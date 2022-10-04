Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians to ALDS with 15th inning HR, breaking scoreless tie
The Cleveland Guardians are on their way to the ALDS after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card round, ending the series on a 15th inning walk off home run by Oscar Gonzalez, giving them a 1-0 win on Saturday. Gonzalez's home run ended what was an absolutely...
Yardbarker
Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely
The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
Yardbarker
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
Yardbarker
Do Cubs have a bright player In the 2023 season?
Prospect Brennen Davis of the Cubs anticipates the upcoming season after fully recovering from back surgery. Despite of using 64 players throughout their 88-loss campaign, the Cubs did not make Brennen Davis their top prospect this season. Together, 25 rookies played in more than 700 games for the Cubs this season, with 17 players making their major-league debut. There is no doubt that the Cubs will include Brennen Davis on their 40-man roster next month after he had a stellar final month of the last campaign at Triple-A Iowa. A prospect orientation program at Wrigley Field served as the call-up in September.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield leaves Game 2 of ALWC series after taking pitch to the head
Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Whit Merrifield exited Game 2 of the American League Wildcard series against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday after being hit by a pitch. In the fifth inning, a slider got away from Mariners' reliever Diego Castillo, hitting Merrifield in the head. As Merrifield stood at home plate processing what happened, he threw his bat in disgust before sending Castillo a mean-spirited glare.
Yardbarker
ICYMI: Shohei Ohtani's Hilarious Response to Being Hit By a Pitch
In the Angels' penultimate game of the season, Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter's box for a harmless third inning at bat...or so he thought. The pitcher on the mound, Cole Irvin of the Athletics, was throwing a breaking ball to the two-way superstar. But he lost control of the pitch.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Had A Troubled Preseason Game
Ben Simmons is supposed to be a major part of the Brooklyn Nets and their success in the seasons ahead. When he was picked up from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team’s front office swore up and down that Simmons’ best days were ahead of him and he could return to All-Star status in no time.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays blow 8-1 lead, drop heartbreaker to the Mariners to end the season
Baseball (and all sports, honestly) are filled with highs and lows. Just a week ago, the Blue Jays were celebrating a playoff berth in their clubhouse with nothing but good vibes. Now, their season is over, after suffering a 10-9 loss at the hands of the Seattle Mariners this afternoon. This was a game that the Blue Jays once led 8-1, but Seattle chipped away with one hit after another, tying the game in the 8th inning, and taking the lead in the 9th against Jordan Romano.
Yardbarker
Angels General Manager Perry Minasian Won’t Provide Details About Shohei Ohtani’s Contract Talks
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian has found himself in one of the most difficult positions in all of Major League Baseball, perhaps all of sports, with the expiring contract of Shohei Ohtani and if he fits into the franchise’s future. With one year of arbitration remaining on...
