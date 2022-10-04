Read full article on original website
deltastate.edu
Honors Program
The Honors Program at Delta State provides enhanced educational and cultural experiences for talented and academically committed students within an environment that fosters discovery and creativity. Students accepted into the program become Honors Fellows and enjoy benefits such as smaller class size, priority for early registration each semester, and recognition at the university commencement ceremonies. In addition, Honors Fellows will have access to opportunities for co- and extra-curricular activities, including but not limited to cross-cultural experiences, civic engagement, and lectures. The Honors Program also provides mentoring and advising opportunities for Fellows.
deltastate.edu
DSU “Pink Out,” Oct. 13
Let’s “pink out “DSU on October 13! The Office of Health and Counseling Services will collaborate with the Delta Cotton Belles and North Sunflower Medical Center to provide free breast exams at the Student Health Center from 9:00 am -3:00pm. A nurse practitioner and staff from North Sunflower will be on site to offer exams and provide information on breast cancer and cervical cancer. There will also be a 1-mile walk that day beginning at 12:30 pm. Participants will start and end the walk in front of the Student Health Center. All members of the DSU community are encouraged to wear pink on that day in support of breast cancer awareness.
