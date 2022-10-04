Read full article on original website
Geena Davis' 'Dying of Politeness, comics mastermind Alan Moore's 'Illuminations': 5 new books
Academy Award winner Geena Davis is "Dying of Politeness" in her new memoir, while comics mastermind Alan Moore turns to prose in "Illuminations."
readingismysuperpower.org
First Line Friday (week 310): A Seaside Wonder
Happy Friday & welcome to the First Line Friday link-up! It’s time to grab the book nearest to you and leave a comment with the first line. Today, I’m featuring the first line of A Seaside Wonder by Melissa Tagg! I adore her books, and this cover just has me feeling all the cover love feels!
readingismysuperpower.org
Book Spotlight (and a Giveaway!): Getting Past the Publishing Gatekeepers by Bolinger, Fulkerson, Kuo & Schmidt
Welcome to the Blog Blitz for Getting Past the Publishing Gatekeepers by Hope Bolinger, Linda Fulkerson, Rowena Kuo, and Carrie Schmidt (oh hey, that’s me!), hosted by JustRead Publicity Tours! Keep reading for an excerpt from my section of this helpful book for aspiring as well as multi-published authors!
