
One of Houston's most popular patio bars has opened its third location in The Woodlands and features the 'longest bar in Texas.'
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
iheart.com
Farmers, we want to bring you lunch this harvest season
Beck's Hybrids and The Big Show want to show our appreciation for Iowa's farmers by bringing lunch to a deserving Iowa farm family during the busy harvest season. These will be tasty hot lunches from an outstanding local facility, so click the link below and nominate your favorite farmer so we can come see you in the next few weeks!
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
iheart.com
Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Colorado
When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
KHOU
The natural way for men to improve the overall vitality in their every day life
HOUSTON — Dr. Stephanie Redmond's background and passion is in pharmacy. Her understanding of how prescription medications work (or interact) led Dr. Stephanie to pursue research and expertise in the field of over-the-counter therapies and natural supplements. Her focus has been on hormone-related disorders (i.e. Endocrinology). She fell in love with helping people manage their diabetes and live a healthier life with lifestyle (diet/exercise/stress management/sleep health) and natural herbs, vitamins, and minerals.
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
This Texas Shop Makes Pizza As Big As A Pool And They Deliver (PHOTOS)
You can now have a huge pizza party with your friends thanks to a traveling food shop based in Hondo, TX. We must warn you: Their enormous pizzas can be as big as an above-ground pool. Known as Dirt Road Cookers, this small business began operating in the middle of...
One Month to Go Until the Time Change and Texas ‘Falls Back’
Halloween decorations are going up, pumpkins are arriving outside stores, temperatures are cooling down, and it's getting darker earlier in the day. Yes, fall is here, and while that makes many people happy, there's one event that we have left that really marks a new season. The changing of our clocks.
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
One East Texas Town Is Among The Top 10 Most Dangerous Texas Cities in ’22
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. I know I'm proud to call Tyler, TX home. Of course the Lone Star State has the numbers to back up its well placed sense of pride. It's the second-largest state in the...
4 Castles to Tour in Texas
If you’ve caught yourself wistfully scrolling the new castles category on Airbnb, or your child is dead set on a princess costume for Halloween, it might be time for you both to indulge in your fairy tale fantasies by venturing out to these real(ish) castles in Texas. And we’re...
Comments / 0