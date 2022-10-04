ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil

Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

A.J. Minter: “The Mets didn’t blow it”

Anytime a team that trails by 10.5 games in the division comes back and wins said division, the immediate reaction will be that the team that once led the division collapsed in epic fashion. In most cases, that would be correct, but Braves super-reliever A.J. Minter doesn’t believe that’s what happened in the NL East this season.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely

The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Aaron Boone speaks on looming Game 1 starting pitcher decision

The New York Yankees have a big pitching decision looming ahead of Game 1 of the ALDS in about a week. With the final game of the regular season against the Texas Rangers slated to start at 4 PM, manager Aaron Boone spoke about the big decision, likely offering an answer within the next 24 hours.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Josh Harrison
Yardbarker

The Mets Get To Avoid A Questionable Jacob deGrom Plan

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves back in May, the New York Mets have fallen out of the top spot and will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team in the National League. The Braves won in Miami to secure their fifth straight NL...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on Spencer Strider’s and Ozzie Albies availability for the playoffs

We’ve recently received some updates surrounding the injuries to Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. Albies has yet to resume baseball activities after breaking his pinky a little over three weeks ago, so he’s still a ways away from returning. Strider, on the other hand, threw for the first time yesterday and didn’t experience any pain in his oblique, which is a substantial step in his recovery for the Braves.
MLB
Yardbarker

Could Red Sox pitching prospect Bryan Mata make his MLB debut next season?

The Red Sox saw their top pitching prospect in Brayan Bello make his major-league debut this season. Could fellow right-hander Bryan Mata be next in line next year?. Bello, who appeared in 13 games and pitched 57 1/3 innings for the Red Sox in 2022, has graduated from his prospect status. Barring a major surprise, Mata will likely enter the 2023 season ranked by most publications as the top pitching prospect in Boston’s farm system.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox
Yardbarker

Blue Jays' Gausman to Start Critical Game 2 Against Pitcher He Replaced

In November 2021, Robbie Ray won the American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Later that month, he would agree to a five-year, $115 million deal with the Seattle Mariners. The Blue Jays found their replacement for Ray that same week, signing 30-year-old journeyman...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Manager Updates Joey Gallo’s Postseason Status

It all kicks off on Friday with the Wild Card Series matchups in both leagues. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a bye to the NLDS and will have home-field advantage throughout the World Series should they get that far. But when the time comes, rosters must be brought back down...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

MLB ranks the top postseason pitching staffs

The MLB Postseason begins tomorrow, and this should be an extremely enjoyable time for Braves fans. They get to watch playoff baseball from their couch, knowing they are already on to the next round. Braves fans will also get the opportunity to do a little scouting on their next opponent. Atlanta will play either the Cardinals or Phillies in the NLDS — one of which they are already very familiar with.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees may be facing problem with DJ LeMahieu in playoffs

The New York Yankees were hoping to have a healthy DJ LeMahieu during the postseason, but that is far from the reality after he suffered a right big toe injury several weeks ago. LeMahieu spent some time on the injured list trying to recover and put himself in a spot...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Updates: Starling Marte, Darin Ruf

As we reach the final game of the regular season, the New York Mets will have to figure out their postseason roster with the Wild-Card round looming this weekend. Part of their roster configuration will depend on the health of these two bats: Starling Marte (fractured middle finger) and Darin Ruf (neck).
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Rays Manager Has A Simple Message For His Team

The Tampa Bay Rays are October bound. After finishing the 2022 regular season with an 86-76 record, they’ll head to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card round. Game 1 of that series gets underway tomorrow at 12:07 p.m. Eastern Time. The Rays will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

The Astros Lead An Important MLB Postseason List

Ladies and gentlemen, the postseason is finally here. We’ve got October baseball in full swing starting tomorrow with the Wild Card Series. So, before we start, it’s important to see how the teams are being ranked based on their strengths heading into October. Pitching is usually your foundation...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy