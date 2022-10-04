Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Alycia Parks stuns Maria Sakkari at Ostrava
Alycia Parks delivered 15 aces and recorded the first Top 10 win of her career with a 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 triumph over fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece to reach the quarterfinals of the Agel Open at Ostrava, Czech Republic. The 21-year-old Parks, ranked 144th in the world, hit 59 winners...
Yardbarker
"I don't know if he will be World No. 1 again" - Mischa Zverev questions Djokovic's chances
Mischa Zverev is unsure whether Novak Djokovic can return to the number on in the rankings because it will depend on several things. He is currently dominating the indoor circuit with some superb tennis. Djokovic appears to be in good shape, and Zverev anticipates him playing for at least 3–4 years. However, his ability to reclaim the top spot would rely on a number of factors.
Martina Navratilova on cancer and the future of tennis
Tennis great Martina Navratilova talks to CNN Sport’s Don Riddell about her battle with breast cancer, her rivalry/friendship with Chris Evert and the future of tennis in light of the recent retirement news regarding fellow greats Roger Federer and Serena Williams.
Nick Kyrgios withdraws just minutes before Japan Open quarter-final
Nick Kyrgios has been forced to pull out of the Japan Open just moments before taking on Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The Australian, the 2016 champion in Tokyo, had been struggling with an ongoing knee issue. He beat Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to set up the last-eight encounter with Fritz.Kyrgios has also withdrawn from the doubles at the Ariake Coliseum having reached the semi-final stage with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Kyrgios said. “It’s one of my favourite tournaments. I’ve had great memories here... It’s heartbreaking, but I’ll be here next year. That’s for sure.“I’ve been playing amazing...
wtatennis.com
Parks upsets Sakkari to continue breakthrough in Ostrava
Two days after scoring the first Top 20 win of her career, Alycia Parks exceeded it. The American qualifier notched her maiden Top 10 victory, upsetting No.4 seed Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at the Agel Open to reach a Hologic WTA Tour quarterfinal for the first time. The No.144-ranked...
Yardbarker
Uniqulo releases Federer's kit meant for his comeback
Sponsor Uniqlo has made available the gear that Roger Federer was going to wear on his return Tour this year. After leaving Nike, Federer collaborated with Uniqlo in 2018, and his comeback shirt was going to be all black with a purple line across his chest. Since Federer won't be wearing that kit in Basel as he had anticipated, it is currently available for purchase at Uniqlo stores.
ESPN
Novak Djokovic tops Karen Khachanov to meet Daniil Medvedev in Astana semis
ASTANA, Kazakhstan -- Novak Djokovic didn't play as well in his Astana Open quarterfinal on Friday as he did in the first two rounds. "Still, it was enough," Djokovic said after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3. "I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed." Djokovic...
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Yardbarker
Uncle Toni reveals when he expects Rafael Nadal to retire from tennis
Rafael Nadal will only retire from tennis when he feels has 'no chance' of winning tournaments anymore, says his Uncle Toni. Nadal suggested earlier this season that he feared that this year's French Open would prove to be his last as he battle a chronic foot problem. However, he underwent...
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic explains secret to how he adjusts quickly to different conditions
Novak Djokovic was happy to put on a 'great performance' as he opened his Astana campaign with a dominant win. The 21-time major winner easily overpowered Cristian Garin 6-1, 6-1 in Kazakhstan, with him barely giving the Chilean a look at a point throughout the whole contest. Djokovic came into...
Yardbarker
"Never a doubt I would win the match" - Kyrgios on comeback win over Majchrzak
Nick Kyrgios came back to win in three sets against Kamil Majchrzak after starting slow and dropping the first set. Kyrgios dropped his first service game, which handed his opponent the upper hand necessary to win the opening set. Despite being clearly upset with the outcome, Kyrgios never had any doubts about his ability to win the match, and his brilliant comeback and victory served as proof.
NBC Sports
Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open because of knee injury
TOKYO — Taylor Fritz advanced to the Japan Open semifinals after Nick Kyrgios withdrew because of a left knee injury on Friday. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, will next face Denis Shapovalov. The seventh-seeded Canadian defeated Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3.
Yardbarker
'Only Novak Djokovic can make me feel helpless,' says John Isner
John Isner has revealed that, even though he has faced Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic is the only player who has ever made him feel 'helpless'. Isner has had a storied career himself and has had a front row seat to witness the era of the big three domination.
KTVZ
Swiatek made to fight by qualifier to reach Ostrava semis
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova have fought for nearly two hours each to top American qualifiers and reach the Agel Open semifinals in the Czech Republic. No. 1-ranked Swiatek got past former junior partner and rival Caty McNally 6-4, 6-4. Krejcikova was the only Czech of three in the quarterfinals to advance when she ended the career-best run of Alycia Parks in straight sets. Swiatek will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova. Former French Open champ Krejcikova has lined up Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Rybakina beat former Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova 7-6, 6-4 in their first career meeting.
Yardbarker
"It's a very different environment now" - Tiley hints Djokovic's participation at 2023 Australian Open
This season, Novak Djokovic was only able to compete in two of the four Grand Slam events. He hopes that this will improve in 2023. The Serbian's year didn't get off to a good start as he was denied entry to the 2022 Australian Open. Even though the season hasn't ended yet, many people are already considering the 2023 Australian Open, which is why Novak Djokovic was questioned about it prior to the 2022 Laver Cup.
Yardbarker
“Roger Federer has inspired the next generation of Swiss players” – says Marc-Andrea Huesler
A week can be a long time in tennis. Two can feel like an eternity. Just over two weeks ago, the great Roger Federer said goodbye to his coaches, to his on-court friends, to his fans, to the world and to tennis. At around the same time, little known Marc-Andrea...
Yardbarker
Andy Murray adds another event to his schedule as he receives Gijon Open wild card
Andy Murray will play in the Spanish province of Asturia taking part in the Gijon Open that debuts in the ATP calendar this year. The Gijon Open didn't happen last year, but it will this year, and Andy Murray will be there. The Brit will battle for the ATP 250 championship among players like Andrey Rublev, Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, and more.
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic rolls into Astana semifinals
No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia overwhelmed Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Djokovic won 85.3 percent of the points on his first serve (29 of 34) and converted three of five break chances in the 88-minute victory. Up next is No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, a 6-1, 6-1 winner against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. Djokovic is 6-4 against Medvedev.
