Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely

The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Blue Jays' Gausman to Start Critical Game 2 Against Pitcher He Replaced

In November 2021, Robbie Ray won the American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Later that month, he would agree to a five-year, $115 million deal with the Seattle Mariners. The Blue Jays found their replacement for Ray that same week, signing 30-year-old journeyman...
SEATTLE, WA
Houston, TX
Arizona State
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees may be facing problem with DJ LeMahieu in playoffs

The New York Yankees were hoping to have a healthy DJ LeMahieu during the postseason, but that is far from the reality after he suffered a right big toe injury several weeks ago. LeMahieu spent some time on the injured list trying to recover and put himself in a spot...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on Spencer Strider’s and Ozzie Albies availability for the playoffs

We’ve recently received some updates surrounding the injuries to Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. Albies has yet to resume baseball activities after breaking his pinky a little over three weeks ago, so he’s still a ways away from returning. Strider, on the other hand, threw for the first time yesterday and didn’t experience any pain in his oblique, which is a substantial step in his recovery for the Braves.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Astros Lead An Important MLB Postseason List

Ladies and gentlemen, the postseason is finally here. We’ve got October baseball in full swing starting tomorrow with the Wild Card Series. So, before we start, it’s important to see how the teams are being ranked based on their strengths heading into October. Pitching is usually your foundation...
HOUSTON, TX

