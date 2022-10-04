Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Yardbarker
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season. The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball...
Angels' Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in baseball history to qualify as both a hitter and pitcher
Los Angeles Angels' two-way dynamo Shohei Ohtani has made Major League history, again. In a 2022 MLB season that's seen several historic feats reached, Ohtani added another accomplishment to the record books on the final day of the regular season. Ohtani took the mound for the final time this season...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely
The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays' Gausman to Start Critical Game 2 Against Pitcher He Replaced
In November 2021, Robbie Ray won the American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Later that month, he would agree to a five-year, $115 million deal with the Seattle Mariners. The Blue Jays found their replacement for Ray that same week, signing 30-year-old journeyman...
Yardbarker
Yankees may be facing problem with DJ LeMahieu in playoffs
The New York Yankees were hoping to have a healthy DJ LeMahieu during the postseason, but that is far from the reality after he suffered a right big toe injury several weeks ago. LeMahieu spent some time on the injured list trying to recover and put himself in a spot...
Yardbarker
Which team is better? Digging into the history and head-to-head between the Blue Jays and Mariners
It’s the clash that baseball fans have been waiting for since the late-70s. The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, cousins from Major League Baseball’s expansion in 1977, are meeting in the playoffs for the first time. This is just the fifth time that the Mariners have been...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Spencer Strider’s and Ozzie Albies availability for the playoffs
We’ve recently received some updates surrounding the injuries to Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. Albies has yet to resume baseball activities after breaking his pinky a little over three weeks ago, so he’s still a ways away from returning. Strider, on the other hand, threw for the first time yesterday and didn’t experience any pain in his oblique, which is a substantial step in his recovery for the Braves.
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Astros Lead An Important MLB Postseason List
Ladies and gentlemen, the postseason is finally here. We’ve got October baseball in full swing starting tomorrow with the Wild Card Series. So, before we start, it’s important to see how the teams are being ranked based on their strengths heading into October. Pitching is usually your foundation...
