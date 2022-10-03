Read full article on original website
High School Sports Results Thursday October 6
(24-26, 25-19, 29-27, 25-15)(Ava Athman had 18 kills and 13 digs and Alexis Helmin added 12 kills and 12 blocks) (25-16, 22-25, 25-10, 21-25, 16-14)(Kayla Sexton set a single match record with 28 kills and added 20 digs for Cathedral. Sydney Wahlin chipped in 16 digs for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 13-6)
Champlin Park volleyball takes down top-ranked Wayzata
Champlin Park and Wayzata had faced each other on the volleyball court earlier this season. Their meeting in Marshall on Sept. 10 ended in a 2-1 win for the Trojans after the Rebels took the first set. Wayzata, the defending Class 4A state champions, entered the Sept. 28 contest maintaining their No. 1 ranking in the class. Champlin Park wasn’t far behind at No. 4. It was a clash of titans at Champlin Park High School. ...
Top games of Minnesota high school football in week 6
Here are the top-10 games of week 6. No. 20 Waconia at No. 19 Chanhassen, 10/7, 7 p.m. Waconia travels to Chanhassen Friday in what should be a great game. Both teams only loss on the season have come at the hands of Robbinsdale Armstrong. Waconia has rattled off four straight victories on the ...
Wausau East volleyball thumps Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Savannah Spees had nine kills, 12 assists and six service aces to help lead the Wausau East volleyball team to a sweep of Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday at Lincoln High School. The Lumberjacks won 25-16, 25-13, 25-20, to improve to 5-3...
State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids-Rice Ranked #6
The weekly high school football rankings are out. Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #6 in Class 5A. The 5-0 Storm will play at St. Francis Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action. In Class 4A Hutchinson is ranked...
Prestonwood Christian Academy takes command in second half to roll past Addison Trinity Christian
By Cody Thorn PLANO, Texas - Maguire Martin didn’t spend halftime listening to his coach go over halftime adjustments. Instead, the Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy quarterback was standing next to his mom on the sidelines as he was part of the Homecoming court. The words coming out over ...
Outlaws claim shootout win in home opener
The Isanti Outlaws’ early schedule in the U.S. Premier Hockey League will see them play six of their first seven contests on the road. That made their home opener all the more important. Fortunately the Outlaws were able to a claim a 4-3 shootout victory over the Minnesota Mullets at the Isanti Ice Arena on Saturday, Oct. 1. ...
Girls swimming and diving: Stillwater tops Mustangs to stay unbeaten
A fast start paved the way to another Suburban East Conference dual meet victory for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which dispatched Mounds View 96-75 on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Stillwater Middle School. The Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-0) finished 1-2 in the 200 medley relay to jump out to a 12-2 lead and did not let up. Mounds View stayed even with a first- and fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle, but Stillwater swept the top three spots in the 200 individual medley...
