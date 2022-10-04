Ghost Brothers: Ohio State Reformatory's paranormal past featured on discovery+ series

Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Absolutely nothing: Carey drops a goose egg on Bucyrus
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Bucyrus as it was blanked 54-0 by Carey in an Ohio high school football matchup. Carey opened with a 20-0 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
wrif.com
Couple Charged with ‘Indecency’ at Cedar Point Haunted House
What is it with couples having a bit too much, well, fun at Cedar Point these days? Earlier this year, a couple got in trouble for doing inappropriate things on a ride, and now, it’s happening again. An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged engaging in improper behavior...
Ohio family shares story of fighting hunger on the ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio family is getting national attention on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week for helping fight hunger in their community. The Watson family, of Frazeysburg, are set to appear on Hudson’s afternoon talk show Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. Parents, Jason and Anne, along with children Lily, Pax, and Skye, will […]
blavity.com
Ohio Man Charged With Groping Teenage Stepdaughter On Camera During Online Class
A registered sex offender in Berea, Ohio, was charged last week after being caught on camera inappropriately touching his 16-year-old stepdaughter during a virtual class on Sept. 28.
Missing: Alieyanna Miller
WOOSTER, Ohio — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry need your help to find the missing. Alieyanna Miller, 16, has been missing from Wooster since Sept. 24. Call 330-287-5750 with information.
Ohio Man Falls From 15th Floor Hotel Balcony While Attempting Handstand
He was in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian at the time.
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
Knox Pages
Ontario outlasts Pleasant in topsy-turvy battle
Ontario grabbed a 31-20 victory at the expense of Pleasant for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Knox Pages
Abracadabra: Clear Fork makes Marion Harding's offense disappear
Clear Fork didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Marion Harding's attack in a virtuoso 35-0 performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Clear Fork moved in front of Marion Harding 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Former Ohio woman admits using ID of dead infant, stealing $1.5 million in pandemic relief money
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus woman accused of using the identity of a dead infant in a longtime fraud scheme that included obtaining phony documents and the theft of $1.5 million in pandemic relief money has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Ava Misseldine, 49, who recently moved to...
Knox Pages
Highland outduels Galion in competitive clash
Highland stretched out and finally snapped Galion to earn a 35-21 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Highland opened with a 14-0 advantage over Galion through the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Hardin Northern drums Crestline with resounding beat
Hardin Northern controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-8 win against Crestline in an Ohio high school football matchup. Hardin Northern jumped in front of Crestline 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
WKYC
Couple from Mansfield feeds thousands of people free meals in Fort Myers after devastation of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A couple from Mansfield, now living in Florida, is doing their part to help feed community members as they grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida. They are cooking up thousands of hot meals everyday at their Fort Myers restaurant, FK Your Diet, and serving them for free to anyone who needs them.
Knox Pages
Ashland University joins Intel-backed semiconductor training group
ASHLAND— In one of the first signs of Intel's influence reaching the area, Ashland University has announced it's joining Ohio Technet's Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium, a group of colleges focused on preparing workers for Ohio's growing "Silicon Heartland." The consortium — backed by a grant from Intel —...
crawfordcountynow.com
Haunting fun in store this month at Brownella Cottage
GALION—The Galion History Center is looking forward to a hauntingly fun October on their historic campus! October events will center around the Brownella Cottage complex (132 S. Union St.). Brownella Cottage is known as one of Ohio’s most haunted locations. Brownella Cottage was built in 1887 for Bishop William Montgomery Brown and his wife, Ella. The Cottage is beautifully preserved and features all of the Brown’s original furniture, making it an incredibly rare house museum. Visitors have a slate of fun events to choose from for all ages! Put on your detective hat and solve the murder of the Brownella Cottage caretaker at Murder Mystery CLUE, or join in a Ghost Walk tour and explore the paranormal activity at the home, and don’t miss out on making Brownella Cottage a stop on your Trick-Or-Treat path during Galion community Trick-Or-Treat hours!
Knox Pages
Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park
ASHLAND — It was a good day for golf on Tuesday. The sun was shining, the temperature was mild, and most importantly, there wasn't a lot of wind.
Ohio woman found guilty in husband’s death
“She was very unsteady on her feet,” Whittaker said. “She had glassy and bloodshot eyes; she was slurring her speech incredibly bad to the point I had to ask her to repeat two or three times.”
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
Knox Pages
Community’s time, sweat & funds built Danville sports facilities
DANVILLE -- Residents of this eastern Knox County village and the surrounding area know that their community’s heart – not its size or cumulative wealth – is the key to an enjoyable, enduring quality of life. Superintendent Jason Snively said he sees that quality of life everyday...
Knox Pages
Loudonville uses explosive start to detonate Cardington-Lincoln
Loudonville took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Cardington-Lincoln early with a 44-12 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Loudonville jumped in front of Cardington-Lincoln 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
