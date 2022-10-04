ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Prize Livestock Sold at State Fair of Texas Youth Market Live Auction

Inside the Brisco Carpenter Livestock Center at the State Fair of Texas, prize-winning livestock were lined up in Grand Champion's row. "This is Blondie," Aven Horn said answering passers-by's questions about her Grand Champion Youth Market Steer. "Pretty big 2-year-old if you ask me!" Blondie weighed in at 1,389 pounds,...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition

Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Farmers, we want to bring you lunch this harvest season

Beck's Hybrids and The Big Show want to show our appreciation for Iowa's farmers by bringing lunch to a deserving Iowa farm family during the busy harvest season. These will be tasty hot lunches from an outstanding local facility, so click the link below and nominate your favorite farmer so we can come see you in the next few weeks!
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Colorado

When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.
COLORADO STATE
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The natural way for men to improve the overall vitality in their every day life

HOUSTON — Dr. Stephanie Redmond's background and passion is in pharmacy. Her understanding of how prescription medications work (or interact) led Dr. Stephanie to pursue research and expertise in the field of over-the-counter therapies and natural supplements. Her focus has been on hormone-related disorders (i.e. Endocrinology). She fell in love with helping people manage their diabetes and live a healthier life with lifestyle (diet/exercise/stress management/sleep health) and natural herbs, vitamins, and minerals.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
B93

One Month to Go Until the Time Change and Texas ‘Falls Back’

Halloween decorations are going up, pumpkins are arriving outside stores, temperatures are cooling down, and it's getting darker earlier in the day. Yes, fall is here, and while that makes many people happy, there's one event that we have left that really marks a new season. The changing of our clocks.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
HOUSTON, TX
DFWChild

4 Castles to Tour in Texas

If you’ve caught yourself wistfully scrolling the new castles category on Airbnb, or your child is dead set on a princess costume for Halloween, it might be time for you both to indulge in your fairy tale fantasies by venturing out to these real(ish) castles in Texas. And we’re...
BELLVILLE, TX

