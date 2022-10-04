Read full article on original website
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock defeat to David Goffin in Astana
World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat by David Goffin on his return to the ATP Tour at the Astana Open.Alcaraz was playing his first tour event since lifting his maiden grand slam title at the US Open last month and becoming the youngest ever men’s world number one.But the 19-year-old struggled on serve throughout the contest with former top-10 player Goffin, who earned a lucky loser place after falling in qualifying, and was beaten 7-5 6-3.Remarkably, it was the first match this year in which Alcaraz has failed to win at least a set.The Spaniard looked a...
Yardbarker
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
wtatennis.com
By The Numbers: Parks stuns Pliskova in Ostrava for first Top 20 win
American qualifier Alycia Parks pulled off a stunning upset at the Agel Open on Tuesday, powering past former World No.1 and homeland hope Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 7-6(3) in the opening round. Here are some numbers behind the 21-year-old's career-best win to date. 19: Parks' win over World No.19 Pliskova marks...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu defeated by Daria Kasatkina in first round of Agel Open
Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Agel Open in the first round after a 7-5 6-4 defeat by fifth seed Daria Kasatkina. Kasatkina will now move on and face either Seoul champion Ekaterina Alexandrova or Victoria Azarenka in the second round with third seed Anett Kontaveit a potential quarter-final opponent.
Dan Evans squanders six match points in Japan Open loss to Miomir Kecmanovic
Dan Evans missed six match points in a painful second-round defeat by Miomir Kecmanovic at the Japan Open in Tokyo.The British No 2 fought back from a set down and then recovered from 4-2 down in the deciding set against his Serbian opponent to leave himself serving for the match at 5-4.Evans was 40-0 up and held three further match points in the same game but was unable to take any of them as Kecmanovic, who saved one chance with a between-the-legs shot, broke back.The Serbian then had his own chance at 6-5, which Evans saved, only for Kecmanovic to...
Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole
LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF・
Yardbarker
Father who famously helped son cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies
One of the iconic figures of the 1992 Summer Olympics held in Barcelona, Spain, has passed away. Reuters reported Tuesday that Jim Redmond, father of retired British athlete Derek Redmond, has died at the age of 81. Jim and Derek forever became a part of Olympic history when the latter...
Yardbarker
“It could have been an extraordinary season" - Toni Nadal opens up Rafa's future and retirement plans
Rafael Nadal had a crazy start of the 2022 season when he managed to win 20 matches in a row before being eventually stopped by Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells. Yet, the Spaniard continued winning also after the defeat and started the year by winning two Grand Slam titles. But after the second major of the season, Rafael Nadal struggled with injuries and he wasn't able to fulfil his potential at the Wimbledon and US Open.
NBC Sports
Novak Djokovic near flawless to reach second round in Astana
ASTANA, Kazakhstan – Novak Djokovic delivered a near-flawless performance to ease into the second round of the Astana Open with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Cristian Garin as he goes for a third straight tournament title. Djokovic dropped just six points on his serve and won the last five...
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic cruises at Astana
No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chile's Cristian Garin in a first-round match on Wednesday at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Djokovic never faced a break point in the 62-minute match and only lost six points on his serve while improving to 3-0 against Garin.
Soccer-Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy
Oct 6 (Reuters) - In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy. Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
Yardbarker
Barcelona edged out by Inter in damaging Champions League defeat
Barcelona risked a considerable amount of capital and assets to get back into the big time, but their result in Milan leaves them in something of a corner if they are to get significant income back from their European adventures. The early stages set the tone for the match, as...
UEFA・
Lionel Messi, 35, announces Qatar will be his final World Cup with one last chance to win trophy with Argentina
LIONEL MESSI has announced 2022 will be his LAST World Cup. The Argentine is currently 35 years old, but has confirmed his final appearance at the World Cup will be in Qatar. Qatar will be his fifth appearance with his nation at the world renowned event, with his first coming in 2006.
Champions League: Sevilla sack Lopetegui after Bellingham’s brilliance
Borussia Dortmund struck three times in the first half to beat their hosts Sevilla 4-1 in Champions League Group G on Wednesday and stay firmly on course for the last 16. Sevilla’s manager, Julen Lopetegui, was later sacked with reports in Spain saying the Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli could be his replacement.
UEFA・
Dame Laura Kenny will return to cycling at next week's World Championships in France... as the five-time Olympic gold medallist gives clearest indication yet of a bid for further gold at Paris 2024
Dame Laura Kenny will make her return to cycling at next week’s World Championships in the clearest indication yet that she will continue to the next Olympics in Paris. The 30-year-old said she needed time to consider her future in the sport after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August, then skipped the European Championships in Munich later that month.
FOX Sports
Sampaoli returns to coach Sevilla after Lopetegui firing
MADRID (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli is set to begin his second stint as Sevilla’s coach after the Spanish club announced his hiring on Thursday. Sevilla said the 62-year-old Argentine agreed to a contract for the remainder of this season plus one more. Sampaoli already coached Sevilla in 2016-17...
