Sports

96.7 The River

High School Sports Results Thursday October 6

(24-26, 25-19, 29-27, 25-15)(Ava Athman had 18 kills and 13 digs and Alexis Helmin added 12 kills and 12 blocks) (25-16, 22-25, 25-10, 21-25, 16-14)(Kayla Sexton set a single match record with 28 kills and added 20 digs for Cathedral. Sydney Wahlin chipped in 16 digs for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 13-6)
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Press & News

Champlin Park volleyball takes down top-ranked Wayzata

Champlin Park and Wayzata had faced each other on the volleyball court earlier this season. Their meeting in Marshall on Sept. 10 ended in a 2-1 win for the Trojans after the Rebels took the first set. Wayzata, the defending Class 4A state champions, entered the Sept. 28 contest maintaining their No. 1 ranking in the class. Champlin Park wasn’t far behind at No. 4. It was a clash of titans at Champlin Park High School. ...
WAYZATA, MN
Scorebook Live

Top games of Minnesota high school football in week 6

Here are the top-10 games of week 6. No. 20 Waconia at No. 19 Chanhassen, 10/7, 7 p.m. Waconia travels to Chanhassen Friday in what should be a great game. Both teams only loss on the season have come at the hands of Robbinsdale Armstrong. Waconia has rattled off four straight victories on the ...
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau East volleyball thumps Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Savannah Spees had nine kills, 12 assists and six service aces to help lead the Wausau East volleyball team to a sweep of Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday at Lincoln High School. The Lumberjacks won 25-16, 25-13, 25-20, to improve to 5-3...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
County News Review

Outlaws claim shootout win in home opener

The Isanti Outlaws’ early schedule in the U.S. Premier Hockey League will see them play six of their first seven contests on the road. That made their home opener all the more important. Fortunately the Outlaws were able to a claim a 4-3 shootout victory over the Minnesota Mullets at the Isanti Ice Arena on Saturday, Oct. 1. ...
NHL
Stillwater Gazette

Girls swimming and diving: Stillwater tops Mustangs to stay unbeaten

A fast start paved the way to another Suburban East Conference dual meet victory for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which dispatched Mounds View 96-75 on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Stillwater Middle School. The Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-0) finished 1-2 in the 200 medley relay to jump out to a 12-2 lead and did not let up. Mounds View stayed even with a first- and fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle, but Stillwater swept the top three spots in the 200 individual medley...
STILLWATER, MN

