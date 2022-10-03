Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver jails expand medication-assisted addiction treatmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver housing market heads toward equilibriumMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Denver Fashion Week returns to new venueMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Related
CU Boulder News & Events
College names interim faculty director of Center of the American West
The College of Arts and Sciences has named an interim director to carry the Center of the American West into the future. CU Boulder history Professor Tom Zeiler will serve as interim faculty director of the Center of the American West, effective immediately. Zeiler was chair of the CU Boulder...
CU Boulder News & Events
5 must-attend Health and Wellness Summit presentations
You’re invited to join Health and Wellness Services to learn how fun and play can improve your health, creativity and relationships as an adult. This free event is open to all CU Boulder students, staff and faculty. While there will be a number of presentations available at this year’s...
CU Boulder News & Events
From the Provost and COO - Compensation updates
We are pleased to share with you a number of actions our campus and the CU system are taking to address compensation for our people. We recognize that inflation continues to impact all of you, and we want you to know that we are committed to supporting you. In the...
CU Boulder News & Events
How to make the most of LGBTQ+ wellness resources on campus
Gender identity and sexuality have become increasingly nuanced. It’s important to remember that you don’t have to label your gender or sexuality for it to be valid. If you’re curious about your gender or sexuality and want support exploring these areas of your life, there are resources that can help. Here are a couple to check out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CU Boulder News & Events
3 things to understand about climate justice
From increasing droughts and wildfires to polluted air and deforestation, natural disasters have an enormous impact on humans, including Indigenous ways of life. Inspired by a recent story collection in the Coloradan, “Justice for Earth, Justice for Humans,” CU faculty shared insights and research at the recent related event, Coloradan Conversations: Climate Change and Its Impact on Human Rights. Watch three short videos of their presentations or the entire event.
CU Boulder News & Events
Professor Colene Robinson and Josi McCauley ‘06 Honored at the Colorado Office of the Child’s Representative Annual Conference
Professor Colene Robinson, co-director of Colorado Law’s Clinical Program, and Josi McCauley ’06 each received awards at the 2022 Colorado Office of the Child’s Representative (OCR) Annual Conference, held on September 12 and 13. Professor Robinson was named the recipient of the Distinguished Contribution to the Practice...
CU Boulder News & Events
Korey Wise Visits Colorado Law
Korey Wise, a member of the Exonerated Five, spoke at Colorado Law on September 23, 2022. Mr. Wise and four other youth were wrongfully convicted of the 1989 brutal assault of a jogger in New York’s Central Park only to be exonerated by DNA years later. "In reading cases...
CU Boulder News & Events
Three scientists win support for high-risk, high-reward research
National Institutes of Health funds CU Boulder researchers’ work on mental illnesses, HIV vaccines and improved cancer treatments. Three scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder have won prestigious, High-Risk, High-Reward Research Program awards, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced today. The awards to Lisa Hiura, Sara Sawyer...
RELATED PEOPLE
CU Boulder News & Events
Few Surprises, and Fewer Optimists, in Economic Forecast
Survey of Colorado’s business leaders hits deeply negative territory, though experts reject characterizations of recession. . Optimism in Colorado’s business community is in short supply. The latest quarterly economic forecast from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder is the fourth-most pessimistic report...
Comments / 0