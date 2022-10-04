Let’s “pink out “DSU on October 13! The Office of Health and Counseling Services will collaborate with the Delta Cotton Belles and North Sunflower Medical Center to provide free breast exams at the Student Health Center from 9:00 am -3:00pm. A nurse practitioner and staff from North Sunflower will be on site to offer exams and provide information on breast cancer and cervical cancer. There will also be a 1-mile walk that day beginning at 12:30 pm. Participants will start and end the walk in front of the Student Health Center. All members of the DSU community are encouraged to wear pink on that day in support of breast cancer awareness.

CLEVELAND, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO